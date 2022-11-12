Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palenque Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3737 Main Street Unit 100 & 101

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Churros Con Chocolate
Prime Steak Taco
Quesa Birria Tacos

Appetizers

Papas Bravas

$13.00

crispy potatoes chile Morita cotija cheese scallions crema

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Mexican cheese blend, shiitake mushrooms, flour tortillas, choice of homemade chorizo or rajas poblanas

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Mexican shrimp, cucumbers, red onion, tomato serrano pepper, avocado, lime, soy

Shrimp Aguachile

Shrimp Aguachile

$22.00

Lime cured mexican white shrimp, spicy citrus broth farmers market tomato, cucumber, avocado

Guacamole

Guacamole

$16.00

avocado, spicy pepitas, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, corn tortilla chips

Esquite

Esquite

$13.00

Yellow corn, butter, cotija cheese chile morita ai-oli

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$14.00

Chicken Tinga, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, tomatillo sauce, black bean puree, cotija cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$19.00

Melted cheese, pico de gallo crema pickled onions, jalapeños, chipotle ai-oli, queso fresco

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tostada

$21.00

Soups/Salads

Pozole

$12.00

red chile chicken broth, hominy, shredded cabbage, radish, red onions, served with tostadas

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan lemon, caesar dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, pepitas, cotija cheese cucumber, house chili balsamic vinaigrette

House Specialties/Main Entrees

Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$23.00

ABF breaded chicken breast, lemon aioli, arugula, shallot, fried capers

Asada Steak

Asada Steak

$32.00

Grilled 8oz flat iron steak, cebollitas, market vegetables, black beans, chile toreado, warm tortillas

Tampiquena Steak

Tampiquena Steak

$44.00

3oz choice black Angus steak, chicken taquito avocado, esquite, refried beans, corn tortillas

Carnitas

Carnitas

$27.00

Confit natural pork, jalapeños, house pickles, mexican rice beans, fresh tomatillo sauce, warm tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$31.00

Sautéed mexican shrimp, habanero butter, house rice, market vegetables

El Jefe Plate

El Jefe Plate

$55.00

Grilled pork chop, bacon wrapped shrimp, house rice, papas bravas, sour cream, scallions

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$20.00

Locally sourced toasted telera roll, ham, refried beans, carnitas, pollo milanesa, queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$20.00

Two enchiladas, mexican cheese blend, chile verde, queso fresco, cream, mexican rice, refried beans

Enchiladas del Mar

Enchiladas del Mar

$26.00

marinated scallops, shrimp enchiladas, creamy roasted poblano sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, olives, rice, and beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$20.00

Sautéed poblano mixed peppers, onions, mexican rice, beans warm tortillas, guacamole

Been And Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Tacos

Asada Steak Tacos

Asada Steak Tacos

$22.00

Steak asada, pico de galllo, avocado sauce, cilantro

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Tacos

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Bacon, white shrimp, rice, house made thousand island spread, topped with arugula shaved onion salad

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$20.00

local fish/ beer-battered, slaw chipotle aioli, black beans

Campechano

Campechano

$22.00

Flour tortillas, frijoles, steak, chorizo habanero sauce, red onion

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$20.00

Confit natural pork, jalapeños, house pickles, fresh tomatillo sauce

Prime Steak Taco

Prime Steak Taco

$24.00

Angus steak, caramelized onions, bacon, cheese, pico de gallo

Quesa Birria Tacos

Quesa Birria Tacos

$22.00

2 corn tortilla quesadilla/ loaded with slow-braised beef birria, served with consome

Single Asada Taco

Single Asada Taco

$5.00

Steak / pico de gallo / avocado sauce / cilantro

Single Carnitas Taco

Single Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Confit natural pork / jalapeños / pickled onions / fresh tomatillo sauce

Single Fish Taco

Single Fish Taco

$5.00

Tacos Gobernador

$24.00

Dinner Sides

Black Beans

$6.00

Market Vegetables

$6.00

Mexican Rice

$6.00

Palenque Rice

$6.00

Refried Beans

$6.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

$ Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

$ Side Guacamole

$6.00

$ Side Habanero

$2.00

$ Side Morita

$2.00

$ Side Salsa Crudo

$2.00

Side Avocado Sauce

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$6.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Rice&Beans

$5.00

Chile Toreado

$2.00

Dinner Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$14.00

Warm delicious dark chocolate brownie, mezcal cajeta, toasted nuts

Churros Con Chocolate

Churros Con Chocolate

$13.00

Golden brown dough, cinnamon sugar, chocolate dipping sauce

Palenque Cake

Palenque Cake

$14.00

Toasted pound cake, piloncillo glaze, almond fresh cream, orange segments

Cheese Cake

$14.00

Yelp Churros

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mezcal & Palenque the premier Mexican Lounge & Restaurant in Riverside, Come in and enjoy!

Location

3737 Main Street Unit 100 & 101, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
3720 Mission Inn Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
ProAbition
orange star3.7 • 3,262
3597 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Downtown Experiment
orange starNo Reviews
3601 University Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Route 30 Brewing - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3740 Mission Inn Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
El Patron Downtown Riverside
orange star4.5 • 621
3204 Mission Inn Avenue Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston