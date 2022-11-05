  • Home
  • /
  • Parsippany
  • /
  • Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany

review star

No reviews yet

3045 US Route 46

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16" Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks(5)
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings(10)

$11.95

BBQ Wings(10)

$11.95

Sweet Chili Wings (10)

$11.95

Mango Habanero Wings (10)

$11.95

Broccoli Rabe Appetizer

$6.95

Bruschetta

$7.25

Chopped tomatoes, onions, and fresh basil on toasted Italian bread.

Chicken Fingers(4)

$8.95

Chicken Fingers(4) With Fries

$10.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Falafel with Tahini (10)

$7.95

French Fries

$5.95

French Fries With Cheese

$6.95

Fried Ravioli (10)

$7.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread With Mozzarella

$5.95

Garlic Bread With Mozzarella & Pepperoni

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks(5)

$6.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Rice Balls(2)

$9.95

Sauteed Broccoli With Garlic Appetizer

$6.95

Side Of Meatballs

$5.50

Side of Sausage

$5.50

Zucchini Sticks

$6.95

Garlic Knot (1) (Sold Individually)

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Salads

House Salad

$6.50

Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers

House Salad With Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers

House Salad With Breaded Chicken

$11.95

Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers

Mixed Green Salad

$9.95

Fresh mixed green salad with fresh tomatoes and mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots topped with breaded buffalo chicken.

Cranberry Romaine Walnut

$10.95

Romaine, sweet cranberries, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, & raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad With Chicken

$12.50

Chopped Family Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, olives, cucumbers, & red peppers chopped.

G's Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, grated romano cheese, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, romaine, with a drizzle of pesto glaze. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and romaine. Served with Greek dressing.

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, giardiniera, and eggs.

Large Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, giardiniera, and eggs.

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella with sweet roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, olives, and balsamic glaze.

Chef Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, and eggs.

The Ivy Salad

$12.50

Turkey, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, and romaine lettuce all chopped up.

The Alexa Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and lettuce.

The Court Street Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and scoop of homemade tuna.

The Olivia Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, all chopped up.

Cold Sandwiches

Palermo Special (Italian Sub)

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Ham & American

$8.50

Ham & Provolone

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Tuna Sub

$8.95

Turkey Breast

$8.95

Turkey Breast With American

$9.50

Turkey Breast With Provolone

$9.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Hamburger

$7.50

Pizzaburger

$7.95

Hot Sandwiches

Belly Buster Sandwich Sub

$12.95

Steak, french fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, light tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.95

Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sub

$9.95

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Florentina Sub

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Fresh Sub

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.75

Italian Hot Dog

$9.95

2 All beef hot dogs, peppers, onions, potatoes.

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Meatball Sub (No Cheese)

$9.50

Peppers & Eggs Sandwich

$9.50

Pizza Steak

$9.95

Sausage & Eggs Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Sausage Sub Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$9.50

Steak California Sub

$9.95

Pizza

Small 14" Pizza

$13.95

Large 16" Pizza

$14.95

Sicilian Pie (Please allow longer cooking time)

$18.50

Personal Pizza 12"

$9.95

12" Gluten Free

$11.95

Large 16" Specialty Pizza

Baked Ziti Pizza

$21.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Boom Boom Pizza

$23.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, red onions, celery, bbq sauce, ranch, and boom boom sauce(spicy thousand island dressing). Pizza has no red sauce.

Bruschetta Pizza

$19.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.95

Chicken Francese Pizza

$22.95

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$22.95

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$22.95

Chicken Rollatini Pizza

$22.95

Deep Dish (Please allow longer cooking time)

$19.95Out of stock

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$22.50

Four Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Godfather Pizza (Square)

$24.95

Square pie with Vodka sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, and dressed with basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Grandma Pizza

$21.95

Grandpa Pizza (Square)

$21.95

Square pie with Margherita sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

Hawaiian Style Pizza

$22.50

LG Palermo's Combo Pizza (5 Toppings)

$26.00

Margharita/Caprese Pizza

$20.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, and salami

Old Fashioned Pizza

$17.95

Palermo's Sicilian Combo

$27.00

Penne Alla Vodka Pizza

$21.95

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$22.95

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Pizza Fina

$7.50

Popeye Pizza

$20.95

Salad Pizza

$20.95

Stuffed Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

Supreme Pizza

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Thai Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Crispy chicken with sweet and spicy sauce

Tortellini Alfredo Pizza

$22.95

Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggplant, and mushrooms

White Broccoli Pizza

$20.95

White Pizza

$19.95

Small 14" Specialty Pizza

Baked Ziti Pizza Small

$18.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$18.50

Bruschetta Pizza Small

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small

$18.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small

$18.50

Chicken Francese Pizza Small

$18.50

Chicken Marsala Pizza Small

$18.50

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza Small

$18.50

Chicken Rollatini Small

$18.50

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza Small

$18.50

Four Cheese Pizza Small

$18.50

Hawaiian Style Pizza Small

$18.50

Margarita/Caprese Pizza Small

$18.50

Meat Lover's Pizza Small

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, and salami

Old Fashioned Pizza Small

$15.50

Palermo's Combo (5 Toppings) Small

$19.95

Penne Alla Vodka Pizza Small

$18.50

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Small

$18.50

Popeye Pizza Small

$17.50

Salad Pizza Small

$18.50

Supreme Pizza Small

$18.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Thai Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Crispy chicken with sweet and spicy sauce

Tortellini Alfredo Small

$18.95

Veggie Pizza Small

$21.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggplant, and mushrooms

White Broccoli Pizza Small

$17.50

White Pizza Small

$16.50

Calzones/Strombolis

Ham Calzone

$8.50

Calzone

$7.95

Stromboli (Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese)

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese)

$8.95

Sausage Roll (Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese)

$7.95

Chicken Roll (Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese)

$8.50

Pepperoni Roll (Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese)

$7.95

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Alfredo w/ Broccoli

$17.95

Chicken breast with broccoli and Alfredo sauce.

Chicken alla Vodka

$17.95

Chicken Francese

$17.95

Chicken breast dipped in egg, sautéed with lemon and butter with white wine.

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine with portobello mushrooms and fresh mushroom sauce.

Chicken Milanese

$16.95

Breaded chicken over mixed green salad with house dressing.

Chicken Murphy

$17.95

Chicken breast sautéed with potatoes, hot cherry peppers, and onions in a light white wine sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Oven Baked

Baked Ziti With Ricotta, Mozzarella & Sauce

$12.95

Baked Ziti Bolognese

$14.50

Baked Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Baked Ravioli

$13.95

Baked Manicotti

$13.95

Eggplant Parmesan With Pasta

$13.50

Eggplant Rollatini With Pasta

$14.50

Homemade Lasagna

$13.50

Pasta Specialties

Alfredo Sauce Pasta

$12.95

Bolognese Sauce Pasta

$13.95

Broccoli, Garlic & Oil Pasta

$11.95

Butter Sauce Pasta

$8.95

Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$16.50

Cavatelli with Broccoli, Garlic, and Oil

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli in Vodka Sauce

$13.95

Garlic & Oil Pasta

$8.95

Meatball In Tomato Sauce Pasta

$13.50

Penne w/ Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic & Oil Pasta

$16.50

Penne With Broccoli Rabe In Garlic & Oil Pasta

$12.50

Tomato Sauce Pasta

$8.95

Tortellini In Alfredo Sauce

$13.50

Tortellini In Tomato Sauce

$12.50

Tortellini In Vodka Sauce

$14.50

Vodka Sauce Pasta

$13.50

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$5.95

Chicken Noodle

$5.95

Minestrone

$5.95

Desserts

Cannoli (made to order)

$3.25

Cheesecake

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Fresh Zeppoles (10)

$5.00

Tiramisu

$4.50

Choc Chip Cookies

$1.00

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

Fat Sandwiches

Fat G

$12.95

Fat E

$12.95

Fat Peter

$12.95

Fat Sheryl

$12.95

Fat Alex

$12.95

Fat O.Z.

$12.95

Fat Kayla

$12.95

Beverages

20 oz bottle

$2.50

Aquafina Water

$2.50

2 Liters Of Soda

$3.50

Can

$1.50

Inca Cola Can

$2.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$50.00+

Buffalo Wings

$55.00+

BBQ Wings

$55.00+

Sweet Chili Wings

$55.00+

Mango Habanero Wings

$55.00+

Bruchetta

$35.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$40.00+

French Fries

$15.00+

Fried Ravioli

$35.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$45.00+

Homemade Meatballs

$55.00+

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$40.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$35.00+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$50.00+

House Salad

$25.00+

G's Salad

$50.00+

Greek Salad

$50.00+

Antipasto Salad

$50.00+

Chicken Dinners

Chicken Francese

$55.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$55.00+

Chicken Penne Vodka

$50.00+

Pasta Specialties

Penne Vodka

$40.00+

Baked Ziti with Ricotta

$40.00+

Pasta Bolognese

$50.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$50.00+

Cavatelli w/Broccoli, Garlic, and Oil

$45.00+

Homemade Lasagna

$50.00+

Stuffed Shells

$40.00+

Dessert

Homemade Cannoli

$24.00+

Cheesecake

$25.00+

Tiramisu

$25.00+

Chocolate Cake

$25.00+

Fresh Zeppolas

$9.00+

Family Special with House Salad

Family Special with House Salad

$27.95

Family Special with Caesar Salad

Family Special with Caesar Salad

$27.95

Family Dinner Special

Family Dinner Special

$49.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

You've tried the rest, now try the best! Whether you're looking for some Authentic Italian pizza, or some of the best Italian dishes in the neighborhood, Palermo's is the place to be! It's about time Parsippany had an Authentic Pizzeria!

Website

Location

3045 US Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Directions

Gallery
Palermo's Pizza image
Banner pic
Palermo's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

G's Famous Pizza / Tahini Express
orange starNo Reviews
3045 Rt. 46 East Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Clean Water Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
299 Webro Road Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Coral Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
400 Interpace Parkway Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Teva Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
400 Interpace Pkwy #3 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
J/Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
389 Interpace Parkway Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Dhaba Express
orange star4.3 • 301
1521 US-46 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parsippany

Dhaba Express
orange star4.3 • 301
1521 US-46 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parsippany
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston