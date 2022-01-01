Palermo's Italian Restaurant imageView gallery
Italian

Palermo's Italian Restaurant West Chester



No reviews yet

6096 W Chester Rd

West Chester, OH 45069

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
Side Salad
Cannoli

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.87

Caprese Salad

$14.98

Fried Calamari

$18.29Out of stock

Dinner Rolls App (6)

$10.63

Meatballs & Sausage Combo

$12.98

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.63

Mussels

$17.63

Calzone & Stuffed Rolls

3 Toppings Calzone

$16.49

Cheeze Calzone (Create Own)

$13.98

Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.97

Spinach Roll

$14.29

Stromboli

$15.42

Stuffed Roll

$12.96

Deluxe Calzone

$18.97

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$16.49

Entrees

Chicken Capri

$25.98

Veal Capri

$29.87

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.97

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$24.68

Veal Fra Diavolo

$29.97

Chicken Marsala

$25.98Out of stock

Veal Marsala

$29.78Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.47

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.98

Veal Parmigiana

$28.96

Chicken Pesto

$26.78

Veal Pesto

$31.97

Chicken Piccata

$23.68

Veal Piccata

$28.99

Chicken Primavera

$24.68

Veal Primavera

$28.58

Chicken Salerno

$24.98

Veal Salerno

$29.68

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.78

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

$22.68

Baked Ziti

$19.48

Baked Ziti w/ Eggplant

$23.39

Cheese Ravioli

$19.48

Cheese Ravioli w/ meat sauce

$24.68

Cheese Ravioli w/ lemon butter sauce

$22.98

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.78

Chicken Alfredo

$25.98

Veal Alfredo

$28.98

Gnocchi

$22.68Out of stock

Gnocchi w/ meat sauce

$24.98

Manicotti

$19.48

Manicotti w/ meat sauce

$21.47

Pasta Bolognese

$24.68

Pasta Trio

$21.38

Perogies

$23.30

Spaghetti

$15.98

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce

$18.98

Stuffed Shells

$21.68

Stuffed Shells w/ meat sauce

$23.49

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.63

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Anti Pasto

$14.76

Chef Salad

$14.23

Garden Salad

$11.29

Greek Salad

$14.65

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.23

Southwest Salad

$16.34

Shrimp Salad

$19.23

Seafood

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$25.98

Seafood Combo

$31.87

Shrimp Alfredo

$29.87

Shrimp Scampi

$28.63

Soup

Chicken Noodle (Bowl Only)

$12.97

Pasta Fagioli (Bowl Only)

$12.97

Specials

Angel Hair The Works

$23.99

Chicken Peruja

$22.69

Four Way Pasta

$24.97

Trio Delight

$23.99

Ziti Alfredo

$21.99

Special of the Day 1

$18.99

Special of the Day 2

$18.99

Dinner Roll (1)

Dinner Roll (1)

$1.00

(4) Meatball / (2) Sausage

Meatball

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Ad Meat sauce \ Ground Beef

Meat Sauce

$2.99

Ground Beef

$3.99

Ad Eggplant

Eggplant

$2.98

Ad Chicken

Add Chicken

$3.99

Ad Shrimp

Shrimp (1)

$2.00

Plate Fee

Extra Plate

$3.99

Water

Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.50

Buy the Bottle "ONLY"

Barbera d'Alba Superiore Palladino/ Bottle

$30.00

Barolo Vietti Castiglione/ Bottle

$75.00

Bru Enrico Serafino Alta Langa/ Bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Palermo"/ Bottle

$80.00

Gavi Di Gavi Palladino Azienda Vinicola/ Bottle

$35.00

Lambrusco Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco "vecchia Modena" premium/ Bottle

$25.00

Nebiollo Vietti Perbacco/ Bottle

$45.00

Super Tuscan "red blend" Ornellaia/ Bottle

$60.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Poliziano/ Bottle

$50.00

Red Wine

Argiano/ Bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Angeline/ Bottle

$36.00

Casamatta Red/ Bottle

$24.00

Chianti Coltibuono Cetamura/ Bottle

$24.00

House Wine "Canyon Road"/ Bottle

$15.00

Merlot Castoro \Aerena

$32.00

Pinot Nero Cantina di Caldaro/ Bottle

$28.00

Primitivo Zinfandel Masseria Li Veli "Orion"/ Bottle

$28.00

Red Blend Marietta OVR/ Bottle

$28.00

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

White Wine

Casamatta White/ Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay Fortant Coast Select/ Bottle

$24.00

Ecco Domani/ Bottle

$20.00

House Wine "Canyon Road"/ Bottle

$15.00

Moscato d' Pavia Centorri/ Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Ecco Domani/ Bottle

$24.00

Riesling Dr. Loosen/ Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sea Pearl/ Bottle

$24.00

Sangria

Sangria / Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Sangria / Pitcher

$30.00Out of stock

12"

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.97

12" Deluxe Pizza

$21.23

12" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$17.87

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.68

12" Margarita

$16.57

12" Palermo's White

$18.23

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.69

16"

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.74

16" Deluxe Pizza

$26.42

16" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$23.62

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.78

16" Margarita

$19.48

16" Palermo's White

$22.87

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.81

Gluten-Free Pizza

Gluten-Free Pizza (Cheese)

$12.47

Gluten-Free Deluxe

$17.47

Gluten-Free Veggie Lovers

$16.47

Gluten-Free Meat Lovers

$17.47

Gluten-Free White

$15.47

Gluten-Free Margarita

$15.47

Gluten-Free Buffalo Chicken

$18.49

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.49

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$10.48

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.48

Spumoni Ice cream

Spumoni Ice cream

$11.67
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy authentic Italian comfort food.

Location

6096 W Chester Rd, West Chester, OH 45069

Palermo's Italian Restaurant image
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image

