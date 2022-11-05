- Home
Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
3045 US Route 46
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings(10)
BBQ Wings(10)
Sweet Chili Wings (10)
Mango Habanero Wings (10)
Broccoli Rabe Appetizer
Bruschetta
Chopped tomatoes, onions, and fresh basil on toasted Italian bread.
Chicken Fingers(4)
Chicken Fingers(4) With Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Falafel with Tahini (10)
French Fries
French Fries With Cheese
Fried Ravioli (10)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella & Pepperoni
Mozzarella Sticks(5)
Onion Rings
Rice Balls(2)
Sauteed Broccoli With Garlic Appetizer
Side Of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Zucchini Sticks
Garlic Knot (1) (Sold Individually)
Side of Sauce
Salads
House Salad
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers
House Salad With Grilled Chicken
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers
House Salad With Breaded Chicken
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, carrots & cucumbers
Mixed Green Salad
Fresh mixed green salad with fresh tomatoes and mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots topped with breaded buffalo chicken.
Cranberry Romaine Walnut
Romaine, sweet cranberries, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, & raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad With Chicken
Chopped Family Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, olives, cucumbers, & red peppers chopped.
G's Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, grated romano cheese, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, romaine, with a drizzle of pesto glaze. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and romaine. Served with Greek dressing.
Small Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, giardiniera, and eggs.
Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, giardiniera, and eggs.
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella with sweet roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, olives, and balsamic glaze.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salami, provolone, ham, peppers, and eggs.
The Ivy Salad
Turkey, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, and romaine lettuce all chopped up.
The Alexa Salad
Grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and lettuce.
The Court Street Salad
Romaine lettuce, chickpeas, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and scoop of homemade tuna.
The Olivia Salad
Lettuce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, all chopped up.
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Belly Buster Sandwich Sub
Steak, french fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, light tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.
Cheesesteak Sub
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sub
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Florentina Sub
Grilled Chicken Fresh Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Italian Hot Dog
2 All beef hot dogs, peppers, onions, potatoes.
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Meatball Sub (No Cheese)
Peppers & Eggs Sandwich
Pizza Steak
Sausage & Eggs Sandwich
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sausage Sub Sandwich
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich
Steak California Sub
Pizza
Large 16" Specialty Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Boom Boom Pizza
Chicken cutlet, bacon, red onions, celery, bbq sauce, ranch, and boom boom sauce(spicy thousand island dressing). Pizza has no red sauce.
Bruschetta Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken Francese Pizza
Chicken Marsala Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Chicken Rollatini Pizza
Deep Dish (Please allow longer cooking time)
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
Four Cheese Pizza
Godfather Pizza (Square)
Square pie with Vodka sauce, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, and dressed with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Grandma Pizza
Grandpa Pizza (Square)
Square pie with Margherita sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
Hawaiian Style Pizza
LG Palermo's Combo Pizza (5 Toppings)
Margharita/Caprese Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, and salami
Old Fashioned Pizza
Palermo's Sicilian Combo
Penne Alla Vodka Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Pizza Dough
Pizza Fina
Popeye Pizza
Salad Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Thai Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken with sweet and spicy sauce
Tortellini Alfredo Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggplant, and mushrooms
White Broccoli Pizza
White Pizza
Small 14" Specialty Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza Small
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small
Bruschetta Pizza Small
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small
Chicken Francese Pizza Small
Chicken Marsala Pizza Small
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza Small
Chicken Rollatini Small
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza Small
Four Cheese Pizza Small
Hawaiian Style Pizza Small
Margarita/Caprese Pizza Small
Meat Lover's Pizza Small
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, and salami
Old Fashioned Pizza Small
Palermo's Combo (5 Toppings) Small
Penne Alla Vodka Pizza Small
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Small
Popeye Pizza Small
Salad Pizza Small
Supreme Pizza Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Thai Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken with sweet and spicy sauce
Tortellini Alfredo Small
Veggie Pizza Small
Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggplant, and mushrooms
White Broccoli Pizza Small
White Pizza Small
Calzones/Strombolis
Ham Calzone
Calzone
Stromboli (Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese)
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese)
Sausage Roll (Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese)
Chicken Roll (Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese)
Pepperoni Roll (Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese)
Chicken Dinner
Chicken Alfredo w/ Broccoli
Chicken breast with broccoli and Alfredo sauce.
Chicken alla Vodka
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast dipped in egg, sautéed with lemon and butter with white wine.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine with portobello mushrooms and fresh mushroom sauce.
Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken over mixed green salad with house dressing.
Chicken Murphy
Chicken breast sautéed with potatoes, hot cherry peppers, and onions in a light white wine sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Oven Baked
Pasta Specialties
Alfredo Sauce Pasta
Bolognese Sauce Pasta
Broccoli, Garlic & Oil Pasta
Butter Sauce Pasta
Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Cavatelli with Broccoli, Garlic, and Oil
Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce
Cheese Ravioli in Vodka Sauce
Garlic & Oil Pasta
Meatball In Tomato Sauce Pasta
Penne w/ Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic & Oil Pasta
Penne With Broccoli Rabe In Garlic & Oil Pasta
Tomato Sauce Pasta
Tortellini In Alfredo Sauce
Tortellini In Tomato Sauce
Tortellini In Vodka Sauce
Vodka Sauce Pasta
Desserts
Fat Sandwiches
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
You've tried the rest, now try the best! Whether you're looking for some Authentic Italian pizza, or some of the best Italian dishes in the neighborhood, Palermo's is the place to be! It's about time Parsippany had an Authentic Pizzeria!
