A map showing the location of Los Enrollados - Anaheim View gallery

Los Enrollados - Anaheim

review star

No reviews yet

1101 W Lincoln ave

Anaheim, CA 92805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


TAQUITOS

FOUR TAQUITOS

$8.95

SIX TAQUITOS

$12.95

TEN TAQUITOS

$19.95

BIRRIA ROLLED TAQUITOS x4

$8.95

BIRRIA ROLLED TAQUITOS x6

$12.95

BIRRIA ROLLED TQUITOS X10

$19.95

25 FAMILY PACK

$45.00

BEBIDAS

AGUA HORCHATA

$4.50

AGUA TAMARINDO

$4.50

AGUA MANGO

$4.50

BOTTLE MEXICAN

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

FOUNTAIN / DE MAQUINA

$3.25

POSTRES

FLAN COCO

$3.95

FLAN CARAMELO

$3.95

PASTEL TRES LECHES

$4.50

EXTRAS / SIDES

EXTRA CREMA

$1.00

EXTRA CUERITOS

$1.50

EXTRA JALAPENOS

$1.00

EXTRA QUESO

$1.00

EXTRA REPOLLO

$1.00

EXTRA SALSA AGUACATE

$1.00

EXTRA SALSA PICOSA

$1.00

EXTRA SALSA TOMATE

$1.00

TACOS DE BIRRIA

TACO DE BIRRIA

$3.50

TACO BIRRIA CON QUESO

$4.00

3 TACO BIRRIA COMBO

$10.00

3 TACO BIRRIA CON QUESO COMBO

$11.00

SNACKS

CHICHARON PREPARADO

$4.50

ESQUITE LARGE

$6.95

ESQUITE MEDIANO

$4.95

VASITO MIX (secret menu)

$6.00

WEEKLY DEALS

TAQUITO MONDAY

$1.50

TACO TUESDAY 4 BIRRIA COMBO

$10.00

10 TAQUITOS DE PAPA TUESDAY

$10.00

FREE COMBO (4)

FREE COMBO (6)

FREE COMBO (10)

FREE FOUNTAIN DRINK FRIDAY

2x1 ESQUITE FRIDAY (school)

$4.95

50 TAQUITOS FAMILY DEAL

$60.00

25 Birria TACOS Sunday

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 W Lincoln ave, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Windsor Brown's
orange starNo Reviews
211 W. Center St. Promenade Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim - 195 West Center Street Promenade
orange starNo Reviews
195 West Center Street Promenade Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Yakitori
orange starNo Reviews
185 Center Street Promenade Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
orange star4.2 • 206
140 West Center Street Promenade Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps - Anaheim
orange star4.5 • 335
215 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft - Anaheim Packing House
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Blake's Place
orange star4.3 • 1,892
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1 Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston