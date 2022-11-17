- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Russian Hill
- /
- Chinese
- /
- Palette Tea House
Palette Tea House
2,840 Reviews
$$
900 North Point St
Suite #B-201-A
San Francisco, CA 94109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Seasonal Cocktails
Half Bottles
Le Grand Courtage, Cuvee (187mL)
Champagne, Taittinger (Half)
Champagne, Gatson Chiquet (Half)
Rose, Summerland (Half)
Chardonnay, Napa Cellars (Half)
Chardonnay, Martin Ray (Half)
Chardonnay, Le Crema (Half)
Gruner Veltliner, Brundlmayer, 2021 (Half)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Collection, 2018 (Half)
Barbera D'Asti, Ca Di Pian, 2018 (Half)
Pinot Noir, Hirsch Vineyards, 2018 (Half)
Sparkling / White (Full)
Sparkling Rose, Avissi (Full)
Brut Rose, Amelia (Full)
Sparkling Wine, Decoy (Full)
Champagne, Paul Laurent (Full)
Champagne, Henriot (Full)
Rose, Rose the Day (Full)
Rose, Daou (Full)
Riesling, Theo Minges (Full)
Sauvignon Blanc, Kendall Jackson (Full)
Sauvignon Blanc, J.Lohr, Flume Crossing (Full)
Sauvignon Blanc, Pouilly -Fumé (Full)
Pinot Grigio, Benvolio (Full)
Grunner Veltliner, Brundlmayer (Full)
Chardonnay, Alain Et Adrien Gautherin (Full)
Chardonnay, Sandhi (Full)
Gruner Vetliner, Stadt Krems (Full)
Aligote, Domaine Guy & Yvan Dufouleur Bourgogne, Burgundy, France 2016
Burgundy, France
Red (Full)
Reserve (Full)
Champagne, Dom Perignon 2008 (Full)
Brut Rose, Nicolas Fauillatte (Full)
J.Lohr, Bay Mist, 2021 (Full)
Nahe, Germany
Chardonnay, Groth (Full)
Riesling, Donnhoff (Full)
Nahe, Germany
Merlot, Twomey, 2014 (Full)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Beringer, 2018 (Full)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Duckhorn, 2019 (Full)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Beaulieu Vineyeard, 2017 (Full)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, 2012 (Full)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak, Napa Valley, 2014 (Full)
Opus One, Oakville (Full)
Wedding Party (Beverage)
Dumplings
Palette Soup Dumpling "XLB" Sampler (5)
Chinese soup dumplings, also known as Xiao Long Bao, "XLB", is a steamed dumpling consisting of a thin wrapper filled seasoned pork, and hot, flavorful soup. Our signature soup dumplings comes in 5 different flavors: Original Pork, Pork and Crab Roe, Pork and Kale, Pork with Black Truffle, and Beef with Beet.
Abalone Siu Mai (3)
Original Pork Soup Dumpling "XLB" (3)
Chinese soup dumplings, also known as Xiao Long Bao, "XLB", is a steamed dumpling consisting of a thin wrapper filled seasoned pork, and hot, flavorful soup.
Classic Ha Gow (3)
Our classic ha gow is a very popular and common item. This dish originated from Guangdong, China. The skin of the dumpling wrapper is clear and chewy and filled with mainly shrimp.
XO & Shrimp Dumpling (3)
Our xo and shrimp dumpling is the perfect combination of shrimp and xo sauce flavor. Our xo sauce is made in house with dried shrimps, dried scallops, slightly mild, and topped on the dumpling.
Lobster Dumpling with Butter Sauce (3)
Our lobster dumpling is our twist on the traditional and classic ha gow dumpling. It is a more elevated dish that contains a lobster and shrimp filling with a thin, clear, and chewy skin wrapper. It also comes with a pipette which is filled with our house made lobster butter sauce. This is one of our specialty dishes.
Typhoon Crispy Ha Gow (4)
Our typhoon ha gow is our spin on the classic ha gow but deep fried, and is topped with typhoon mix which contains crispy fried garlic. If you like fried food, this fried dumpling will be perfect for you!
Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai (4)
Our pork siu mai is a traditional and common dumpling that consists of pork, shrimp, and shitake mushroom, topped with tobiko. These dumplings are a go to and are extremely delicious!
