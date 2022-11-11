Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Palio Grand Rapids

review star

No reviews yet

545 Michigan St

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar- Small
Fettuccine Alfredo Classico
Parmigiano di Pollo

Antipasti

Artisanal Salumeria

Artisanal Salumeria

$14.95

A combination of artisanal Italian meats & cheeses, accompanied by an accouterment of garnishes. The perfect start to an Italian meal!

Bruschetta di Burrata

$10.95

rustic bread, burrata, prosciutto, Calabrian chile-honey

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Point Judith calamari, flash-fried, lightly seasoned & served with saffron aioli

Cavoletti di Bruxelles

Cavoletti di Bruxelles

$10.95

Flash fried brussels sprouts with fig mostarda, pine nuts & Parmesan cheese.

Pane all'Aglio

Pane all'Aglio

$8.95

thick-cut rustic bread, garlic butter & Parmesan cheese, brick oven roasted.

Polpetta di Vitello e Maiale

Polpetta di Vitello e Maiale

$11.95

veal and pork meatballs, tomato-basil sauce, Parmesan

Insalata & Zuppa

Caesar- Large

Caesar- Large

$8.95

Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing

Caesar- Small

Caesar- Small

$4.95

Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing

Insalata di Casa

Insalata di Casa

$4.95

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, Parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto Chopped Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken, tomato, cucumber, avocado, soppressata, gorgonzola, artichoke, white balsamic vinaigrette

Zuppe Pollo Toscano- Bowl

Zuppe Pollo Toscano- Bowl

$6.95

roasted chicken, cannellini beans, pancetta, Tuscan kale in a slow-simmered chicken broth

Zuppe Pollo Toscano-Cup

Zuppe Pollo Toscano-Cup

$4.95

roasted chicken, cannellini beans, pancetta, Tuscan kale in a slow-simmered chicken broth

RW Small Caesar

RW House Salad

RW Cup of Soup

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.95

A simple but flavorful classic. Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, basil, EVOO & sea salt

Carne Amore Pizza

Carne Amore Pizza

$15.95

Soppressata, pepperoni, hot coppa & prosciutto top this meat creation along with mozzarella, tomato-basil sauce & Calabrian chiles

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$13.95

fontina, gorgonzola, mozzarella, Parmesan, fig mostarda & fresh greens

Polpette Pizza

Polpette Pizza

$13.95

Soppressata, pepperoni, hot coppa & prosciutto top this meat creation along with mozzarella, tomato-basil sauce & Calabrian chiles

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$11.95

A blank palate of sauce & cheese! Create the perfect pizza with your favorite toppings: Topping choices include (.95 each): mushrooms • sausage • pepperoni • red peppers • grilled chicken • pancetta • red onion • prosciutto • meatballs • mozzarella • Asiago • Parmesan • spinach • fresh basil • artichoke hearts

Pollo e Pepe Arrosto

Pollo e Pepe Arrosto

$14.95

roasted chicken, spinach, artichoke, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, red pepper sauce

Contorni

Bread for Two

$1.50

Bread for Four

$3.00
Spaghetti di Zucca

Spaghetti di Zucca

$5.95

spaghetti squash gratin

Broccolini Grigliati

Broccolini Grigliati

$6.95

lightly seasoned with Italian herbs, lemon & chile

Crema di Maiz con Parmigiano

Crema di Maiz con Parmigiano

$4.95

Parmesan-corn custard

Sauteed Greens

$4.95

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.95

Side Meatball

$2.95

Entrées

Parmigiano di Pollo

Parmigiano di Pollo

$19.95

crispy chicken, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti

Parmigiano di Melanzane

$18.95Out of stock

crispy eggplant, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti

Pollo Mostarda

Pollo Mostarda

$21.95

roasted stuffed chicken, goat cheese, crispy pancetta, Parmesan- corn custard, sauteed greens, fig mostarda

Pollo al Marsala

Pollo al Marsala

$22.95

sauteed chicken breast in a savory Marsala & porcini mushroom sauce with crispy pancetta served with ricotta mezzaluna pasta & roasted broccolini

Salmone

Salmone

$25.95

chargrilled Atlantic salmon, the freshest catch from Foley's Fish in Boston, on a bed of soft potato gnocchi, tomato, sauteed spinach in a flavorful garlic-Parmesan cream sauce

Bistecca Espresso

Bistecca Espresso

$25.95

espresso rubbed sirloin, porcini mushroom butter, spaghetti squash gratin, charred broccolini

Pasta

Spaghetti e Polpette

Spaghetti e Polpette

$16.95

fresh egg spaghetti, veal, and pork meatballs topped with tomato-basil sauce

Gamberetti Scampi con Spaghetti

Gamberetti Scampi con Spaghetti

$21.95

sautéed shrimp & spinach tossed with fresh egg spaghetti, garlic, butter & white wine

Mezzaluna a Costine Corte

Mezzaluna a Costine Corte

$24.95

sautéed shrimp & spinach tossed with fresh egg spaghetti, garlic, butter & white wine

Bolognese

Bolognese

$16.95

fresh pappardelle, veal & pork meat sauce, tomatoes, sage, lemon, and a splash of cream

Pollo Fusilli

Pollo Fusilli

$17.95

corkscrew pasta, roasted chicken, pesto cream, pine nuts & sun-dried tomatoes

Carbonara

Carbonara

$17.95

orecchiette, roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan & black pepper

Fettuccine Alfredo Classico

Fettuccine Alfredo Classico

$16.95

Classic alfredo sauce of cream & Parmesan tossed with al dente fettuccine pasta.

RW Bolognese

$25.00

RW Fusilli

$25.00

RW Risotto

$25.00

Dolci

Pane di Caramello

Pane di Caramello

$6.95

Cinnamon & sugar dough, cast-iron baked, caramel drizzle, whipped cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

mascarpone mousse, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, shaved chocolate, brandy.

Limoncello Bar

Limoncello Bar

$6.95

tart but sweet lemon curd bar topped with fresh whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Affogato

Affogato

$5.95

Tahitian vanilla gelato drowned in fresh espresso & finished with a crispy pearl garnish.

Gelato

$5.95

RW Lemon Bar

RW Affogato

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.50

San Pellegrino 1L

$5.95

San Pellegrino 250ml

$2.95

Aqua Panna 1L

$5.95Out of stock

Aqua Panna 500ml

$3.95

Espresso

$4.25

Cappucino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Kids

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kid Spag & Meat

$5.95

Chicken Penne

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Palio, our namesake, is a celebrated Italian horserace that runs through Siena, Italy twice each year and is the inspiration for our robust food and spirits. Palio is not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life! Palio is bold, vibrant, and embodies the spirit of The Palio di Siena horse race. It is full of life, emotions, and energy. The competitive nature of The Palio is emboldened in the spirit of our staff in their quest to be the best at creating a memorable dining experience for each of our guests. The flags strewn throughout the restaurant represent different contradas or neighborhoods in Italy and remind us of the lively and convivial cultural influences that come together in a festival of fun, food, and friendship.

Location

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Palio Grand Rapids image
Palio Grand Rapids image
Palio Grand Rapids image

Similar restaurants in your area

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 757
122 Monroe Center St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
orange starNo Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria - Dorr
orange star4.4 • 108
1730 142nd Street Dorr, MI 49323
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
orange star4.5 • 643
100 E Main St Hopkins, MI 49316
View restaurantnext
Seasonal Grille
orange starNo Reviews
150 W. State St. Hastings, MI 49058
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston