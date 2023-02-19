Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palio’s Pizza Cafe

9900 US-380

Aubrey, TX 76227

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$5.99+

Homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella

Fries

$2.99
Greek bread

$6.99

Palio's pesto, tomatoes, olive oil, feta & mozzarella

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49
Slice of Cheese Bread

$1.50

Homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.99
Wings (10pcs)

$12.99

10 Wings (approx. 1 lb). Regular or Dry Rub

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Cali Spinach Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Nutty Hawaiian Salad

$6.99

Sedona Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.49

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Chicken il Palio

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Lasagna

$11.99

Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Palio's Florentine

$11.99

Pasta Arrabiata

$11.99

Pasta Primavera

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.99

Shrimp il Palio

$12.99

Spaghetti

$11.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$8.99

Greek Gyro

$8.99

Chicken Pita

$8.99

Pesto Chicken

$8.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Italian Sub

$8.99

Meatball & Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Pizza/Calzone

Pizza (Main)

$10.99+

Calzone (Main)

$10.99+

Pizza Bowl (Main)

$10.99+

Desserts

Deep Dish Cookies

$6.99

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$4.99+

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.49

Limoncello Cake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.00

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$4.99

Coke 2 Liter

$4.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$4.99

Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.99

Coke Can

$1.39

Diet Coke Can

$1.39

Dr Pepper Can

$1.39

Sprite Can

$1.39

Kids Drink

$1.79

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Drink

$1.59

Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dessing

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Raspberry Walnut

$0.50

Side of Alfredo

$1.50

Side of Red Sauce

$1.99

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.99

Parmesan Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Sanity

Misc

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kid-friendly chain outpost presenting thin-crust pizza & pasta dishes in a comfy, BYOB setup.

Location

9900 US-380, Aubrey, TX 76227

Directions

