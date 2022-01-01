Main picView gallery

Palavano Cubano

906 Carrollton Avenue #445

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Order Again

Cubanos

The Classic Cubano

$12.00

The Tampa Cubano

$12.00

The Key West Cubano

$12.00

The Cuban Reuben

$14.00

The Spicy Cubano

$14.00

The Revolution

$22.00

Havana Light

Cuban Salad

$12.00

Cubano Rice Bowl

$12.00

Palavana Rice Bowl

$10.00

Palavana Specialties

Cubano Nachos

$12.00

The Frita Burger

$14.00

Ham Croquetas

$12.00Out of stock

Elena Ruiz

$10.00

Sauces

Garlic Mojo

$2.00

Mojo de Ajo

$2.00

Yellow Mustard Aioli

$2.00

Salsa Frita

$2.00

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Black Truffle Dijonaise

$10.00

Sides

Tostones

$6.00

Cuban Fry Mix

$6.00

Mojo Beans & Rice

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$2.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Plantain Chips

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Ice Water

Cup Of Ice

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Bottled Sprite

$4.00

Bottled Fanta Orange

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00Out of stock

Sangría

$4.00Out of stock

Mineragua

$4.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Cuban Coffee

Cuban Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste of Havana in Indy

Location

906 Carrollton Avenue #445, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