Chicken and Mushroom Siu Mai (4)
Our chicken siu mai are made with shitake mushrooms. Chicken dumplings were a high demand, which is why our chefs invented this concept. If you want yummy steamed chicken dumplings we encourage you to order these!
Jumbo Scallop Siu Mai (3)
Our jumbo scallop siu mai is an innovated dish based from the classic pork and shrimp siu mai. We have crowned the top with a slice of jumbo scallop to add another seafood component to the dish.
Wagyu Pot Stickers (3)
Sichuan Seafood Dumpling (5)
Our Sichuan seafood dumpling is filled with shrimps and scallops, and is topped with a house made sweet and mild spicy vinaigrette. The dumpling skin is made out of spinach which gives it a bright green color. These are great steamed! This item is always a crowd-pleaser!
Crystal Jade Vegetarian Dumpling (3)
We have created a vegetarian dumpling for all the veggie lovers out there. This dumpling is filled with assorted veggies, and topped with a goji berry for garnish. This dumpling is simple but yet yummy!
Peking Pork and Chives Dumpling (5)
Pork and chives dumplings are pan seared for a nice crispy crust, giving it a nice contrast with the juicy filling
Bao
Steamed BBQ Pork Bao (Cha Siu Bao) (3)
Steamed bbq pork baos are the perfect savory and slightly sweet buns! These are traditional buns that originated from Southern China and has been very popular since. These buns are also great for kids!
Salted Egg Lava Bao (Lau Sa Bao) (3)
Lava bao also known as Lau Sa Bao which is a bao filled with salted egg custard. This bun is slightly salty and sweet. Perfect for dessert and for kids!
Black Pepper Beef Bao (3)
These baos are filled with beef. After they are steamed, they are seared with a touch of butter and black pepper for a crispy crust on the bottom.
Durian Custard Bao (2)
Durian custard steamed bun
Palette Classics
Smacked Cucumber Salad
A traditional salad with the persian cucumber slightly "smacked" to release its natural juice and flavor. Tossed with aged Chinese vinegar dressing and cherry tomatoes
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (3)
Our vegetarian spring rolls are deep fried and filled with assorted vegetables and comes with a house made sweet and sour sauce on the side! These are light and crispy.
Black Bean Pork Ribs with Taro
Our black bean pork ribs are a classic but with a taro twist. The taro is steamed with the ribs absorbing the sauce and making the dish tastier!
Chicken Claw with Kabocha Squash
Chicken claw is a Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine. You will find this dish in frequent dim sum restaurants. However; we have added kabocha squash to absorb all the flavors from the chicken claw, which makes it yummier!
Lotus Wrap Abalone Sticky Rice
Our lotus abalone sticky rice dish has been created and elevated by our chefs. We pour our house made abalone sauce onto the sticky rice to assure you'll have it in every bite and topped with an abalone!
Seared Radish Cakes with XO Sauce
Our seared radish cake contains Chinese sausage along with our house made xo sauce. The xo sauce definitely completes the dish.
Palette Signature Entrees
Sugar Snap Peas Chili Prawns
This dish is a new item to the menu. It contains sweet piquante peppers, cherry tomatoes, and thai chili. This dish is bold in flavors!
Roasted Iberico Pork "Cha Siu"
Cha Siu originated from Hong Kong. However; we have changed the typical dish and we use iberico pork instead which is from a black Iberian pig from Spain. It is compressed with green apples and a cognac glaze.
Braised "DongPo" Pork Belly
This braised "dongpo" pork belly dish is a new addition to the menu. "Dongpo" has been an iconic Chinese dish for years now. It contains an aromatic shaoxing glaze, and comes with 4 steamed baos.
Wok Fried Wagyu Steak
Our wok fried wagyu steak is served with asparagus and is made to order by our Wok Chefs with rose wine. This dish will go well with a bowl of our jasmine white rice.
ShanDong Chicken Wings
The Shandong wings are one of our new items to the menu! Once they are deep fried and crispy, it is then drizzled with Shandong sauce; a garlic vinegar glaze.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
This dish is a new addition to the menu. It is a lightly fried chicken breast with Hunan chili mix. This chicken is juicy and bursting with flavors!
Garlic Butter Crab
Our garlic butter crab is the best crab you ever have! Just need to try it once, and you will be hooked. Local live dungeness crab cooked in a garlic butter sauce.
Vegetables
Garlic Pea Tendrils
These garlic pea tendrils is a must try! They are tender and garlicky, and are prepped by hand daily by our chefs.
