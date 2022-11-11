Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palisades Eatery - Calistoga

765 Reviews

$$

1414 Lincoln Ave

Calistoga, CA 94515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big N' Tasty Sandwich
Fries
Chicken Ceasar Wrap

SALADS and a SOUP

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Changes daily but we guarantee it’s great!

Beet Salad

$13.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaince Lettuce, sun dried tomato croutons and parmesan cheese. We use our day old bread from Pan-O-Rama Bakery in San Francisco to make the croutons. They make this classic salad Iconic!

Chicken Ceaser Salad

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$14.99

Add grilled chicken to A Ceasar Salad and guess what you got? A) Pizza B) Pasta C) Chicken Ceasar Salad Correct answer is C

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and our House Vinaigrette dressing.

Napa Valley Salad

Napa Valley Salad

$12.99

When I opened Checkers in 1987 my dad tasted the dressings on the menu and hated them. He came up with this delicious poppy seed dressing the day before our grand opening and it had been on the Checkers menu ever since! Candied walnuts, blue cheese, raisins, apples and Cy’s poppy seed dressing. Here’s to you dad!

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, a hard boiled egg and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.

Calistoga Salad

Calistoga Salad

$12.99

Eating healthy never tasted so good! Mixed Greens, Poached Pears, Toasted Walnuts, Blue Cheese and our House Vinaigrette.

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumber & Carrots mixture with our House Vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, southwest mix (black beans, corn, bell peppers, cilantro), white rice, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade Cilantro-Cumin dressing.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, Tune recipe (albacore tune, red onion, mayo, corn, jalapeno, celery, carrot salt & pepper), avocado, hard boiled egg, sprouts, pickles and our house Vinaigrette,

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce & Napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cucumber, pickled ginger, carrots, peanuts, won ton strips and fried rice sticks. Garnished with green onion, cilantro & sesame seeds.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Golden and Red Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts and our House Vinaigrette dressing. Our beets are roasted in house and taste incredible!

Add Chicken

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Big N' Tasty Sandwich

Big N' Tasty Sandwich

$14.99

Ask any local and they will agree. The Big N' Tasty is delicious! Crispy buttermilk fried Chicken. Yum!

Palisades Turkey

Palisades Turkey

$13.99

A winning combination. Like celebrating Thanksgiving during your lunch hour. Be grateful!!!

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$13.99

Pesto and Turkey go together like a horse and carriage. If you have been eating the Turkey Cranberry sandwich maybe switch it up!

BLT

BLT

$14.99

B = Bacon L = Lettuce T = Tomato

Club

Club

$13.99

Choice of Roast Beef or Turkey. You might have to have a light dinner after you finish this. Add some onion rings and you can for sure skip dinner!

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$13.99

This has been a favorite for years. This is the Yanez family’s classic recipe from Mexico. Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Corn, Jalapeno and Celery and Sprouts.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

This sandwich rocks! Freshly sliced ham, pork loin, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo with our home made pickled red onions.

Ruben

Ruben

$14.99

Our version of a classic Reuben. Finger lickin good!

Eddys BBQ Pork

Eddys BBQ Pork

$14.99

Eddy loves the sandwich so much he put his name on it!! Pulled Pork topped with our delicious slaw. Get extra napkins!!!

Calistoga Caesar Sandwich

Calistoga Caesar Sandwich

$13.99

If you love Ceasar Salad and you like to use your fingers - this sandwich is made for you! Make sure you wipe your chin when you’re finished!

French Dip

French Dip

$14.99

Everybody talks about the French Dip at Rutherford Grill - but who wants to drive to Rutherford! Relax and savor every juicy bite in the beautiful town of Calistoga!

Rustic Ham & Gruyere

Rustic Ham & Gruyere

$13.99

A classic combination! If someone asks you for a bite it's OK to say no! Marinated Red Onion, Lettuce, Dijon Mustard and Mayo.

