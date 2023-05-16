Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palate Paradise

review star

No reviews yet

3047 Cobb Parkway #101

Atlanta, GA 30324

Seafood Boils

Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$36.00

6 Blue Crabs, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Jumbo Blue Crab

Jumbo Blue Crab

$40.00

6 Jumbo Blue Crabs, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Mr. Incredible

Mr. Incredible

$35.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 6 Shrimp, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Blazing Cajun

$26.00Out of stock

12 Shrimp, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; tossed in our cajun butter sauce

Large Shrimp

Large Shrimp

$28.00

12 Lg Shrimp, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Snow Crab

$26.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Shrimp

$26.00

12 Shrimp, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Mix & Mingle

$25.00

3 Large Blue Crabs and 4 Large Shrimp, 1 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Fried Seafood

Fish Basket

$13.00

2 Pc Whiting with fries

6 Shrimp Basket

6 Shrimp Basket

$11.00

6 Shrimp with fries

12 Shrimp Basket

$18.00

12 Shrimp with fries

6 Large Shrimp Basket

$13.00

6 Large Shrimp with fries

12 Large Shrimp Basket

$22.00

12 Large Shrimp with fries

Fish and Shrimp Combo Basket

Fish and Shrimp Combo Basket

$20.00

2 Pc Whiting, 6 Shrimp with fries

Lg shrimp

$13.00

12 LG shrimp

$22.00

Pans

Bust Down Pan

$65.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 3 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage; topped with our garlic butter sauce

Mr Eat Em Up

$175.00

4 Snow Crab Clusters, 24 Shrimp, 8 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage

Sides

Sides Only

$12.00

2 Corn/Potato/Turkey Sausage

Side of Garlic Butter Sauce

$3.50

Side of Garlic Butter Sauce

Snow Crab Cluster

$15.00

Snow Crab Cluster

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Turkey Sausage

Bottle of Garlic Sauce

$12.99

Bottle of Garlic Sauce

Egg

$1.50

1 Boiled Egg

Potatoes

$2.00

Potatoes

Corn

$2.75

1 Corn

Fries

$3.00

Fries

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite

Water

$2.00

Water

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Fruit Punch

Sauce

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Palate Paradise! We are home to some of the best seafood in Atlanta. We specialize in seafood boils topped off with our house made garlic butter sauce, fried foods, and much more. Come on in and enjoy !!!

Location

3047 Cobb Parkway #101, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