Sichuan String Beans
These Sichuan string beans are wok fried and is a little spicy. These are one of our popular vegetable dishes. If you like a spicy mild kick we suggest these!
Mapo Tofu (no impossible meat)
Mapo tofu is a classic dish, ours is completely vegetarian. It is saucy and spicy. This dish pairs nicely with a bowl of jasmine white rice!
Impossible Mapo Tofu
Mapo tofu is a classic dish, ours is completely vegetarian with the addition of Impossible Meat. It is saucy and spicy. This version also adds Impossible Meat for a wholesome dish
Garlic Broccoli
Our garlic broccoli dish is a new addition to the menu! There is no such thing as too much veggies! If you like garlic, we reccomend this dish to go with your lunch or dinner!
Rice / Noodle / Soup
Wagyu Beef Chow Fun
Beef chow fun has been a very popular item. Our take on the dish is cooking it with wagyu beef. It is served with wok seared wagyu, flat rice noodle, and beansprouts.
Seafood Crispy Noodle
Our seafood crispy noodle is made with thin egg noodles which are fried to make them crispy. The seafood consists of squid, scallop, and shrimp, and is then covered with a delicious house made thick sauce.
Olive Oil Supreme Soy Stir-fried Noodle
Our olive oil supreme soy stir-fried noodle is simple. If you like thin egg noodles with light flavors to go along with your meal then we suggest this item for you!
XO Sauce Pan Seared Rice Crepe Roll
This is a new item on our menu! Our rice crepe roll and xo sauce is all made in house. It is pan seared with dried shrimp and scallions.
Squid Ink Sakura Shrimp Fried Rice
This vegetarian fried packs a lot of flavors: Chinese olives, kale, scallion give this vegetarian dish robust flavors
XO Wagyu Beef Fried Rice
Our xo wagyu beef fried rice is one of our popular fried rice dishes. It is cooked in our woks with our house made xo sauce, egg, green onions, and minced wagyu beef. This item is a must try!
Asparagus Chinese Olive Fried Rice (V)
Chinese Olives, kale, egg white
Wonton Dumpling Soup
We made the wontons shrimp, pork, and scallop. It is served with flat rice noodle and vegetables! Perfect for a light lunch or cold rainy day!
Hot & Sour Soup
Steamed Jasmine Rice
Dessert
Mango Pudding Supreme
Best Mango Pudding!! Made with fresh mango, topped with coconut tapioca, fresh berries, and popping boba!
Boba Cake
A fun dessert spin of the boba tea. Ceylon tea cake, Hong Kong milk tea mousse, mascarpone cheese cream, topped with black sugar BOBA.
Salted Egg Lava Bao (Lau Sa Bao) (3)
Lava bao also known as Lau Sa Bao which is a bao filled with salted egg custard. This bun is slightly salty and sweet. Perfect for dessert and for kids!
Steamed Custard Dumpling (4)
Can't get enough of dumplings? No need to worry we have dessert dumplings as well! These custard dumplings are served steaming hot, and are bursting and filled with a sweet custard!
Portuguese Egg Tart (2)
Family Meal
"Roaring Dragon" for 2
This family package comes with: Vegetarian Spring Roll (3) Pork Soup Dumpling "XLB" (3) Classic Ha Gow (3) ShanDong Chicken Wings XO Wagyu Beef Fried Rice Salted Egg Lava Bao
"Rise of The Phoenix" for 4
This family package comes with: Garlic Butter Crab with Garlic Yifu Noodle Typhoon Crispy Ha Gow (4) Palette Soup Dumpling "XLB" (5) Roasted Iberico Pork "Cha Siu" Sichuan String Bean (V) Sweet&Sour Chicken Hot&Sour Soup(Pork, Spicy) Steamed Custard Dumpling (4)
House Made Condiments
Chilli Sauce (6oz)
Our house made chili sauce is sweet and mild. If you like a little spiciness we recommend this sauce for you!
Chinese Mustard (6oz)
Our Chinese hot mustard is made from horseradish and mustard. This spiciness level gives a nice zing to your sinuses. This pairs well with everything!
XO Chilli Sauce (6oz)
Our house made xo chili sauce was created by one of our chefs. This chili sauce goes well with all of our dumplings. It is the perfect hot level, and contains seafood such as dried scallop and shrimp.
