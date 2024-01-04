P.O.P.S. 130 E. Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Palermo's Original Pasta + Sandwiches (P.O.P.S.) is a locally owned and operated fast casual restaurant offering fresh made pastas and sauces, delicious sandwiches and salads. P.O.P.S. also features a market where one can purchase Italian imported items and Italian themed gifts.
130 East Main Street, 206, Canton, GA 30114
