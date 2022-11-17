Main picView gallery

Taco Palenque TP McAllen South 10th

review star

No reviews yet

1000 South 10th Street

McAllen, TX 78501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Tacos

The Fresh Mex experience at it's finest. Find out why we're the best tacos around.
Taco Fajita

Taco Fajita

$4.99

Stuﬀed with our premium-grilled and seasoned fajitas, this taco will keep you wanting more and more!

Taco Sirloin

Taco Sirloin

$4.59

Our ﬁre-grilled premium sirloin contains just the right amount of seasoning for a ﬂavor you won’t forget!

Taco Chicken Fajita

Taco Chicken Fajita

$4.59

Marinated in a soft blend of our fruit juices, spices and herbs, our chicken breast fajitas taco is sure to have you asking for more!

Taco Pirata

Taco Pirata

$5.39

After trying this beast, you’ll know why we’re called the “Home of the Pirata”! You’ll get two ﬂour tortillas full of juicy fajitas, refried beans and melted cheddar cheese.

Taco Pirata Jr

Taco Pirata Jr

$4.39

This is the smaller version of our Pirata. Don’t let the size fool you! It’s just as delicious as its larger version.

Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$4.19

You’ll get tender marinated pork with fresh pineapple strips, creating a balanced sweet and sour ﬂavor. Includes cilantro, fresh chopped onions, limes and red hot sauce on the side.

Taco Casero

Taco Casero

$3.39

This taco is made up of just the right amount of refried beans, traditional rice and juicy premium sirloin.

Taco Matamoros

Taco Matamoros

$3.99

This taco is made up of two soft lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tender sirloin, avocado and fresh cheese.

Taco Chorreado

$4.69

Taco Guacamole

$1.99
Taco Bean Cheese

Taco Bean Cheese

$2.59

No, you’re not seeing double. We also oﬀer our popular breakfast taco for lunch and dinner as well!

Taco Crispy Picadillo

Taco Crispy Picadillo

$2.79

This taco includes a Taco P-style tortilla shell stuﬀed with our home-style beef picadillo fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Taco Beans

Taco Beans

$1.29

If you like your meals simple but delicious, then try out our homemade refried beans wrapped in our homemade tortillas!

Taco Picadillo

Taco Picadillo

$4.29

Soft and marinated home-style beef picadillo mixed with diced potato.

Taco CK Fajita LWrap

Taco CK Fajita LWrap

$4.29

Juicy Chicken Fajitas in a Lettuce Wrap.

Street Tacos 4 - Sirloin

Street Tacos 4 - Sirloin

$9.69

Chopped sirloin on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.

Street Tacos 4 - Pastor

Street Tacos 4 - Pastor

$9.69

Al Pastor (pork) on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans side. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.

Street Tacos 6 - Sirloin

Street Tacos 6 - Sirloin

$11.79

Chopped sirloin on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.

Street Tacos 6 - Pastor

Street Tacos 6 - Pastor

$11.79

Al Pastor (pork) on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans side. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.

Burritos

The burrito is not only famously synonymous with Mexican food, it’s also one that we serve five different ways! Filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Fajitas Burrito

Fajitas Burrito

$8.99

Our signature dish wrapped in a soft ﬂour tortilla and served sizzling hot, filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper. We know you’ll be ordering a second one!

Sirloin Burrito

Sirloin Burrito

$8.29

A burrito of ﬂour tortilla stuﬀed with sirloin, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.

Chicken Breast Fajitas Burrito

Chicken Breast Fajitas Burrito

$7.39

Our Chicken Burritos are stuﬀed with carefully with juicy chicken made with mouth-watering spices. Wrapped in a large tortilla with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$7.39

It comes with delicious pork marinated in various spices, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper. Everything wrapped in ﬂour tortilla.

Picadillo Burrito

Picadillo Burrito

$6.89

Our Picadillo Burrito is a fan favorite. Filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.

Bean Chorizo Burrito

$3.39

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$3.39

Quesadillas

Single Cheese Quesadilla

Single Cheese Quesadilla

$2.29

If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese.

Single Fajitas Quesadilla

Single Fajitas Quesadilla

$4.49

If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Single Chicken Breast Quesadilla

Single Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$3.49

If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Single Sirloin Quesadilla

Single Sirloin Quesadilla

$3.69

If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Single Chorizo Quesadilla

Single Chorizo Quesadilla

$3.29

If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Single Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla

Single Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla

$3.49

If you have a small appetite that needs attention, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese.

Double Cheese Quesadilla

Double Cheese Quesadilla

$3.89

Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas.

Double Fajitas Quesadilla

Double Fajitas Quesadilla

$5.99

Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Double Chicken Breast Quesadilla

Double Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$4.99

Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Double Sirloin Quesadilla

Double Sirloin Quesadilla

$5.19

Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Double Chorizo Quesadilla

Double Chorizo Quesadilla

$4.79

Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).

Double Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla

Double Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla

$4.99

Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade flour tortillas.

Super Cheese Quesadilla

Super Cheese Quesadilla

$8.59

If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.

Super Fajitas Quesadilla

Super Fajitas Quesadilla

$12.89

If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.

Super Chicken Breast Fajitas Quesadilla

Super Chicken Breast Fajitas Quesadilla

$11.49

If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.

Super Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla

Super Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla

$11.49

If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream.

Super Sirloin Quesadilla

Super Sirloin Quesadilla

$11.89

If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.

Super Chorizo Quesadilla

Super Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.79

If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.

Plates

Our Al Pastor plate includes tender pork marinated in our in-house adobada sauce and serverd with fresh pineapple strips, grilled onions, cilantro, fresh chopped onions and our famous guacamole and charro beans. Includes red hot sauce.
Plate Beef Fajita

Plate Beef Fajita

$13.89

Our award-winning, ﬂavorful beef fajitas are served with grilled onions, freshly cut lettuce and tomato, enticing guacamole, traditional Mexican red rice and our famous refried beans.

Plate Sirloin

Plate Sirloin

$12.39

Our ﬁre-grilled premium Sirloin cut steak is served with fresh tomato and lettuce, ﬂavorful guacamole, Mexican red rice and savory refried beans.

Plate Chicken Breast Fajitas

Plate Chicken Breast Fajitas

$11.29

The chicken breast served in this dish is marinated for hours in real fruit juices, spices and herbs, then sautéed to a tender crisp and served with grilled onions and our famous sides of lettuce, guacamole, Mexican red rice and refried beans.