Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
3045 US Route 46
Parsippany, NJ 07054
FOOD
Appetizers
Boneless Wings$12.95
Buffalo Wings(10)$12.95
BBQ Wings(10)$12.95
Sweet Chili Wings (10)$12.95
Mango Habanero Wings (10)$12.95
Broccoli Rabe Appetizer$6.95
Bruschetta
Chopped tomatoes, onions, and fresh basil on toasted Italian bread.$7.25
Chicken Fingers(4)$8.95
Chicken Fingers(4) With Fries$10.95
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
French Fries$6.50
French Fries With Cheese$7.95
Fried Ravioli (10)$7.95
Garlic Bread$4.50
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella$5.95
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella & Pepperoni$6.50
Mozzarella Sticks(5)$6.50
Onion Rings$7.50
Rice Balls(2)$9.95
Sauteed Broccoli With Garlic Appetizer$6.95
Side Of Meatballs$5.95
Side of Sausage$5.50
Zucchini Sticks$6.95
Garlic Knot (1) (Sold Individually)$0.50
Side of Sauce$0.75
Salads
House Salad
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers$6.50
House Salad With Grilled Chicken
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers$13.50
House Salad With Breaded Chicken
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers$13.50
Mixed Green Salad
Fresh mixed green salad with fresh tomatoes and mozzarella.$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots topped with breaded buffalo chicken.$13.50
Cranberry Romaine Walnut
Romaine, sweet cranberries, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, & raspberry vinaigrette dressing.$12.50
Caesar Salad$9.95
Caesar Salad With Chicken$12.95
Chopped Family Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, olives, cucumbers, & red peppers chopped.$11.95
G's Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, grated romano cheese, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, romaine, with a drizzle of pesto glaze. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.$13.50
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and romaine. Served with Greek dressing.$13.50
Small Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, giardiniera, and eggs.$10.50
Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, giardiniera, and eggs.$13.50
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella with sweet roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, olives, and balsamic glaze.$9.95
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, and eggs.$9.95
The Ivy Salad
Turkey, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, and romaine lettuce all chopped up.$12.95
The Alexa Salad
Grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and lettuce.$13.50
The Court Street Salad
Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and scoop of homemade tuna.$12.95OUT OF STOCK
The Olivia Salad
Lettuce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, all chopped up.$12.95
Cold Sandwiches
Palermo Special (Italian Sub)$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers$8.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Ham & American$8.95
Ham & Provolone$8.95
Tuna Melt$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Tuna Sub$8.95OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Breast$8.95
Turkey Breast With American$9.95
Turkey Breast With Provolone$9.95
Hot Sandwiches
Belly Buster Sandwich Sub
Steak, french fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, light tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.$13.50
Cheesesteak Sub$9.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.95
Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sub$9.95
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$9.95
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$9.95
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$9.95
Grilled Chicken Florentina Sub$9.95
Grilled Chicken Fresh Sub$9.95
Grilled Chicken Sub$9.95
Italian Hot Dog
2 All beef hot dogs, peppers, onions, potatoes.$9.95
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$9.95
Meatball Sub (No Cheese)$9.95
Peppers & Eggs Sandwich$9.95
Pizza Steak$9.95
Sausage & Eggs Sandwich$9.95
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich$9.95
Sausage Parmigiana Sub$9.95
Sausage Sub Sandwich$9.95
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich$9.95
Steak California Sub$9.95
Pizza
Large 16" Specialty Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza$22.95
BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.50
Boom Boom Pizza
Chicken cutlet, bacon, red onions, celery, bbq sauce, ranch, and boom boom sauce(spicy thousand island dressing). Pizza has no red sauce.$23.95
Bruschetta Pizza$20.95
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.95
Chicken Francese Pizza$23.50
Chicken Marsala Pizza$23.50
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$23.50
Chicken Rollatini Pizza$23.50
Deep Dish (Please allow longer cooking time)$19.95
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza$23.95
Four Cheese Pizza$21.95
Godfather Pizza (Square)
Square pie with Vodka sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, and dressed with basil and extra virgin olive oil.$24.95
Grandma Pizza$21.95
