Italian
Palermo's Italian Restaurant West Chester
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy authentic Italian comfort food.
Location
6096 W Chester Rd, West Chester, OH 45069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sbarro - Cincinnati Premium Outlets
3.8 • 39
400 Premium Outlets Drive Monroe, OH 45050
View restaurant
More near West Chester