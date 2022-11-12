Main picView gallery

The Palisades Deli

review star

No reviews yet

2000 HWY 30 W

Fruitland, ID 83619

Order Again

Popular Items

ROAST BEEF MELT
TURKEY B.L.T
BACON CHEESE FRIES

COLD SANDWICH

THE GRIZZLY

$10.50

Sliced Ham, Sliced Roast Beef, Sliced Turkey, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of Side

TURKEY B.L.T

$10.99

Sliced Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Avacado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of Side

ITALIAN

$11.25

Sliced Ham, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Salami, Sliced Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Olive Oil & Vinegar, Salt & Pepper, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of Side

HAM & SWISS

$10.95

Sliced Ham, Sliced Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of Side

SPICY ROAST BEEF

$10.75

Sliced Roast Beef, Sliced Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Pepper Ranch, Choice of Side

TURKEY PESTO COLD

$10.25

Sliced Turkey, Sliced Mozzeralla, Letttuce, Tomato, Sundried Tomatos, Pesto, Mayo, Ciabatta Bread, Choice of Side

SALAMI & CHEDDAR

$10.95

Sliced Salami, Sliced Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of Side

B.Y.O W/ TOPPINGS

$10.25

Sliced Meat Your Choice, Sliced Cheese Your Choice, Choice of Toppings, Choice of Sauce, Choice of Bread

B.Y.O PLAIN

$9.25

Sliced Meat Your Choice, Sliced Cheese Your Choice, Choice of Sauce, Choice of Bread, Choice of Side

MEAT WRAP BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.15

HOT SANDWICH

THE PESTO

$10.50

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Sliced Mozzeralla, Tomato, Sundried Tomatos, Pesto, Mayo, Choice of Side

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Chipotle Ranch, Choice of Side

BBQ CHICKEN

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Mozzarella, Grilled Onion, BBQ Sauce, Choice of Side

ROAST BEEF MELT

$10.75

Sliced Roast Beef, Sliced White Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Side

TURKEY BACON RANCH

$10.95

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Sliced Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch , Choice of Side

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$10.75

Sliced Ham, Sliced Cheddar, Sliced Swiss, Mayo, Choice of Side

HOT PASTRAMI

$9.99

Sliced Patrami, Sliced Provolone, Pickle, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of Side

FRENCH DIP

$10.75

Sliced Roast Beef, Sliced Jack, Side of AJU, Choice of Side

BRIE & HAM SANDWICH

$11.25

Sliced Ham, Sliced Brie, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fig Spread, Mayo, Ciabatta Bread, Choice of Side

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.45

Choice Of Bread, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Mayo and Choice of Side

BURGERS

BBQ BURGER

$16.25

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Bacon, Sliced Mozzerella, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Beur Blanc Sauce, Choice of Side

BRIE & FIG BURGER

$16.50

$16.50

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Sliced Brie, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fig Spread, Mayo, Beur Blanc Sauce, Choice of Side

PESTO BURGER

$16.15

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Sliced Mozerella, Lettuce, Tomato, Blasalmic Glaze, Grilled Onion, Pesto Sauce, Beur Blanc, Choice of Side

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$15.75

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Bacon, Sliced Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Chipotle Ranch, Beur Blanc Sauce, Choice of Side

CHEESEBURGER

$15.25

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Sliced Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Beur Blanc, Choice of Side

HAMBURGER

$14.25

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Beur Blanc, Choice of Side

PLAIN CHEESEBURGER

$13.80

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Bun, Beur Blanc, Choice of Side

PLAIN HAMBURGER

$12.80

8oz Wagyu Beef Patty, Choice of Bun, Choice of Side

CHKN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.25

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Brioche Bun, PepperJack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Chipotle Ranch, Your Choice of Side

REGULAR CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.25

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Brioche Bun, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Your Choice of Side

CHICKEN WRAP

$13.95

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Side

KIDS MENU

KIDS SLIDERS

$8.25

Two Wagyu Beef Patty Sliders with Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle with Side Choice

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.75

Chicken or Cheese Quesadillas, With Salsa & Side Choice

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

Kraft Mac N Cheese with Side Choice

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.75

Grilled Cheese on White Bread with Side Choice

SALADS

GREEN SALAD

$11.15

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatos, Onions, Olives, Shredded Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatos, Shredded Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

EXTRAS

SOUR CREAM

$0.25

SALSA

$0.25

Red or Green

RANCH

$0.25

PEPPER RANCH

$0.25

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.25

FRY SAUCE

$0.25

AJU

$1.50

BACON

$3.50

Three Pieces of Bacon

WAGYU BEEF PATTY

$4.95

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

PICKLE FRIES

$6.25

ONION RINGS

$5.25

3 OZ PASTA SALAD

$1.95

3 OZ POTATO SALAD

$1.95

16 OZ PASTA SALAD

$4.25

16 OZ POTATO SALAD

$4.25
PHILLY FRIES

$9.75

$9.75

CHEESE FRIES

$7.85
BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.95

$8.95

CHIPS

$1.75

DESSERT

COOKIE

$2.50

DRINKS

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

COKE CHERRY

$2.75

DR. PEPPER

$2.75

DIET DR.PEPPER

$2.75

DR. PEPER ZERO

$2.75

SQUIRT

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

BLUE POWERADE

$2.50

VITAMIN WATER ACAI-BLUEBERRY-POM

$2.45

HONEST HALF& HALF

$2.50

MONSTER REG GREEN

$2.75

NO SUGAR MONSTER

$2.75

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

DUNKIN ICED COFFEE OG

$3.15

2% MILK

$2.50

MINUTE MAID ORANGE

$2.45

HOT COFFEE

$2.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.95

HOT TEA

$1.50

ICED TEA

$1.50

BEER

$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 HWY 30 W, Fruitland, ID 83619

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