Sauce Set (4oz each)
A perfect gift for friends and family! Spiced up any dish with our signature Chili Sauce and Chinese Mustard
Premium Tea Bags
Jasmine
Our jasmine tea leaves are bagged in house. This green tea has the perfect aroma and slight bitterness to go along with your dim sum!
Oolong
Our oolong tea leaves are bagged in house, and this black tea is packed with flavors. If you like a dark roast we suggest this one for you!
Pu-Erh
Our Pu-erh leaves are bagged in house. This black tea is bold in flavors and is caffeinated to keep you going throughout the day!
Jade Jasmine Pearl
Jade jasmine pearl has more aroma than your typical regular jasmine tea. It is also more bitter. If you like strong green tea, this is reccmended for you!
Iron Goddess (Tie Kuan Yin) (Oolong)
Iron goddess tea is a type of oolong tea. It is known to have a berry note. It is a black tea and the roast is very distinctive on your palate. This tea is a must try!
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola
A cold Coca Cola and the perfect fizz will go great side by side with your dumplings!
Diet Coke
Want something slightly less sweet? Go for a diet coke to pair with your meal!
Sprite
Want a citrusy and fizzy drink? Order a sprite to complete your meal!
Ginger Beer
Love ginger? This is the perfect non-alcoholic drink which is sweet, fizzy, and gingery!
Soda Water
Want a bubbly drink to go with your meal, get a club soda!
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Want a sparkling drink? Get one to go along with your meal!
Bottle Water
We have bottled water! Stay hydrated and have refresh yourself with some water along side with your meal!
Alcoholic Drinks
Anchor Steam (12oz bottle)
Anchor Steam is brewed from Anchor Brewing located in San Francisco. This is a local and modern beer. It is made from barley malt which gives it an amber color and rich flavor. The alc. by volume is 4.9%.
Widmer Hefeweizen (12oz bottle)
Drake's Hefeweizen is brewed in San Leandro, California. It contains 60% of wheat malt, and has notes of banana and cloves. The alc. by volume is 4.5%.
Tsing Tao (12oz bottle)
Tsing Tao is China's number one beer. It is made and imported from China. It is a lager and has mild, crisp, and bitter notes. The alc. by volume is 4.6%.
NeonCity HongKong Pale Ale
Harajuku Girl is brewed by Holy Craft, located in San Francisco. This beer is a made from Japanese rice and is a lager. It has notes of yuzu and is light. The alc. by volume is 5%.
Almanac Sunshine Sour Ale (16oz can)
Almanac Sunshine Sour Ale is brewed by Almanac Beer Company located in Northern California. This beer is a farmhouse ale aged in oak barrels and has tropical notes. The alc. by volume is 5.8%.
Hitachino White Ale (11.2oz bottle)
This beer is a Belgian-White Ale. It is brewed with wheat malt and has notes of orange peel, coriander, and nutmeg. The alc. by volume is 5.5%.
Matcha IPA
A unique blend of matcha green tea and a Japanese style India Pale Ale, which is not as hoppy as a California IPA but still has a high alcohol percentage of 8.5%.
Echigo Stout Dark Beer
This dark coffee-like brew is an American Stout made to the 100% malt Irish Stout stan-dards. Echigo Stout is brewed twice as long as other beers, giving it a mellow, rounded flavor and a creamy head.
Sansho Ale
Pale Ale that is a little spicy and a little bitter, hint of Citrus and Pepper.
Momokawa
Hana Hou Hou Shu Rose Sparkling Sake (300ml)
Hana Hou Hou Shu Rose Sparkling Sake pairs well with all of our dishes. It is made from Akebono rice and has notes of rose hips and hibiscus. It is 5% Alc. by volume.
House Made Condiment
Chilli Sauce (6oz)
Our house made chili sauce is sweet and mild. If you like a little spiciness we recommend this sauce for you!
Chinese Mustard (6oz)
Our Chinese hot mustard is made from horseradish and mustard. This spiciness level gives a nice zing to your sinuses. This pairs well with everything!
XO Chilli Sauce (6oz)
Our house made xo chili sauce was created by one of our chefs. This chili sauce goes well with all of our dumplings. It is the perfect hot level, and contains seafood such as dried scallop and shrimp.
Sauce Set (4oz each)
A perfect gift for friends and family! Spiced up any dish with our signature Chili Sauce and Chinese Mustard
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
900 North Point St, Suite #B-201-A, San Francisco, CA 94109