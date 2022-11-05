Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean

Palette 22

1,498 Reviews

$$

4053 Campbell Ave

Arlington, VA 22206

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
Sesame Steak Skewers

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza

Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Sausage & Peppers Personal-Sized Pizza

Sausage & Peppers Personal-Sized Pizza

$9.00

San marzano tomato sauce, sweet italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella

Mushroom Personal-Sized Pizza

$10.00

Roasted garlic, arugula, parmesan, truffle oil. Vegetarian

Cauliflower & Garlic Personal-Sized Pizza

$10.00

Capers, hot peppers, anchovies, pine nuts, garlic, mozzarella

Cheese Personal-Sized Pizza

Cheese Personal-Sized Pizza

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese, san marzano tomato sauce. Vegetarian

Pepperoni Whole Pizza

$27.00

Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Sausage & Peppers Whole Pizza

Sausage & Peppers Whole Pizza

$27.00

San marzano tomato sauce, sweet italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella

Mushroom Whole Pizza

Mushroom Whole Pizza

$29.00

Roasted garlic, arugula, parmesan, truffle oil. Vegetarian

Cauliflower & Garlic Whole Pizza

$29.00

Capers, hot peppers, anchovies, pine nuts, garlic, mozzarella

Cheese Whole Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella cheese, san marzano tomato sauce. Vegetarian

SALADS

P22 Cobb Salad

P22 Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, crispy bacon, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing (dressing served on the side). Gluten Free

Southwest Caesar

Southwest Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).

Chicken Southwest Caesar

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)

Steak Southwest Caesar

$17.00

Steak, romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)

TACOS

Chili Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Pickled jalapenos, radishes, iceberg, sambal chili mayo

Impossible Koobideh Tacos

$12.00

Impossible meat substitute, roasted serrano mayo, red chimichurri, pickled cucumbers, chickpea tortilla. Vegan, Gluten Free

Lebanese Spiced Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Shaved lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, serrano labneh. Gluten Free

SLIDERS & BAO BUNS

P22 Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

Pimiento cheese, bacon jam mayo, fried onion straws

Hoisin Glazed Pork Belly Bao Buns

$10.00

Napa cabbage kimchi, scallions

Cubano Sliders

$10.00

Capicola, salami, pickles, swiss cheese, dijon aioli, pressed bread

Shiitake & Japanese Eggplant Bao Buns

$9.00

Hoisin sauce, scallions, pickled cucumbers. Vegan

Spicy Chili Crisp Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Szechuan pepper, romaine lettuce, spicy pickles, sambal aioli, brioche bun

VEGETARIAN ITEMS

Chickpea Hummus

$11.00

Harissa-spiced cauliflower, garlic, aleppo pepper, cumin, herbs, olive oil. Vegan, Gluten Free

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Soy-chili honey. Vegetarian

Korean Cheese Corn

$11.00

Mozzarella, scallions, sweet peppers, kewpie mayo, tortilla chips. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Tahini-Tofu Dip

$12.00

Warm pita, crispy garlic, aleppo pepper, nigella, chives

Walnut Stuffed Dates

$12.00

Walnut relish, cinnamon kashk, pickled shallots, mint. Gluten Free, Vegetarian

MEATS, SEAFOOD, NOODLES

Butter Chicken Tikki Masala

$12.00

Basmati rice, caramelized onions, roasted corn, tikka masala sauce. Gluten Free

Chili Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine rice, kung pao sauce, chili crisp, peanuts, radishes, herbs

Curry Chicken Empanadas

$9.00

Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger

Dan Dan Noodles

$11.00

House made bulgogi sausage, szechuan peppers, spinach, five spice, peanuts, eggs

Ga Chien Wings

$12.00

Spicy garlic-maple syrup, sesame, fish sauce, lime

Jerk Chicken Skewers

$9.00

Citrus, allspice, habanero

Pork & Shrimp Lumpia Rolls

$9.00

Crispy roll, garlic, napa cabbage, carrots, ginger, soy, spicy lime vinaigrette

Sesame Steak Skewers

$12.00

Ginger aioli, toasted sesame seeds

SWEETS

Churros

Churros

$7.50

Dulce de leche & mexican chocolate dipping sauces, strawberries. Vegetarian

Coconut Mango Parfait

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Pineapple Empanadas

$8.00

KID MENU

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Taco

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

SANGRIA BOTTLES

Red Sangria Bottle

$24.00

Our authentic, delicious, refreshing recipe

White Sangria Bottle

$24.00

Our authentic, delicious, refreshing recipe

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Food. Art. Fun. Located in Arlington's Village at Shirlington, Palette 22 is a small-plates, tapas-style restaurant inspired by global flavors.

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206

Directions

