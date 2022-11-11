Palisades Eatery - Calistoga
765 Reviews
$$
1414 Lincoln Ave
Calistoga, CA 94515
SALADS and a SOUP
Soup Of The Day
Changes daily but we guarantee it’s great!
Beet Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaince Lettuce, sun dried tomato croutons and parmesan cheese. We use our day old bread from Pan-O-Rama Bakery in San Francisco to make the croutons. They make this classic salad Iconic!
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Add grilled chicken to A Ceasar Salad and guess what you got? A) Pizza B) Pasta C) Chicken Ceasar Salad Correct answer is C
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber and our House Vinaigrette dressing.
Napa Valley Salad
When I opened Checkers in 1987 my dad tasted the dressings on the menu and hated them. He came up with this delicious poppy seed dressing the day before our grand opening and it had been on the Checkers menu ever since! Candied walnuts, blue cheese, raisins, apples and Cy’s poppy seed dressing. Here’s to you dad!
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, a hard boiled egg and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
Calistoga Salad
Eating healthy never tasted so good! Mixed Greens, Poached Pears, Toasted Walnuts, Blue Cheese and our House Vinaigrette.
Mixed Greens
Mixed Greens, Cucumber & Carrots mixture with our House Vinaigrette.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, southwest mix (black beans, corn, bell peppers, cilantro), white rice, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade Cilantro-Cumin dressing.
Tuna Salad
Romaine lettuce, Tune recipe (albacore tune, red onion, mayo, corn, jalapeno, celery, carrot salt & pepper), avocado, hard boiled egg, sprouts, pickles and our house Vinaigrette,
Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce & Napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cucumber, pickled ginger, carrots, peanuts, won ton strips and fried rice sticks. Garnished with green onion, cilantro & sesame seeds.
Mixed Greens, Roasted Golden and Red Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts and our House Vinaigrette dressing. Our beets are roasted in house and taste incredible!
Add Chicken
SANDWICHES
Big N' Tasty Sandwich
Ask any local and they will agree. The Big N' Tasty is delicious! Crispy buttermilk fried Chicken. Yum!
Palisades Turkey
A winning combination. Like celebrating Thanksgiving during your lunch hour. Be grateful!!!
Turkey Pesto
Pesto and Turkey go together like a horse and carriage. If you have been eating the Turkey Cranberry sandwich maybe switch it up!
BLT
B = Bacon L = Lettuce T = Tomato
Club
Choice of Roast Beef or Turkey. You might have to have a light dinner after you finish this. Add some onion rings and you can for sure skip dinner!
Tuna Sandwich
This has been a favorite for years. This is the Yanez family’s classic recipe from Mexico. Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Corn, Jalapeno and Celery and Sprouts.
Cuban Sandwich
This sandwich rocks! Freshly sliced ham, pork loin, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo with our home made pickled red onions.
Ruben
Our version of a classic Reuben. Finger lickin good!
Eddys BBQ Pork
Eddy loves the sandwich so much he put his name on it!! Pulled Pork topped with our delicious slaw. Get extra napkins!!!
Calistoga Caesar Sandwich
If you love Ceasar Salad and you like to use your fingers - this sandwich is made for you! Make sure you wipe your chin when you’re finished!
French Dip
Everybody talks about the French Dip at Rutherford Grill - but who wants to drive to Rutherford! Relax and savor every juicy bite in the beautiful town of Calistoga!
Rustic Ham & Gruyere
A classic combination! If someone asks you for a bite it's OK to say no! Marinated Red Onion, Lettuce, Dijon Mustard and Mayo.
Napa Valley Veggie Sandwich
Grilled Seasonal Veggies, Havarti Cheese and Pesto Mayo. Served on a Soft Roll.
Italian Sandwich
Tri-Tip
We marinate the Tri-Tip then grill it to perfection. It’s been a best seller for 18 years!
Golden Gate Sandwich
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled onions, roasted Garlic Mayo and Romaine Lettuce. You will smile with every bite!
Meatball Sandwich
One bite of our Meatball and you will be rolling over saying Mama Mia. So good you will finish the whole sandwich! Served on a toasted roll with wilted onions, peppers and provolone cheese.
Boxed Lunch
Our boxed lunches consist of a cold sandwich or wrap of your choice. A bag of kettle chips, a chocolate chip cookie and a bottle of water. ***Call to arrange which you would like to choose.
WRAPS
BURRITOS
Chicken Burrito
This burrito is so full of flavor your taste buds will be singing!
Carnitas Burrito
Steak Burrito
This burrito is so good you will finish every bite Your stomach will say stop but your mind will push you to finish!
Shrimp Burrito
A perfect combination!
Veggie Burrito
TACOS
BURGERS
Hamburger
Neiman-Ranch burger., Pan-O-Rama egg bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles and our own secret sauce. Deliciois!
Cheeseburger
Melted cheese makes any burger more delicious. Unless you don’t like cheese!
Double Cheeseburger
It’s a workout just opening your mouth wide enough to bite into this burger.
Beyond Cheese Burger
People are raving about this meat alternative. Order yours today and find out why!
Calistoga Burger
Add Bacon
Add Avocado
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Combo
Sausage and Onion
Veggie
Mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, mozzarella cheese and sauce
Mushroom (White Sauce) Pizza
Bechamel sauce, assorted sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, and herbed ricotta cheese.
Potato, Bacon & Chive Pizza
A house favorite, sliced crispy potatoes, Gruyere and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and black pepper.
Meatball Pizza
Sliced homemade meatballs, wilted onions and peppers, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
9" Thai Chicken
14" Thai Chicken
9" Hawaiian
14" Hawaiian
Slice Pepperoni
Slice Cheese
CALZONES
SIDES
Fries
Crispy, golden brown and delicious. We have bottles of Ketchup on the table. It’s acceptable to lick your fingers at Palisades Eaterz!
Garlic Parmesan Fries
If Parmesan Cheese and Garlic make your mouth water then this could be the best $4.95 you have spent in a while!
Sweet Potato Fries
A great alternative to our regular crispy delicious fires. Instead of golden brown they are golden orange. Order these for the table to increase your popularity!
Onion Rings
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Ranch
Fish & Chips
Buffalo Wings
Drinks
Wine
Just Enough Can
Anne Amie PG Glass
Anne Amie PG Bottle
Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay Bottle
Joel Gott Glass
Joel Gott Bottle
Meiomi Glass
Meiomi Bottle
Menage Glass
Menage Bottle
Rose Glass
Rose Bottle
Sauv Blanc Glass
Sauv Blanc Bottle
Tedeschi Glass
Tedeschi Bottle
Picayune Glass
Picayune Bottle
Beer Bottled
Canned Alcohol Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Serving Lunch and Dinner - Curbside pick up available - Call 942-9300 when your arrive! Open 10:30 to 5::00 7 days a week
1414 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515