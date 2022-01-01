Palermo's Market
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Growing up among butchers and food lovers, our mentor always said, “Never serve a sandwich to anyone you wouldn’t serve to your family.” So we don’t. Ours are always made with the finest ingredients. After all, when you’ve been handcrafting sandwiches since 2001, every bite becomes an expression of love. And every guest, becomes family, too.
250 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604
