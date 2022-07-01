Restaurant header imageView gallery
Palate Café in ARTAVIA

17590 Artivia Parkway

Conroe, TX 77302

Brunch
July 1, 2022 - Adult

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Flamingle Pre-Set Meals

Pre-order your meals for First Friday Flamingle! Available to enjoy 5-9 PM in the Gathering Room each first Friday, or purchase an entree to-go.
July 1, 2022 - Adult

July 1, 2022 - Adult

$16.00

Come dressed in your best Red, White & Blue as we kick off the weekend with a traditional 4th of July Pic Nic Basket: Fried Chicken, Hot Dogs, Macaroni Salad, Red, White & Blue Watermelon, Blueberry & Feta Salad, Deviled Eggs & Corn on the Cob. Wash it all down with good old-fashion lemonade.

4th of July Brunch

Sausage Croissant Breakfast Casserole Bacon Croissant Breakfast Casserole Veggie Croissant Breakfast Casserole Red, White & Blue Cinnamon Rolls Red, White & Blue Yogurt Parfait Strawberry Mimosas

Brunch

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
The Palate Café is the perfect place to get together in the heart of ARTAVIA™, with a delicious menu of salads, paninis, & more in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

17590 Artivia Parkway, Conroe, TX 77302

