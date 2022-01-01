  • Home
  • /
  • Dayton
  • /
  • Palermo's Italian Restaurant - Kettering
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palermo's Italian Restaurant - Kettering

792 Reviews

$$

2667 S Dixie Dr

Kettering, OH 45409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmigiana

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Dinner Rolls App (6)

$5.99

Meatballs & Sausage Combo

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mussels

$12.99

Calzone & Stuffed Rolls

3 Toppings Calzone

$12.99

Cheeze Calzone (Create Own)

$8.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Spinach Roll

$12.99

Stromboli

$12.99

Stuffed Roll

$12.99

Deluxe Calzone

$12.99

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Entrees

Chicken Capri

$17.99

Veal Capri

$20.99

Egglplant Rollatini

$14.99

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$17.99

Veal Fra Diavolo

$20.99

Chicken Francaise

$17.99

Veal Francaise

$20.99

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Veal Marsala

$20.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Veal Parmigiana

$20.99

Chicken Pesto

$17.99

Veal Pesto

$20.99

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Veal Piccata

$20.99

Chicken Primavera

$17.99

Veal Primavera

$20.99

Chicken Salerno

$17.99

Veal Salerno

$20.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.99

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

$15.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Baked Ziti w/ Eggplant

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Veal Alfredo

$22.99

Gnocchi

$14.99

Manicotti

$14.99

Pasta Bolognese

$18.99

Pasta Trio

$15.99

Perogies

$15.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Spinach Lasagna

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Salads

Side Salad

$2.99

Anti Pasto

$12.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Seafood

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$17.99

Seafood Combo

$20.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Soup

Chicken Noodle (Bowl Only)

$9.99

Pasta Fagioli (Bowl Only)

$9.99

Soup of the Day / Bowl

$7.99

Soup of the Day / Cup

$2.99

Specials

Angel Hair The Works

$18.99

Chicken Peruja

$18.99

Four Way Pasta

$18.99

Trio Delight

$17.99

Ziti Special

$18.99

Special of the Day 1

$18.99

Special of the Day 2

$18.99

Dinner Roll (1)

Dinner Roll (1)

$1.00

(1) Meatball / (1) Sausage

Meatball

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Meat Sauce Add on

Meat Sauce

$2.99

Ground Beef Add On

Ground Beef

$1.99

Eggplant Add on

Eggplant

$3.00

Add Chicken

Add Chicken

$1.99

Water

Water

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea / Hot Tea

$1.99

House Coffee

$1.99

2-Liter Soft Drink

$2.99

Cappucino

$3.99

Latte

$3.50

Breve

$4.25

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Buy the Bottle "ONLY"

Barbera d'Alba Superiore Palladino/ Bottle

$30.00

Barolo Vietti Castiglione/ Bottle

$75.00

Bru Enrico Serafino Alta Langa/ Bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Palermo"/ Bottle

$80.00

Gavi Di Gavi Palladino Azienda Vinicola/ Bottle

$35.00

Lambrusco Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco "vecchia Modena" premium/ Bottle

$25.00

Nebiollo Vietti Perbacco/ Bottle

$45.00

Super Tuscan "red blend" Ornellaia/ Bottle

$60.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Poliziano/ Bottle

$50.00

Red Wine

Argiano/ Bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Nadia/ Bottle

$36.00

Casamatta Red/ Bottle

$24.00

Chianti Coltibuono Cetamura/ Bottle

$24.00

House Wine "Canyon Road"/ Bottle

$15.00

Merlot Castoro Cellars Estate/ Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Nero Cantina di Caldaro/ Bottle

$28.00

Primitivo Zinfandel Masseria Li Veli "Orion"/ Bottle

$28.00

Red Blend Marietta OVR/ Bottle

$28.00

White Wine

Casamatta White/ Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay Fortant Coast Select/ Bottle

$24.00

Ecco Domani/ Bottle

$20.00

House Wine "Canyon Road"/ Bottle

$15.00

Moscato d' Pavia Centorri/ Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Ecco Domani/ Bottle

$24.00

Riesling Dr. Loosen/ Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sea Pearl/ Bottle

$24.00

Sangria

Sangria / Glass

$8.00

Sangria / Pitcher

$30.00

12"

12" Gyro pizza

$14.99

12" Bruschetta Pizza

$12.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

12" Deluxe Pizza

$14.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99

12" Palermo's White

$14.99

12" Primavera Pizza

$14.99

12" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.99

16"

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$15.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

16" Gyro Pizza

$17.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

16" Palermo's White

$16.99

16" Primavera Pizza

$17.99

16" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Gluten-Free Pizza

Gluten-Free Pizza (Cheese)

$7.99

Gluten-Free Deluxe

$10.99

Gluten-Free Veggie Lovers

$9.99

Gluten-Free Meat Lovers

$11.99

Gluten-Free Hawaiin

$9.99

Gluten-Free Bruschetta

$9.99

Gluten-Free White

$10.99

Gluten-Free Primavera

$9.99

Gluten-Free Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Gluten-Free Gyro

$11.99

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.99

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$4.99

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.99

General Desserts

General Dessert

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian cuisine. Order for pick up and enjoy a fantastic meal at a great price! Also order our specialty wines by the Bottle to take home for your special occassion.

Website

Location

2667 S Dixie Dr, Kettering, OH 45409

Directions

Gallery
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carillon Brewing
orange star4.5 • 460
1000 Carillon Blvd Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Culp's Café
orange star4.2 • 195
1000 Carillon Blvd Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Dixie Dairy Dreem
orange starNo Reviews
4542 South Dixie Drive Moraine, OH 45439
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Myracles Bar And Grill - 1060 Patterson rd
orange star4.7 • 86
1060 Patterson rd Dayton, OH 45424
View restaurantnext
Old Scratch Pizza - Dayton
orange star4.5 • 465
812 S Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kettering

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kettering
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston