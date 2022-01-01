  • Home
  • /
  • Conroe
  • /
  • Pallotta's Italian Grill - 27606 Interstate 45 N
Main picView gallery

Pallotta's Italian Grill 27606 Interstate 45 N

review star

No reviews yet

27606 Interstate 45 N

Conroe, TX 77385

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Soda Water

Water

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

San Pelligrino

$4.99

IBC

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Roy Rodgers

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

To Go Beverage

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Italian Cream Soda

$4.59

Coffee / Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cafe au Laite

$5.29

Cappuccino

$5.29

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Espresso

$2.99

Double Decaf Espresso

$5.99

Double Espresso

$5.99

Espresso

$2.99

Flavored Tea

$3.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Cappuccino

$5.29

Mocha Cappuccino

$5.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Tea

Kids Lemonade

Kids Soda

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice NC

Kids Arnold Palmer

Kids Roy Rodgers

$0.65

Kids Shirley Temple

$0.65

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$0.65

Before the Pasta

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Tender Calamari Rings •Breaded with Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs • Fried to a Light Golden Brown • Garlic Bread •Top Tomato Sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$11.49

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Served with Top Tomato • Ribboned with Pavia

GB-2

$1.00

Italian Lollipops

$11.49

Mini Meatballs on Pasta Sticks •Tomato Sauce • Ribboned with Pavia Sauce • Garlic Bread.

La Chac La Bread

$8.99

(la-chay-kla) “Italian Flat Bread”Honey Sweet Dough • Basil Pesto• CBP • Garlic • Marie Cheese• Mozzarella • Spicy Italian Sausage Crumbles • Oven-Baked • Served with Oil & Spices.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$5.25

Served with Top Tomato • Ribboned with Pavia

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.99

Hand-Cut Mushrooms • Sautéed in Amber Butter • Simmered in LEMON Pavia • La Chac La Bread.

Shrimp Fondue

$13.99

Shrimp • Lemon Pavia • Garlic •Fresh Spinach • Mushrooms • Marie & Mozzarella Cheeses • Garlic Bread.

Steamed Mussels

$15.99

They’ll make you happy! Steamed Mussels • Top Tomato & White Wine Broth • Garlic • Oregano• Red Onions • Fresh Basil • Garlic Bread

The Pallotta Group Sampler

$16.99

Six Lollipops • Five Fried Mozzarella • Four Toasted Raviolis • Top Tomato & Pavia Sauce • Garlic Bread.

Toasted Ravioli

$11.49

Lightly Breaded Ravioli • Mild Jalapeño Cheese • Top Tomato & Pavia Sauce • Garlic Bread.

Tomato Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Ciliegine Mozzarella Balls •Grape Tomatoes • Tossed with a Basil Pesto, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce• Drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar Glaze • Topped with Fresh Basil •Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.

Insalate / Zuppa

Zuppa Upgrade 1.69

$1.69

Basil Soup Upgrade 1.69

$1.69

Caesar Salad as Meal

$6.99

Fresh Romaine • Caesar Dressing • Croutons • Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.

Caesar Upgrade 1.69

$1.69

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99+

Cream • Tomato • Basil Pesto •Chicken Broth • Topped with Croutons & Marie Cheese.

Greek Salad as Meal

$9.99

Fresh Romaine • Red Onions • Celery • Black Olives • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Otis Dressing • Feta Cheese • Artichoke Hearts • Garlic Bread.

Greek Salad Upgrade 2.99

$2.99

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.99

Romaine • Prosciutto • ArtichokeHearts • Red Onions • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Broccoli • Cauliflower• Zucchini • Carrots • Black Olives• Diced Tomatoes • Marie Cheese •Creamy Asiago Tomato Dressing •Garlic Bread.

Minestrone Zuppa

$3.99+

A Hearty Italian Soup made with lots of Vegetables • Tomatoes • Chicken Broth • Herbs & Spices • Pasta •Topped with Marie Cheese.

Ron's Salad as Meal

$8.99

Fresh Romaine • Peppered Bacon• Fresh Tomatoes • Marinated Vegetables • Mozzarella Cheese •Croutons • Choice of Dressing • Garlic Bread.

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Chopped Salad

$4.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.59

Zuppa & Salad

$8.99

Pick One: Pallotta’s Minestrone or Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Pick One: Cut Green Dinner Salad with Marinated Vegetables & FreshTomatoes or Crisp Caesar Salad.