Grandpa Pizza (Square)
Square pie with Margherita sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh basil.$21.95
Hawaiian Style Pizza$22.95
LG Palermo's Combo Pizza (5 Toppings)$26.00
Margharita/Caprese Pizza$20.95
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, and salami$26.00
Old Fashioned Pizza$19.95
Palermo's Sicilian Combo$27.00
Penne Alla Vodka Pizza$23.95
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$24.95
Pizza Dough$3.00
Pizza Fina$7.50
Popeye Pizza$21.95
Salad Pizza$21.95
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms$23.95
Thai Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken with sweet and spicy sauce$23.95
Tortellini Alfredo Pizza$23.50
Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggplant, and mushrooms$24.95
White Broccoli Pizza$21.95
White Pizza$20.95
Small 14" Specialty Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza Small$19.50
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small$19.50
Bruschetta Pizza Small$17.95
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small$19.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small$19.95
Chicken Francese Pizza Small$19.50
Chicken Marsala Pizza Small$19.50
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza Small$19.50
Chicken Rollatini Small$19.50
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza Small$19.95
Four Cheese Pizza Small$18.50
Hawaiian Style Pizza Small$18.95
Margarita/Caprese Pizza Small$18.50
Meat Lover's Pizza Small
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, and salami$23.00
Old Fashioned Pizza Small$17.95
Palermo's Combo (5 Toppings) Small$19.95
Penne Alla Vodka Pizza Small$19.95
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Small$20.95
Popeye Pizza Small$18.50
Salad Pizza Small$18.50
Supreme Pizza Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms$19.95
Thai Chicken Pizza Small
Crispy chicken with sweet and spicy sauce$20.95
Tortellini Alfredo Small$19.50
Veggie Pizza Small
Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggplant, and mushrooms$21.95
White Broccoli Pizza Small$18.50
White Pizza Small$18.50
Calzones/Strombolis
Ham Calzone$8.50
Calzone$7.95
Stromboli (Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese)$8.50
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese)$8.95
Sausage Roll (Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese)$7.95
Chicken Roll (Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese)$8.50
Pepperoni Roll (Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese)$7.95
Chicken Dinner
Chicken Alfredo w/ Broccoli
Chicken breast with broccoli and Alfredo sauce.$19.50
Chicken alla Vodka$19.50
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast dipped in egg, sautéed with lemon and butter with white wine.$19.50
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine with portobello mushrooms and fresh mushroom sauce.$19.50
Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken over mixed green salad with house dressing.$16.95
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.$19.50
Chicken Murphy
Chicken breast sautéed with potatoes, hot cherry peppers, and onions in a light white wine sauce.$19.50
Oven Baked
Pasta Specialties
Alfredo Sauce Pasta$14.95
Bolognese Sauce Pasta$14.95
Broccoli, Garlic & Oil Pasta$11.95
Butter Sauce Pasta$8.95
Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage$17.50
Cavatelli with Broccoli, Garlic, and Oil$15.95
Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce$11.95
Cheese Ravioli in Vodka Sauce$13.95
Garlic & Oil Pasta$10.95
Meatball In Tomato Sauce Pasta$14.50
Penne w/ Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic & Oil Pasta$16.50
Penne With Broccoli Rabe In Garlic & Oil Pasta$12.50
Tomato Sauce Pasta$10.95
Tortellini In Alfredo Sauce$16.95
Tortellini In Tomato Sauce$14.95
Tortellini In Vodka Sauce$16.95
Vodka Sauce Pasta$15.50
Desserts
Fat Sandwiches
Fat G
Philly Steak, Gyro, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Tzatziki Sauce, Fries, Lettuce, Tomato$13.50
Fat E
2 Cheeseburgers, Fried Onions, Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ketchup, Mayo$13.50
Fat Peter
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella Sticks, Boom Boom Sauce, Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes$13.50
Fat Sheryl
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Marinara Sauce$13.50
Fat Alex
Meatballs, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Vodka Sauce$13.50
Fat O.Z.
Garlic Bread, Philly Steak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, BBQ Sauce$13.50
Fat Kayla
Chicken Tenders, Ranch, Fried Onions, Cheese-fries, Bacon$13.50
ALL DAY SPECIALS
CATERING
Family Special with House Salad
Family Special with Caesar Salad
Family Dinner Special
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
You've tried the rest, now try the best! Whether you're looking for some Authentic Italian pizza, or some of the best Italian dishes in the neighborhood, Palermo's is the place to be! It's about time Parsippany had an Authentic Pizzeria!
3045 US Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054