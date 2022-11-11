Palio Grand Rapids

Restaurant info

The Palio, our namesake, is a celebrated Italian horserace that runs through Siena, Italy twice each year and is the inspiration for our robust food and spirits. Palio is not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life! Palio is bold, vibrant, and embodies the spirit of The Palio di Siena horse race. It is full of life, emotions, and energy. The competitive nature of The Palio is emboldened in the spirit of our staff in their quest to be the best at creating a memorable dining experience for each of our guests. The flags strewn throughout the restaurant represent different contradas or neighborhoods in Italy and remind us of the lively and convivial cultural influences that come together in a festival of fun, food, and friendship.