Palisades Eatery - Calistoga

Napa Valley Salad

$12.99

When I opened Checkers in 1987 my dad tasted the dressings on the menu and hated them. He came up with this delicious poppy seed dressing the day before our grand opening and it had been on the Checkers menu ever since! Candied walnuts, blue cheese, raisins, apples and Cy’s poppy seed dressing. Here’s to you dad!