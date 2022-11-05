Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean
Palette 22
1,498 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Food. Art. Fun. Located in Arlington's Village at Shirlington, Palette 22 is a small-plates, tapas-style restaurant inspired by global flavors.
Location
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
No Reviews
4251 South Campbell Avenue Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurant
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
No Reviews
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2 Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
More near Arlington