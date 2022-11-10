Taco Palenque TP Weslaco
No reviews yet
1022 W Expressway 83
Weslaco, TX 78599
Tacoween
Drink Large
Choose from the most popular beverages that go with any meal! We carry Hi-C Fruit Punch, Fanta Apple, Pibb Xtra, Powerade, Fanta Orange, Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sweet tea, Unsweet tea, Jamaica y Horchata.
Guacamole Sm
Our guacamole is made with fresh and enticing avocado mixed with our famous pico de gallo.
Fideo Regular
These warm vermicelli noodles are prepared in a delicious chicken broth. Includes limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Tacos
Taco Fajita
Stuﬀed with our premium-grilled and seasoned fajitas, this taco will keep you wanting more and more!
Taco Sirloin
Our ﬁre-grilled premium sirloin contains just the right amount of seasoning for a ﬂavor you won’t forget!
Taco Chicken Fajita
Marinated in a soft blend of our fruit juices, spices and herbs, our chicken breast fajitas taco is sure to have you asking for more!
Taco Pirata
After trying this beast, you’ll know why we’re called the “Home of the Pirata”! You’ll get two ﬂour tortillas full of juicy fajitas, refried beans and melted cheddar cheese.
Taco Pirata Jr
This is the smaller version of our Pirata. Don’t let the size fool you! It’s just as delicious as its larger version.
Taco Al Pastor
You’ll get tender marinated pork with fresh pineapple strips, creating a balanced sweet and sour ﬂavor. Includes cilantro, fresh chopped onions, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Taco Casero
This taco is made up of just the right amount of refried beans, traditional rice and juicy premium sirloin.
Taco Matamoros
This taco is made up of two soft lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tender sirloin, avocado and fresh cheese.
Taco Chorreado
Taco Guacamole
Taco Bean Cheese
No, you’re not seeing double. We also oﬀer our popular breakfast taco for lunch and dinner as well!
Taco Crispy Picadillo
This taco includes a Taco P-style tortilla shell stuﬀed with our home-style beef picadillo fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Taco Beans
If you like your meals simple but delicious, then try out our homemade refried beans wrapped in our homemade tortillas!
Taco Picadillo
Soft and marinated home-style beef picadillo mixed with diced potato.
Taco CK Fajita LWrap
Juicy Chicken Fajitas in a Lettuce Wrap.
Street Tacos 4 - Sirloin
Chopped sirloin on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Street Tacos 4 - Pastor
Al Pastor (pork) on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans side. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Street Tacos 6 - Sirloin
Chopped sirloin on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Street Tacos 6 - Pastor
Al Pastor (pork) on two mini corn tortillas with a regular charro beans side. Includes grilled onions, fresh chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Burritos
Fajitas Burrito
Our signature dish wrapped in a soft ﬂour tortilla and served sizzling hot, filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper. We know you’ll be ordering a second one!
Sirloin Burrito
A burrito of ﬂour tortilla stuﬀed with sirloin, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Chicken Breast Fajitas Burrito
Our Chicken Burritos are stuﬀed with carefully with juicy chicken made with mouth-watering spices. Wrapped in a large tortilla with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Al Pastor Burrito
It comes with delicious pork marinated in various spices, cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper. Everything wrapped in ﬂour tortilla.
Picadillo Burrito
Our Picadillo Burrito is a fan favorite. Filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, Mexican red rice, lettuce, avocado sauce and a strip of Anaheim pepper.
Bean Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Quesadillas
Single Cheese Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese.
Single Fajitas Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Chicken Breast Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Sirloin Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Chorizo Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attetion, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Single Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla
If you have a small appetite that needs attention, then try our Single Quesadilla. Your choice of fresh ﬂour or corn tortilla stuﬀed with melted Muenster cheese.
Double Cheese Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas.
Double Fajitas Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Chicken Breast Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Sirloin Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Chorizo Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade ﬂour tortillas, with your choice of Meat (pictured plain).
Double Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla
Our Double Quesadilla is sure to satisfy a hunger of any size! Melted Muenster cheese in between two handmade flour tortillas.
Super Cheese Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Fajitas Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Chicken Breast Fajitas Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Al Pastor (Guerita) Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream.
Super Sirloin Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Super Chorizo Quesadilla
If you have a large appetite, then try our Super Quesadilla. Two nine inch ﬂour tortillas stuﬀed with Muenster cheese and your choice of Meat, topped with fresh guacamole. Includes a side of our famous refried beans and cool sour cream. Pictured with Beef Fajita.
Plates
Plate Beef Fajita
Our award-winning, ﬂavorful beef fajitas are served with grilled onions, freshly cut lettuce and tomato, enticing guacamole, traditional Mexican red rice and our famous refried beans.
Plate Sirloin
Our ﬁre-grilled premium Sirloin cut steak is served with fresh tomato and lettuce, ﬂavorful guacamole, Mexican red rice and savory refried beans.
Plate Chicken Breast Fajitas
The chicken breast served in this dish is marinated for hours in real fruit juices, spices and herbs, then sautéed to a tender crisp and served with grilled onions and our famous sides of lettuce, guacamole, Mexican red rice and refried beans.
Plate Tampiquena
Take a tour of México with a single bite of this plate. Enjoy a savory crispy picadillo taco, red enchilada and juicy beef fajitas. It all comes with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, red hot sauce and our Mexican red rice and ﬂavor-rich refried beans.
Plate Flautas Ck Guisada
These three deep-fried rolled corn tortillas come ﬁlled with chicken guisada, garnished with fresh lettuce and tomato, guacamole, Mexican red rice, refried beans and cool sour cream.
Plate Al Pastor
Our Al Pastor plate includes tender pork marinated in our in-house adobada sauce and served with fresh pineapple strips, grilled onions, cilantro, fresh chopped onions and our famous guacamole and charro beans. Includes red hot sauce.
Plate Crispy Picadillo
Three Taco P-style crispy tacos stuﬀed with our home-style beef picadillo fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican red rice and refried beans.
Plate Picadillo
A traditional Mexican meal! Seasoned ground beef with potatoes served with Mexican red rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Callejeras
These enchiladas come with three soft-rolled corn tortillas ﬁlled with fresh cheese, diced onion and a hint of oregano, all smothered in a savory red pepper sauce. Served with diced carrots and potato and refried beans.
Enchiladas Rojas
These are our Tex-Mex style enchiladas. Soft-rolled corn tortilla dipped in red sauce, ﬁlled with cheddar cheese and topped with Cotija cheese. Comes with red rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three soft-rolled corn tortillas ﬁlled with chicken guisada and smothered with our signature zesty tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Muenster cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato, cool sour cream, traditional red rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Entomatadas
Three soft-rolled corn tortillas ﬁlled with fresh cheese and topped with tomato sauce and more fresh cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato, red rice and refried beans.
Mole Enchiladas
This is a traditional central Mexican dish that comes with three soft-rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken guisada, covered with our in-house Mole sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with traditional red rice and refried beans.
P3 ENCH ROJAS PICADILLO
Enchiladas Verdes
This dish comes with three soft-rolled corn tortillas ﬁlled with chicken guisada and smothered with our signature zesty tomatillo sauce. Served with traditional red rice and refried beans.
Soups
Caldo De Res Regular
This soup includes beef, green beans, carrots, chickpeas, zucchini and corn-on-the cob. It’s served with a side of traditional Mexican red rice, red hot sauce, fresh onion, cilantro and limes.
Caldo De Res Large
This soup includes beef, green beans, carrots, chickpeas, zucchini and corn-on-the cob. It’s served with a side of traditional Mexican red rice, red hot sauce, fresh onion, cilantro and limes.
Menudo Regular
Don’t wait until Sunday for Menudo! Our spicy tripe and hominy soup is served every day. Includes chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.
Menudo Large
Don’t wait until Sunday for Menudo! Our spicy tripe and hominy soup is served every day. Includes chopped onions, cilantro, limes and red hot sauce on the side.