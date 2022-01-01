PALLADINO'S MARKET 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
ATCO, NJ 08004
Specialty Salads
Palladino’s House salad
A classic house salad featuring crisp lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cheese, cucumbers and olives
Caesar Salad
A traditional Caesar Salad is served with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, eggs, shaved Parmesan cheese and crushed black pepper with Caesar dressing served on the side
Medigan Salad
The Medigan Salad is served with mixed greens and romaine lettuce, Cavatappi pasta, eggs, cucumbers, broccoli, shredded carrots, celery, craisins, and black and green olives
Italian Salad with house vinaigrette
The Italian Salad is served with chopped Romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, red peppers, cherry tomatoes and red onions. It is then topped with pieces of prosciutto, hard salami, capicola and shaved Parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
A traditional Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta.
Hoagies
"The No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie
The "No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie is served with thinly sliced Di Parma Prosciutto, sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami and Sharp Provolone Cheese. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
3 Cheese Hoagie
The 3 cheese hoagie can be served with your choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Mozzarella, Yellow Cheddar and or Cooper Sharp. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
American Hoagie
The American Hoagie is served with fresh sliced ham, turkey and Genoa Salami and a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Ham Hoagie
The Ham Hoagie is served with thinly sliced Tavern Ham and served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Italian Hoagie
The Italian Hoagie comes with thinly sliced Ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and a mild Provolone cheese. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Roast Beef Hoagie
The Roast Beef Hoagie is made with thinly sliced London Broil roast beef and served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Roasted Turkey Hoagie
Thinly sliced Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Hoagie served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Tuna Salad Sandwich
The Tuna Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of tuna with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice
Chicken Salad Sandwich
The Chicken Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of Chicken Salad with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice
Egg Salad Sandwich
The Egg Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of Egg Salad with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice
Wraps
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of tuna with diced celery, mayo
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of Chicken salad with diced celery, mayo
BLT Wrap w/ mayo
BLT Wrap – served with Thick cut Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
Hot Vegetable Wrap
Hot Vegetable Wrap – served with Eggplant, red peppers, sautéed onions and broccoli rabe
Egg Salad Wrap
Egg Salad Wrap – served with a huge helping of egg salad, diced celery and mayo
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
A hand breaded and pan fried Chicken Cutlet sandwich served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with our homemade Marinara Sauce, Long hots ,Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe
Roast Pork Sandwich
Thin sliced Roast Pork sandwich cooked in our homemade pork au jus and served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with Long hots , Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
2 perfectly grilled pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in Italian Dressing served with your choice of cheese.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced London Broil Roast Beef cooked in our homemade Au Jus and served with your choice of cheese
Sausage, Pepper and Onions Sandwich
Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onions Sandwich
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Big Jack's Homemade Meatballs and Marinara Gravy served with a cheese of your choice.
Grilled Hot Dog
BLT
A heaping pile of Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served with Mayo on a seeded or unseeded roll
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
The vegetable sandwich consists of a variety of vegetables such as broccoli rabe, eggplant, sautéed onions, and red peppers served with your choice of cheese
Italian Hotdog
2 grilled and diced hotdogs served with onions, peppers and roasted potatoes
"The Double Chin" Cutlet
2 Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
"The Double Chin" Grilled Chicken
2 pieces of Grilled Chicken served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Patty Melt
Patti Melt is made is with (2) 1/4 lb black angus beef patty, caramelized onions, melted swiss and American cheese between two pieces of Toasted Hearty White or Rye bread.
The Parker Pants
2 homemade Chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, red pepper spread on a toasted roll with a prosciutto stuffed longhot in the middle
The Ms. Honey
Honey Roasted Turkey, Bacon, melted Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, longhots and drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey
Cheeseburger Hoagie
2 smashed 4oz patties served with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of cheese.
Turkey Neck Gobbler
A fresh Hot Turkey Sandwich served with homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce and covered in hot turkey gravy
Open Face Turkey Neck Gobbler in a bowl
Hot roasted Turkey, homemade stuffing and cranberry sauce smothered in a hot turkey gravy. Served in a bowl
Steak Sandwiches
Plain Steak Sandwich
The best steak sandwich around made from 100% hand sliced Ribeye.
Cheese steak
The best cheesesteak around made from 100% hand sliced Ribeye.
The Lissy Cheesesteak
100% hand shaved Ribeye served on homemade Garlic bread and au jus dipping sauce
Pizza Cheese Steak
Pizza Steak comes with mozzarella cheese and covered in Big Jacks Marinara gravy.
Chicken Cheesesteak
A chicken cheesesteak with your choice of cheese
The Christina 2.0 Chicken Cheesesteak
This is a chicken cheesesteak served on garlic bread with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pancetta, homemade bruschetta and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
This chicken cheesesteak is covered in a homemade BBQ sauce an served with Crispy Onions and a cheese of your choice
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
This chicken cheesesteak is made with our homemade buffalo sauce and covered in either blue cheese or ranch dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
