Restaurant header imageView gallery

PALIO PIZZERIA

review star

No reviews yet

435 Main St

Hyannis, MA 02601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Pizza
14" Pizza
Caesar

Appetizers

Antipasto

$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, pitted Kalamata olives, mozzarella, English cucumbers, roasted red peppers, Italian meats, provolone and extra virgin olive oil.

Breadsticks

$6.00

Three breadsticks brushed with olive oil and garlic, then topped with Mozzarella

Meatballs

$7.00

Three meatballs with red sauce and Parmesan cheese

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Four pieces of garlic bread with homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Housemade Soups

Italian Wedding

$6.00

Beef broth based soup with fresh green vegetables and mini meatballs

Minestrone

$6.00

Seasonal fresh green vegetable soup with Ditalini pasta

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.00

Chicken broth based soup with Ditalini pasta and beans from Northern Italy

Salads

Arugula Insalata

$11.00

Baby arugula, tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano-Reggianno and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

Crisp romaine, house garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Greek

$11.00

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing

House Garden

$11.00

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and Italian dressing

Tomato & Mozzarella

$11.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and basil

Cape Cod Salad

$11.00

Italian pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Linguini or ziti served with red sauce, breaded chicken and topped with Parmigiano – Reggiano.

Butter

$11.00

Linguini or ziti served with butter topped with Parmigiano- Reggiano

Meatballs

$13.00

Served with three meatballs and sauce, with linguini or ziti, topped with Parmigiano-Reggianno

Pesto

$12.00

Homemade pesto sauce with your choice of linguini or ziti, topped with Parmigiano-Reggianno.

Red Sauce

$11.00

Linguini or ziti served with red sauce topped with Parmigiano- Reggiano

Sausage

$13.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Homemade with Ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato meat sauce & pasta

Plain Pasta

$9.00

Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.00

Homemade pesto sauce, grilled chicken and fresh mozzarella cheese

Italian Panini

$11.00

Italian cold cuts, extra virgin olive oil, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese

Pesto and Portabella Panini

$11.00

Roasted portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, homemade pesto sauce and provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.00

Grilled chicken, mayo, roasted mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, basil and provolone cheese

Roasted Eggplant Panini

$11.00

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted eggplant, red onions, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese.

Oven Toasted Sandwiches

Italian Grinder

$11.50

Served with Italian meat, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

Imported Ham Grinder

$11.50

Served with Imported Ham, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

BLT Grinder

$11.50

Served with provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and potato chips

Roasted Turkey Grinder

$11.50

Served with Roasted Turkey, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

Veggie Grinder

$11.50

Served with Broccoli, Mushrooms, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

Meatballs Grinder

$11.50

Served with meatballs, red sauce, provolone or mozzarela cheese and potato chips.

Sausage Grinder

$11.50

Served with Sausage, red sauce, provolone or mozzarela cheese and potato chips.

Meatballs and Sausage Grinder

$11.50

Served with Meatballs and Sausage, red sauce, provolone or mozzarela cheese and potato chips.

Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$11.50

Served with Chicken parmegiana, red sauce, provolone or mozzarela cheese and potato chips.

Palio Sandwich

$11.50

Create Your Own Pizza & Calzones

14" Pizza

$14.50

Cheese pizza with the option to be customized.

18" Pizza

$19.50

Cheese pizza with the option to be customized.

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Gluten-Free cheese pizza with the option to be customized.

14" Calzone

$14.50

Cheese calzone with the option to be customized.

18" Calzone Personalized

$19.50

Cheese calzone with the option to be customized.

Specialty Pizza & Calzones

Arugula Specialty

$20.50+

Fresh minced garlic and Mozzarella cheese, baked, topped with baby arugula insalata.

BBQ Chicken

$20.50+

Chicken, BBQ sauce and caramelized onions.

Hurricane Bob Scollops

$21.50+

Native scollops, bacon, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, served with over our homemade red sauce.

Broccoli Rabe

$20.50+

White base with minced garlic, mozzarella, broccoli rabe and fennel sausage

Buffalo Chicken

$20.50+

Grilled chicken marinated in Palio's hot sauce and Blue cheese on the side.

Cape Codder

$20.50+Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, shrimp, clams, fresh garlic, and lemon.

Margherita

$20.50+

Fresh Mozzarella cheese, garlic and fresh basil and sliced tomatoes.

Pollo Pepper

$20.50+

Italian chicken, Ricotta cheese, and roasted red peppers.

Pollo Pesto

$20.50+

Pesto, chicken, fresh garlic, and caramelized onions.

Quattro Funghi

$20.25+

Mozzarella cheese topped with oyster, shiitake, portabella, and crimini mushrooms.

White Veggie

$20.25+

Caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.74

Pepperoni Slice

$3.97

Veggie Slice

$3.97

Meat Slice

$3.97

Soft Drinks

Fountain Machine

$2.25

Poland Springs Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$2.50

Dasani Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

AHA Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Diet

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Palio Root Beer

$2.50

Palio Orange Soda

$2.50

Palio Rasberry lime

$2.50

Ice Tea Honey Green

$2.50

Ice Tea- Sweet

$2.50

Ice Tea- Unsweetened

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

2lt Coke

$4.00

2lt Diet Coke

$4.00

2l Sprite

$4.00

2l Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

1l San Pellegrino

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.50

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Traditional Cannoli

$5.50

Sea Salt Caramel Cannoli

$5.50

Catering

Arugula Salad - Platter

$65.00

Caesar Salad - Platter

$60.00

Greek Salad-Platter

$71.00

House Salad-Platter

$60.00

Tomato and Mozzarella Salad - Platter

$65.00

Pasta with Meatballs - Platter

$73.00

Pasta with Pesto - Platter

$65.00

Pasta with Red Sauce - Platter

$58.00

Lasagna - Platter

$72.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade thin-crust pizza, hand-stretched/tossed and fired by the brick oven.

Website

Location

435 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - 599 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
599 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Brazilian Grill - 680 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
680 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
302 Main Street Barnstable, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
KKatie's Burger Bar - Hyannis - HYANNIS 334 MAIN ST
orange starNo Reviews
334 MAIN ST Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hyannis

British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Gannon's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 354
959 Bearses Way Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hyannis
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston