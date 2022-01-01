  • Home
  • Atco
  • PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
A map showing the location of PALLADINO'S MARKET 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2View gallery

PALLADINO'S MARKET 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

ATCO, NJ 08004

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese steak
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
"The No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie

Specialty Salads

Palladino’s House salad

$9.00

A classic house salad featuring crisp lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cheese, cucumbers and olives

Caesar Salad

$9.00

A traditional Caesar Salad is served with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, eggs, shaved Parmesan cheese and crushed black pepper with Caesar dressing served on the side

Medigan Salad

$11.00

The Medigan Salad is served with mixed greens and romaine lettuce, Cavatappi pasta, eggs, cucumbers, broccoli, shredded carrots, celery, craisins, and black and green olives

Italian Salad with house vinaigrette

$11.00

The Italian Salad is served with chopped Romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, red peppers, cherry tomatoes and red onions. It is then topped with pieces of prosciutto, hard salami, capicola and shaved Parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$11.00

A traditional Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta.

Hoagies

"The No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie

$12.99

The "No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie is served with thinly sliced Di Parma Prosciutto, sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami and Sharp Provolone Cheese. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

3 Cheese Hoagie

$11.99

The 3 cheese hoagie can be served with your choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Mozzarella, Yellow Cheddar and or Cooper Sharp. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

American Hoagie

$11.99

The American Hoagie is served with fresh sliced ham, turkey and Genoa Salami and a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Ham Hoagie

$11.99

The Ham Hoagie is served with thinly sliced Tavern Ham and served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

The Italian Hoagie comes with thinly sliced Ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and a mild Provolone cheese. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Roast Beef Hoagie

$12.99

The Roast Beef Hoagie is made with thinly sliced London Broil roast beef and served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Roasted Turkey Hoagie

$11.99

Thinly sliced Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Hoagie served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

The Tuna Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of tuna with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

The Chicken Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of Chicken Salad with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

The Egg Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of Egg Salad with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice

Wraps

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of tuna with diced celery, mayo

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of Chicken salad with diced celery, mayo

BLT Wrap w/ mayo

$10.99

BLT Wrap – served with Thick cut Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing

Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Cutlet Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing

Hot Vegetable Wrap

$9.99

Hot Vegetable Wrap – served with Eggplant, red peppers, sautéed onions and broccoli rabe

Egg Salad Wrap

$9.99

Egg Salad Wrap – served with a huge helping of egg salad, diced celery and mayo

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$11.99

A hand breaded and pan fried Chicken Cutlet sandwich served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with our homemade Marinara Sauce, Long hots ,Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe

Roast Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Thin sliced Roast Pork sandwich cooked in our homemade pork au jus and served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with Long hots , Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

2 perfectly grilled pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in Italian Dressing served with your choice of cheese.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced London Broil Roast Beef cooked in our homemade Au Jus and served with your choice of cheese

Sausage, Pepper and Onions Sandwich

$11.99

Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onions Sandwich

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.99

Big Jack's Homemade Meatballs and Marinara Gravy served with a cheese of your choice.

Grilled Hot Dog

$2.99

BLT

$10.99

A heaping pile of Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served with Mayo on a seeded or unseeded roll

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$11.99

The vegetable sandwich consists of a variety of vegetables such as broccoli rabe, eggplant, sautéed onions, and red peppers served with your choice of cheese

Italian Hotdog

$9.99

2 grilled and diced hotdogs served with onions, peppers and roasted potatoes

"The Double Chin" Cutlet

$12.99

2 Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

"The Double Chin" Grilled Chicken

$12.99

2 pieces of Grilled Chicken served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Patty Melt

$10.99

Patti Melt is made is with (2) 1/4 lb black angus beef patty, caramelized onions, melted swiss and American cheese between two pieces of Toasted Hearty White or Rye bread.

The Parker Pants

$13.99

2 homemade Chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, red pepper spread on a toasted roll with a prosciutto stuffed longhot in the middle

The Ms. Honey

$11.99

Honey Roasted Turkey, Bacon, melted Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, longhots and drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$10.99

2 smashed 4oz patties served with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of cheese.

Turkey Neck Gobbler

$12.99

A fresh Hot Turkey Sandwich served with homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce and covered in hot turkey gravy

Open Face Turkey Neck Gobbler in a bowl

$11.99

Hot roasted Turkey, homemade stuffing and cranberry sauce smothered in a hot turkey gravy. Served in a bowl

Steak Sandwiches

Plain Steak Sandwich

$10.99

The best steak sandwich around made from 100% hand sliced Ribeye.

Cheese steak

$11.99

The best cheesesteak around made from 100% hand sliced Ribeye.

The Lissy Cheesesteak

$12.50

100% hand shaved Ribeye served on homemade Garlic bread and au jus dipping sauce

Pizza Cheese Steak

$11.99

Pizza Steak comes with mozzarella cheese and covered in Big Jacks Marinara gravy.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

A chicken cheesesteak with your choice of cheese

The Christina 2.0 Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.50

This is a chicken cheesesteak served on garlic bread with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pancetta, homemade bruschetta and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

This chicken cheesesteak is covered in a homemade BBQ sauce an served with Crispy Onions and a cheese of your choice

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

This chicken cheesesteak is made with our homemade buffalo sauce and covered in either blue cheese or ranch dressing

Breakfast Sandwiches: (only until 12pm)

Sausage, 3 Eggs and Cheese

$8.99

Thick Cut Bacon, 3 Eggs and Cheese

$8.99

Thick Cut Pork Roll, 3 Eggs and Cheese

$8.99

3 Eggs and Cheese

$5.99

Cheesesteak, 3 Eggs and Cheese

$8.99

Italian Sausage, 3 Eggs and Cheese

$8.99

Scrapple, 3 Eggs and Cheese

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