Napa Valley Veggie Sandwich

Napa Valley Veggie Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Seasonal Veggies, Havarti Cheese and Pesto Mayo. Served on a Soft Roll.

Italian Sandwich

$13.99
Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

$14.99

We marinate the Tri-Tip then grill it to perfection. It’s been a best seller for 18 years!

Golden Gate Sandwich

Golden Gate Sandwich

$13.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled onions, roasted Garlic Mayo and Romaine Lettuce. You will smile with every bite!

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$14.99

One bite of our Meatball and you will be rolling over saying Mama Mia. So good you will finish the whole sandwich! Served on a toasted roll with wilted onions, peppers and provolone cheese.

Boxed Lunch

$25.00

Our boxed lunches consist of a cold sandwich or wrap of your choice. A bag of kettle chips, a chocolate chip cookie and a bottle of water. ***Call to arrange which you would like to choose.

WRAPS

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.99

Extra napkins are required!

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$13.99

Our delicious tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sprouts

Palisades Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.99

BURRITOS

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.99

This burrito is so full of flavor your taste buds will be singing!

Carnitas Burrito

$12.99
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$13.99

This burrito is so good you will finish every bite Your stomach will say stop but your mind will push you to finish!

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

A perfect combination!

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Boxed Lunch

$25.00

TACOS

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Tacos

$12.99
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Veggie Tacos

$11.99
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Beer battered Cod, pineapple slaw, pickled red onion, cilantro-sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

BURGERS

Our Burgers are Niman- Ranch Burgers are Amazing!!!
Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.99

Neiman-Ranch burger., Pan-O-Rama egg bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles and our own secret sauce. Deliciois!

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Melted cheese makes any burger more delicious. Unless you don’t like cheese!

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

It’s a workout just opening your mouth wide enough to bite into this burger.

Beyond Cheese Burger

Beyond Cheese Burger

$13.99

People are raving about this meat alternative. Order yours today and find out why!

Calistoga Burger

$14.99

Add Bacon

$3.00
Add Avocado

Add Avocado

$2.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00+
Combo

Combo

$15.00+
Sausage and Onion

Sausage and Onion

$15.00+

Veggie

$15.00+

Mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza

Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza

$15.00+

Bechamel sauce, assorted sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, and herbed ricotta cheese.

Potato, Bacon & Chive Pizza

$15.00+

A house favorite, sliced crispy potatoes, Gruyere and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and black pepper.

Meatball Pizza

$15.00+

Sliced homemade meatballs, wilted onions and peppers, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

9" Thai Chicken

$15.00

14" Thai Chicken

$24.00

9" Hawaiian

$12.00

14" Hawaiian

$22.00

Slice Pepperoni

$6.00

Slice Cheese

$5.00

CALZONES

Calzone

Calzone

$15.00

Type in the comment section your desired toppings inside of your handcrafted calzone.

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Crispy, golden brown and delicious. We have bottles of Ketchup on the table. It’s acceptable to lick your fingers at Palisades Eaterz!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.50

If Parmesan Cheese and Garlic make your mouth water then this could be the best $4.95 you have spent in a while!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

A great alternative to our regular crispy delicious fires. Instead of golden brown they are golden orange. Order these for the table to increase your popularity!

Onion Rings

$4.99

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.50

Ranch

$0.93

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

KIDS

Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Drinks

Boy do we have a good selection for you. Forget what you have in the refrigerator and come see what we are stocking in our cooler!

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.32

Bottled Sodas

$2.75

Flavored San Pellegrino

$2.75

Gatorade (Bottle)

$2.25

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.71

Ice

$2.50

Kombucha

$3.50

Lorina Sparkling Lemonade or Orange

$2.75

Snapple

$2.50

Naked

$3.25

Sm Coke

$2.55

Wine

Select from our list of international wines and a couple really special local favorites! Most wines are $10.00 per glass or $35.00 a bottle. Ready for a burger and a glass of Malbec? Yum!

Just Enough Can

$10.00

Anne Amie PG Glass

$11.00

Anne Amie PG Bottle

$33.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Joel Gott Glass

$8.00

Joel Gott Bottle

$28.00

Meiomi Glass

$15.00

Meiomi Bottle

$45.00

Menage Glass

$8.00

Menage Bottle

$28.00

Rose Glass

$10.00

Rose Bottle

$35.00

Sauv Blanc Glass

$10.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Tedeschi Glass

$14.00

Tedeschi Bottle

$49.00

Picayune Glass

$12.00

Picayune Bottle

$40.00

Beer Bottled

Iced Cold Beer with Pizza, absolutely!!!

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

805

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Racer 5 Bottle

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

Sabe

$10.00

Canned Alcohol Beverages

Just Enough Canned Wine

$10.00

Sabe Mixed Drink

$10.00

White Claw

$4.00

Dessert

Dessert

$6.99

SALADS and SOUP(00)

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Changes daily but we guarantee it’s great!

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumber & Carrots mixture with our House Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Great Ceasar Dressing, House made croutons made with Pan-o-Rama bread, and crisp hearts of romaine!

Chicken Ceaser Salad

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$14.99

Add grilled chicken to A Ceasar Salad and guess what you got? A) Pizza B) Pasta C) Chicken Ceasar Salad Correct answer is C

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and our House Vinaigrette dressing.

Napa Valley Salad

Napa Valley Salad

$12.99

When I opened Checkers in 1987 my dad tasted the dressings on the menu and hated them. He came up with this delicious poppy seed dressing the day before our grand opening and it had been on the Checkers menu ever since! Candied walnuts, blue cheese, raisins, apples and Cy’s poppy seed dressing. Here’s to you dad!

Calistoga Salad

Calistoga Salad

$12.99

Eating healthy never tasted so good! Mixed Greens, Poached Pears, Toasted Walnuts, Blue Cheese and our House Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese. Served with our Blue Cheese Dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, southwest mix (black beans, corn, bell peppers, cilantro), white rice, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade Cilantro-Cumin dressing.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Golden and Red Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts and our House Vinaigrette dressing. Our beets are roasted in house and taste incredible!

Add Chicken

$4.00
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Corn, jalapeño and Celery

PIZZA (OO)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00+
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00+

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, HeirloomTomatoes and Fresh Basil. Simply Delicious

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

Artisan Pepperoni, house sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Combination Pizza

Combination Pizza

$15.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppes, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and house sauce.

Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza

Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza

$15.00+

Bechamel sauce, assorted sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, and herbed ricotta cheese.

Potato, Bacon & Chive Pizza

$15.00+

A house favorite, sliced crispy potatoes, Gruyere and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and black pepper.

Meatball Pizza

$15.00+

Sliced homemade meatballs, wilted onions and peppers, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Sausage and Onion Pizza

Sausage and Onion Pizza

$15.00+

Artisan sausage, onions, house sauce, mozzarella and arugula

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$15.00+

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, zucchini and house sauce.

BURGERS (OO)

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.99

Neiman-Ranch burger., Pan-O-Rama egg bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles and our own secret sauce. Deliciois!

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Melted cheese makes any burger more delicious. Unless you don’t like cheese!

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

It’s a workout just opening your mouth wide enough to bite into this burger.

Beyond Cheeseburger

Beyond Cheeseburger

$13.99

People are raving about this meat alternative. Order yours today and find out why!

Add Bacon

$3.00
Add Avocado

Add Avocado

$2.00

SIDES(00)

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Crispy, golden brown and delicious. Finger licking good - remember to wash your hands before and after eating!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.50

If Parmesan Cheese and Garlic make your mouth water then this could be the best $4.95 you have spent in a while!

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

BEVERAGES(00)

Boy do we have a good selection for you. Forget what you have in the refrigerator and come see what we are stocking in our cooler!

