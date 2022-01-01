Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palihouse Cafe Palihouse Santa Monica

review star

No reviews yet

1001 3rd St.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please join us!

Location

1001 3rd St., Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

Gallery
Palihouse Cafe image
Palihouse Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Martin - 3rd Street Promenade
orange starNo Reviews
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Bruxie - Santa Monica
orange star4.2 • 2,042
1412 3rd Street Promenade Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
800 Degrees Pizzeria - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
120 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
orange star4.5 • 972
225 Santa Monica Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
orange star4.5 • 2,361
631 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
The Dudes Brewing Co Santa Monica - 395 Santa Monica Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
395 Santa Monica Boulevard Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston