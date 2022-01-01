Palermo's Market imageView gallery

Palermo's Market

80 Reviews

250 East Main Street

Rochester, NY 14604

AM Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

w/ Egg & Cheese

Breakfast Sandwich Combo Meal

Breakfast Sandwich Combo Meal

$11.00+

Sandwich, Homefries & a Fresh Beverage

Bagel w/ Avocado & Tomato

Bagel w/ Avocado & Tomato

$5.00

w/ Avocado Sprad & Tomato Slices

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00
French Toast

French Toast

$6.00

w/ Local Syrup

Home Fries

Home Fries

$6.00

2 Eggs, Choice of Meat & Homefries

2 Piece Bacon

2 Piece Bacon

$3.50

Breakfast Bowl

$12.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.00
Papaya Mango

Papaya Mango

$5.00+
Passion Fruit Guanabana

Passion Fruit Guanabana

$5.00+
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00

Cup Of Water/ Ice

$1.00
Fresh Pressed Juice

Fresh Pressed Juice

$7.00

Freshly Made

Bottled Infusion Tea

$3.50

Sandwiches

#1 Sausage Sandwich

#1 Sausage Sandwich

$11.00
#2 Hand Crafted Chicken Sandwhich

#2 Hand Crafted Chicken Sandwhich

$11.00

Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup & Mustard

#3 Cheddar Burger (with Side of Chips)

#3 Cheddar Burger (with Side of Chips)

$12.00

#4 BLT (with Side of Chips)

$13.00

#5 Handcrafted Cold Sandwich (with Side of Chips)

$10.00

Choice of Freshly Roasted Turkey Breast, Roast Beef & Ham

#6 Parmigiano (with Side of Chips)

$11.00

Veggie Burger (with Side of Chips)

$11.50

Peppers And Onion Sandwich (with Side of Chips)

$8.00
Grilled Cheese (with Side of Chips)

Grilled Cheese (with Side of Chips)

$7.50

Combos

Sausage Sandwich + side + drink

$10.50

Chicken Sandwich + side + drink

$11.00

Cheddar Burger + side + drink

$12.00

BLT Combo + side + drink

$13.00

Veggie Burger Combo + side + drink

$11.50

Handcrafted Cold Cut Sandwich + side + drink

$10.00

Chicken Parm Combo + side + drink

$11.00
Grilled Cheese (with Side of Chips)

Grilled Cheese (with Side of Chips)

$7.50

Eat Green, Eat Clean

Veggie Burger (with Side of Chips)

$11.50

Peppers And Onion Sandwich (with Side of Chips)

$8.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Quick Bites

Zweigle Red Hot Dog (with Side of Chips)

$7.00
Grilled Cheese (with Side of Chips)

Grilled Cheese (with Side of Chips)

$7.50
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$8.50
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.50
Home Made Chips

Home Made Chips

$5.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$15.00

2 Piece Tender With Fries

$11.00

4 Piece Tender With Fries

$16.00

Mac N Cheese No Meatv

$10.00

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.00
Passion Fruit Guanabana

Passion Fruit Guanabana

$5.00+
Papaya Mango

Papaya Mango

$5.00+
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00

Bottled Infusion Tea

$3.50
Fresh Pressed Juice

Fresh Pressed Juice

$7.00

Freshly Made

Cup Of Water/ Ice

$1.00

Case

Roast Beef - PER LB.

$13.99
Deviled Eggs - 3 Halves

Deviled Eggs - 3 Halves

$4.00

Cheddar - PER LB.

$7.99

Olive Salad

$4.00+

Kalamata Olives

$3.75+

Ham - PER LB.

$13.99
Deviled Eggs - 6 Halves

Deviled Eggs - 6 Halves

$7.00

Provolone - PER LB.

$7.99
Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Turkey - PER LB.

$13.99
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Per LB / House Made Italian or Ranch Dressing

Swiss - PER LB.

$8.99

Green Olives

$3.50+
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Pepperoni - PER LB.

$8.99

Merchandise

Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

2 FOR $5 (COOKIE/BROWNIE)

$5.00

Dessert

$3.00

Book

$25.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Small Vigneri Chocolate

$8.00

Jar Guglielmo's Sauce

$6.25

5$ Dessert

$5.00

Specials

Chicken Parm Pasta With Drink

$13.00

Jerk Chickn Wrap W\fountain Drink

$11.00

Pizza, Garden Salad, Fountain Drink

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Bites, Fries, Drink

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Growing up among butchers and food lovers, our mentor always said, “Never serve a sandwich to anyone you wouldn’t serve to your family.” So we don’t. Ours are always made with the finest ingredients. After all, when you’ve been handcrafting sandwiches since 2001, every bite becomes an expression of love. And every guest, becomes family, too.

Location

250 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Directions

Palermo's Market image