Bottled Sodas

$2.75

Flavored San Pellegrino

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.25

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.71

Bottled Water

$2.32

Snapple

$2.50

Lorina Sparkling Lemonade or Orange

$2.75

BOTTLED BEER(00)

Iced Cold Beer with Pizza, absolutely!!!

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

805

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

SALADS

Mixed Greens

$9.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaince Lettuce, sun dried tomato croutons and parmesan cheese. We use our day old bread from Pan-O-Rama Bakery in San Francisco to make the croutons. They make this classic salad Iconic!

Greek Salad

$12.99
Napa Valley Salad

Napa Valley Salad

$12.99

When I opened Checkers in 1987 my dad tasted the dressings on the menu and hated them. He came up with this delicious poppy seed dressing the day before our grand opening and it had been on the Checkers menu ever since! Candied walnuts, blue cheese, raisins, apples and Cy’s poppy seed dressing. Here’s to you dad!

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, a hard boiled egg and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, southwest mix (black beans, corn, bell peppers, cilantro), white rice, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade Cilantro-Cumin dressing.

Calistoga Salad

Calistoga Salad

$12.99

Eating healthy never tasted so good! Mixed Greens, Poached Pears, Toasted Walnuts, Blue Cheese and our House Vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$12.99

Add Chicken

$4.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00+
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+
Sausage and Onion

Sausage and Onion

$15.00+
Combo

Combo

$15.00+
Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza

Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza

$15.00+

Bechamel sauce, assorted sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, and herbed ricotta cheese.

Meatball Pizza

$15.00+

Sliced homemade meatballs, wilted onions and peppers, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Potato, Bacon & Chive Pizza

$15.00+

A house favorite, sliced crispy potatoes, Gruyere and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and black pepper.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$15.00+

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, zucchini and house sauce.

Gluten Free

$3.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.99

Neiman-Ranch burger., Pan-O-Rama egg bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles and our own secret sauce. Deliciois!

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Melted cheese makes any burger more delicious. Unless you don’t like cheese!

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

It’s a workout just opening your mouth wide enough to bite into this burger.

Add Avocado

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

DESSERT

PALISADES FAMOUS DING DONG

PALISADES FAMOUS DING DONG

$6.99

If you haven’t tried one of our famous ding-dongs than you have no idea what you’re missing! Wait till you see the white luscious cream center ooze out with every bite!

Drinks(00)

Boy do we have a good selection for you. Forget what you have in the refrigerator and come see what we are stocking in our cooler!

Bottled Sodas

$2.75

Flavored San Pellegrino

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.25

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.71

Bottled Water

$2.32

Snapple

$2.50

Lorina Sparkling Lemonade or Orange

$2.75

White Claw

$4.00

Beer Bottled (00)

Iced Cold Beer with Pizza, absolutely!!!

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

805

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Chocolate Temptation Cake

Dessert

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Lunch and Dinner - Curbside pick up available - Call 942-9300 when your arrive! Open 10:30 to 5::00 7 days a week

Website

Location

1414 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515

Directions

Gallery
Palisades Eatery image
Palisades Eatery image
Palisades Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lovina
orange star4.5 • 295
1107 Cedar Street Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sarafornia
orange star3.8 • 1,303
1413 Lincoln Ave Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano
orange starNo Reviews
1237 Lincoln Avenue Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Sam's Social Club
orange star4.6 • 2,591
1712 Lincoln Avenue Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
The Station - Saint Helena
orange starNo Reviews
1153 Main Street St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange starNo Reviews
933 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Calistoga

Sam's Social Club
orange star4.6 • 2,591
1712 Lincoln Avenue Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Lovina
orange star4.5 • 295
1107 Cedar Street Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Avenue Brewery & Beer Garden - 1473 LINCOLN AVE
orange star4.5 • 46
1473 LINCOLN AVE CALISTOGA, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Calistoga
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston