Main picView gallery

Palapas Tacos - Fullerton

review star

No reviews yet

133 W Chapman ave

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MAIN MENU

TACOS

TACO ASADA

$2.75

TACO PASTOR

$2.75

TACO POLLO

$2.75

TACO CHORIZO

$2.75

TACO CARNITAS

$3.00

TACO BIRRIA

$3.50

TACO CHICHARRON

$3.50

FISH TACO

$4.50

SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

GOBERNADOR TACO

$4.00

MAR Y TIERRA TACO

$4.00

TACO ARRACHERA

$4.00

TACO BIRRIA CON QUESO

$4.50

BURRITOS

BURRITO ASADA

$9.00

BURRITO PASTOR

$9.00

BURRITO POLLO

$9.00

BURRITO CHORIZO

$9.00

BURRITO CARNITAS

$9.00

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.00

BURRITO CHICHARRON

$12.00

BURRITO PESCADO

$12.00

BURRITO CAMARON

$12.00

BURRITO GOBERNADOR

$13.00

BURRITO COSTA AZUL

$13.00

BURRITO ARRACHERA

$14.00

BURRITO MAR Y TIERRA

$14.00

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.50

BURRITO SOLO CARNE

$14.00

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA ASADA

$10.00

QUESADILLA PASTOR

$10.00

QUESADILLA POLLO

$10.00

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$10.00

QUESADILLA CARNITAS

$10.00

QUESADILLA GOBERNADOR

$14.00

QUESADILLA SOLO QUESO

$8.00

QUESADILLLA DE BIRRIA

$12.00

QUESADILLA DE CHICHARRON

$12.00

QUESADILLA CAMARON

$12.00

CALI QUESADILLA

$16.00

PIZZA BIRRIA

$18.00

BIRRIA

TACO DE BIRRIA

$3.50

TACO DE BIRRIA CON QUESO

$4.50

MULITA BIRRIA

$5.00

BURRITO BIRRIA

$12.00

BIRRIA FRIES

$12.00

BIRRIA ROLLED TAQUITOS

$12.00

BIRRIA CHIMICHANGAS

$12.00

BIRRIA NACHOS

$12.00

BIRRIA TORTA

$12.00

BIRRIA RAMEN

$14.00

PIZZA BIRRIA

$18.00

MULITAS

MULITA ASADA

$4.00

MULITA POLLO

$4.00

MULITA BIRRIA

$5.00

MULITA CHORIZO

$4.00

MULITA CARNITAS

$4.00

MULITA CAMARON

$5.00

MULITA CHICHARRON

$5.00

MULITA PASTOR

$4.00

MULITA SOLO QUESO

$3.50

MULITA ARRACHERA

$5.50

TORTAS

TORTA ASADA

$9.95

TORTA PASTOR

$9.95

TORTA POLLO

$9.95

TORTA CHORIZO

$9.95

TORTA CARNITAS

$9.95

TORTA BIRRIA

$9.95

TORTA CHICHARRON

$12.00

TORTA NO CARNE

$12.00

COMBINACIONES

3 TACO COMBO

$12.00

3 BIRRIA TACOS CONSOME RICE & BEANS

$16.00

PLATO DE BIRRIA

$14.00

3 BIRRIA TACOS & CONSOME

$12.00

BIRRIA CHIMICHAMGAS & CONSOME

$12.00

TAQUITOS DORADOS DE POLLO

$12.00

KETO TACO COMBO

$8.00

KETO MULITA COMBO

$10.00

FIESTA BOWL

$12.00

VEGGIE & KETO

VEGGIE BOWL

$10.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

ASADA FRIES

$10.00

AL PASTOR FRIES

$10.00

CHICKEN FRIES

$10.00

ASADA NACHOS

$10.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.00

AL PASTOR NACHOS

$10.00

CARNITAS NACHOS

$10.00

GOBERNADOR FRIES

$12.00

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

$12.00

MAR Y TIERRA NACHOS

$12.00

FRIES NO MEAT

$8.95

LARGE FRIES PLAIN

$7.00

SMALL KIDS FRIES

$3.95

EXTRAS

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$8.00

RICE & BEANS

$7.00

SIDE OF RICE

$4.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$4.00

GUACAMOLE 8OZ

$5.00

SIDE OF GUAC 4OZ

$2.50

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.50

CHIPOTLE SIDE

$1.00

SOUR CREAM SIDE

$1.00

PICO DE GALLO SIDE 4OZ

$1.00

PICO DE GALLO 8OZ

$2.00

CONSOME DE BIRRIA

$2.00

EXTRA SALSA X3

$1.00

KIDS FRIES

$4.00

SALSA 8OZ

$4.00

SOPES

SOPE ASADA

$4.50

SOPE PASTOR

$4.50

SOPE CHORIZO

$4.50

SOPE CARNITAS

$4.50

SOPE POLLO

$4.50

SOPE NO CARNE

$3.50

SOPE ARRACHERA

$6.00

SOPE BIRRIA

$5.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACO TUESDAY ASADA

$1.75

TACO TUESDAY PASTOR

$1.75

TACO TUESDAY POLLO

$1.75

TACO TUESDAY CHORIZO

$1.75

ESPECIALES DE SEMANA

ALL YOU CAN EAT MONDAY

$12.95

NACHOS FRIDAY SPECIAL

$6.00

HECHO A MANO

TACO TORTILLA A MANO

$4.00

MULITA TORTILLA A MANO

$4.50

TORTILLAS AL LADO X3

$2.00

QUESADILLA A MANO CARNE

$12.00

FRIES

BIRRIA FRIES

$12.00

ASADA FRIES

$10.00

AL PASTOR FRIES

$10.00

CHICKEN FRIES

$10.00

GOBERNADOR FRIES

$12.00

MAR Y TIERRA FRIES

$12.00

KIDS FRIES

$4.00

FRIES NO MEAT

$8.95

LARGE FRIES PLAIN

$7.00

NACHOS

BIRRIA NACHOS

$12.00

ASADA NACHOS

$10.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.00

AL PASTOR NACHOS

$10.00

CARNITAS NACHOS

$10.00

MAR Y TIERRA NACHOS

$12.00

NACHOS FRIDAY SPECIAL

$6.00

NACHOS NO MEAT

$7.95

DRINKS, POSTRES

BEBIDAS

MEXICAN BOTTLE

$3.50

CAN SODA

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK M

$2.95

FOUNTAIN DRINK L

$3.95

HORCHATA M

$2.95

HORCHATA L

$3.95

JAMAICA M

$2.95

JAMAICA L

$3.95

MANGO M

$2.95

MANGO L

$3.95

TAMARINDO M

$2.95

TAMARINDO L

$3.95

AGUA FRESCA REFILL

$2.00

POSTRES

Flan

$3.95

COMPLIMENTARY MEAL

COMPLIMENTARY MEALS

COMPLIMENTARY TACO ASADA

COMPLIMENTARY TACO PASTOR

COMPLIMENTARY TACO POLLO

COMPLIMENTARY TACO CHORIZO

COMPLIMENTARY ARROZ

COMPLIMENTARY FRIJOLES

COMPLIMENTARY ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 W Chapman ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ALT Kafe - Downtown Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
133 West Chapman Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Fullerton Brew Co - 305 N Harbor Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
305 N Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
709 N. Harbor Blvd. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Revolucion Cantina - 205 N Harbor Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
205 N Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Roman Cucina
orange starNo Reviews
211 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
204 N. Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston