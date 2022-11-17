Taco Palenque TP McAllen South 10th
1000 South 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Tacos
Taco Fajita
Stuﬀed with our premium-grilled and seasoned fajitas, this taco will keep you wanting more and more!
Taco Sirloin
Our ﬁre-grilled premium sirloin contains just the right amount of seasoning for a ﬂavor you won’t forget!
Taco Chicken Fajita
Marinated in a soft blend of our fruit juices, spices and herbs, our chicken breast fajitas taco is sure to have you asking for more!
Taco Pirata
After trying this beast, you’ll know why we’re called the “Home of the Pirata”! You’ll get two ﬂour tortillas full of juicy fajitas, refried beans and melted cheddar cheese.
Taco Pirata Jr
This is the smaller version of our Pirata. Don’t let the size fool you! It’s just as delicious as its larger version.
Taco Al Pastor
You’ll get tender marinated pork with fresh pineapple strips, creating a balanced sweet and sour ﬂavor. Includes cilantro, fresh chopped onions, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Taco Casero
This taco is made up of just the right amount of refried beans, traditional rice and juicy premium sirloin.
Taco Matamoros
This taco is made up of two soft lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tender sirloin, avocado and fresh cheese.
Taco Chorreado
Taco Guacamole
Taco Bean Cheese
No, you’re not seeing double. We also oﬀer our popular breakfast taco for lunch and dinner as well!
Taco Crispy Picadillo
This taco includes a Taco P-style tortilla shell stuﬀed with our home-style beef picadillo fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Taco Beans
If you like your meals simple but delicious, then try out our homemade refried beans wrapped in our homemade tortillas!
Taco Picadillo
Soft and marinated home-style beef picadillo mixed with diced potato.
Taco CK Fajita LWrap
Juicy Chicken Fajitas in a Lettuce Wrap.
Street Tacos 4 - Sirloin
Chopped sirloin on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Street Tacos 4 - Pastor
Al Pastor (pork) on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans side. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Street Tacos 6 - Sirloin
Chopped sirloin on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Street Tacos 6 - Pastor
Al Pastor (pork) on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans side. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Burritos
Fajitas Burrito
Our signature dish wrapped in a soft ﬂour tortilla and served sizzling hot, filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper. We know you’ll be ordering a second one!
Sirloin Burrito
A burrito of ﬂour tortilla stuﬀed with sirloin, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Chicken Breast Fajitas Burrito
Our Chicken Burritos are stuﬀed with carefully with juicy chicken made with mouth-watering spices. Wrapped in a large tortilla with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Al Pastor Burrito
It comes with delicious pork marinated in various spices, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper. Everything wrapped in ﬂour tortilla.
Picadillo Burrito
Our Picadillo Burrito is a fan favorite. Filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Bean Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Quesadillas
Single Cheese Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese.
Single Fajitas Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Chicken Breast Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Sirloin Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Chorizo Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attention, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese.
Double Cheese Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas.
Double Fajitas Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Chicken Breast Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Sirloin Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Chorizo Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade flour tortillas.
Super Cheese Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Fajitas Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Chicken Breast Fajitas Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream.
Super Sirloin Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Chorizo Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Plates
Plate Beef Fajita
Our award-winning, ﬂavorful beef fajitas are served with grilled onions, freshly cut lettuce and tomato, enticing guacamole, traditional Mexican red rice and our famous refried beans.
Plate Sirloin
Our ﬁre-grilled premium Sirloin cut steak is served with fresh tomato and lettuce, ﬂavorful guacamole, Mexican red rice and savory refried beans.
Plate Chicken Breast Fajitas
The chicken breast served in this dish is marinated for hours in real fruit juices, spices and herbs, then sautéed to a tender crisp and served with grilled onions and our famous sides of lettuce, guacamole, Mexican red rice and refried beans.