Dinner Salad

$5.99

The Pizza Group

Angry Shrimp Pizza

$12.99

Cayenne Pepper Pavia Sauce• Shrimp • Mushrooms • Diced Tomatoes • Mozzarella • Spicy Sausage Crumbles.

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Classic Tradition Pizza

$12.49

Choice of Spicy Sausage or Meatballs • Pizza Sauce • Tomatoes • Mushrooms • Onions • Mozzarella • Ricotta • Marie Cheese • Oregano.

La Pot Pouri Pizza

$11.99

All Mixed Up Pizza Sauce • Mozzarella • Marie Cheese • Oregano • Pepperoni • Spicy Sausage • Tomatoes • Mushrooms •Y.R.G. Bell Peppers.

Margherita Pizza

$8.99

Olive Oil • Garlic • Mozzarella • Sliced Tomatoes • Fresh Basil.

The Little Al Pizza

$12.49

Pavia Sauce • Diced Grilled Chicken • Fresh Broccoli • Peppered Bacon • Mozzarella.

The Pizza Oven

$8.99

Pizza Sauce • Pepperoni • Mozzarella • Marie Cheese • Oregano.

Great Impastas

18th Amendment

$21.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken • SWEET Bourbon Pavia Sauce • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Walnuts • Cheese-Filled Tortellini • Garlic Bread.

53 1/2

$19.99

...aka “Stacey's Birthday Dish" Large Gulf Shrimp • Sliced Grilled Chicken • Red Onions • Garlic •Parsley • Garlic Butter Sauce • Marie Cheese • Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Alfredo Classic

$11.99

Pavia Sauce • Y.R.G. Bell Peppers • Amber Butter Mushrooms • CBP • Garlic • Fettuccine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Chef Larry Larson

$20.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast • Slivered Goat Cheese • Sun- dried Tomatoes • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Lemon Pavia • Walnuts • Side of Linguine with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.

Chicken Ala Pallotta

$18.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Lemon Pavia Sauce• Marie Cheese • Linguine Pasta •Garlic Bread.

Chicken Bella

$20.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast • Pavia Sauce • Spinach • Sliced Portobello Mushroom • Garlic • Oven-Baked with Marie Cheese • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato • Garlic Bread.

Chicken Caprese Pasta

$20.99

Diced Grilled Chicken • Sliced GrapeTomatoes • Ciliegine Mozzarella Balls• Chopped Garlic • Fettuccine Pasta •Basil Pesto & Olive Oil Sauce • Marie Cheese • Strips of Fresh Basil • Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar Glaze • Garlic Bread.

Chicken Lipari

$14.99

“A smaller portion for a smaller appetite.” Sliced Grilled ChickenBreast • Diced Prosciutto Ham • Fresh Basil • Mozzarella • Baked Parmesan Tomato • Drizzled with a Basil Pesto Olive Oil • Served with Orzo Pasta with Basil Pesto Primavera • Garlic Bread.

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Uniquely Different Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast •Amber Butter Mushrooms • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Side of Linguine with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Chicken Breast • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Top Tomato Sauce• Melted Mozzarella • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce •Garlic Bread.

Garlicky Greengo Pasta

$19.99

Diced Grilled Chicken • Spicy Sausage Crumbles • Chopped Garlic• Hot Line Pepper Products Garlicky Greengo Hot Sauce • Pavia Sauce •Rotini Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Pasta Pavia...shrimp

$18.99

Large Gulf Shrimp • Green Onions •Garlic • Amber Butter Mushrooms• Lemon Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Shrimp Amato

$21.99

Large Gulf Shrimp • Amber Butter •Green Onions • Garlic • Spicy Sausage• Top Tomato Sauce • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Shrimp Marsala

$20.99

Large Gulf Shrimp • Amber Butter •Sliced Portobello Mushroom •Sun-dried Tomatoes • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Angel Hair Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Something Greek

$18.99

Pavia Sauce • Artichoke Hearts • CBP • Garlic • Oregano • Olive Oil • Feta Cheese • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Spicy Chicken Suga Rosa

$18.99

“Mateos“ Rigatoni Pasta • Diced Grilled Chicken • Chopped Garlic • Julienned Basil • Fresh-Cut Tomatoes • Red Pepper Flakes • Spicy Creamy Tomato Sauce • Marie Cheese.

The Alexa

$11.99

Olive Oil • Hint of Top Tomato Sauce • Amber Butter • Mushrooms • Garlic • Tomatoes • CBP • Oregano • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.

The Benjamin

$20.99

"Cajun Spicy Shrimp" Large Gulf Shrimp • Diced Tomatoes• Amber Butter Mushrooms • Spicy Sausage • Cayenne Pepper • Pavia Sauce• Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

The Big Al

$19.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken • Fresh Broccoli • Peppered Bacon • CBP• Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta •Garlic Bread.

The Chicken Sausalito

$21.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken • Y.R.G. BellPeppers • Amber Butter • Melted Mozzarella • Spicy Sausage • TopTomato Sauce • Spaghettini Pasta •Garlic Bread.

The Trio

$22.99

Chicken Parmesan • Lasagna Bolognese • Fettuccine Alfredo •Garlic Bread.

Tortellini Ala Kristin

$21.99

Diced Grilled Chicken • CreamyTomato Sauce • Garlic • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Spinach • Cheese-FilledTortellini • Garlic Bread.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Chicken Breast • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Top Tomato • Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Max's Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Chicken Breast • Y.R.G Bell Peppers • Onions • Mushrooms • Amber Butter • Melted Mozzarella.

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

Meatballs • Melted Mozzarella • Top Tomato Sauce.

Mr. Ben Thompson Sandwich

$11.99

“Hard Steel Grilled” Butterflied Spicy Sausage Link • Amber Butter •Mushrooms • Y.R.G. Bell Peppers • Onions •Melted Mozzarella.

Sghetties

Pasta Masters Favorite

$10.99

Spaghettini Pasta with Two Sauces of Your Choice: • Top Tomato Sauce • Pavia Sauce • Basil Pesto Pavia • Meat Sauce • Rosa Sauce • Top Tomato Sauce w/Mushrooms • Marie Cheese with Amber Butter

Sghetti & 50/50 Meatballs & Sausage

$17.99

Sghetti & Meat Sauce

$10.99

Sghetti & Mushrooms

$9.99

Sghetti & Spicy Sausage

$14.99

Sghetti and Meatballs

$14.99

“The House Classic Spaghetti” Thin Spaghetti Pasta • Garlic • Onion• Spices • Tomato Sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.99

Creamy Carbonara Sauce • Peppered Bacon • Garlic • Red Onions • Marie Cheese • Green Onions • Spaghettini Pasta.

The Top Tomato

$7.99

Traditionals

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Ziti Pasta • Meat Sauce • Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses • Oven-Baked.

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese-Stuffed Pasta • Top Tomato Sauce • Laced with Pavia • CBP • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce.

Cheese Tortellini

$11.99

Cheese-Filled Pasta • Pavia Sauce• CBP.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Thin Slices of Eggplant • Breaded with Italian Breadcrumbs • Topped with Tomato Sauce •Melted Mozzarella Cheese • Dollops of Ricotta Cheese • Side of Spaghettini with Top TomatoSauce • Garlic Bread.

KJ's Pasta Favorite

$14.99

Bow tie Pasta • 1/2 Top Tomato Sauce • 1/2 Basil Pesto Pavia • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Chopped Walnuts • Garlic Bread.

Lasagna

$14.99

A smooth textured meat & cheese lasagna. Thin Sheets of Fresh Pasta • Layered with Bolognese Meat Sauce • Spices • Mozzarella •Ricotta • Marie Cheese • Top Tomato Sauce •Ribboned with Pavia.

Manicotti

$13.99

Tender Pasta Sheets • Rolled & Stuffed with a Blend of Cheeses • Top Tomato Sauce • Laced with Pavia Sauce • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce.

Number Eighty Four

$13.99

Steamed Fresh Vegetables • Sun-dried Tomatoes •Peppered Bacon • Olive Oil • CBP • Garlic • Hint of Basil Pesto Pavia Sauce • Marie Cheese • Rigatoni Pasta.

Land & Sea

Frutti Del Mare

$25.99

Steamed Mussels • Large Gulf Shrimp • Tender Baby Clams • Simmered in a Top Tomato & White Wine Broth • Garlic • Red Onions • Fresh Basil •Oregano • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.

Shrimp Brochette

$22.99

"Phil's Favorite" Bacon-Wrapped Butterflied Large Gulf Shrimp •Stuffed with Garlic & Marie Cheese • Sprinkled with Peppered Bacon • Fettuccine Pasta • Pavia Sauce •Garlic Bread.

The Walsh

$22.99

8 oz Oven-Baked Salmon • Lemon White Wine Pavia Sauce • CBP • Side of Linguini with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Side of Fresh Steamed Broccoli • Garlic Bread.

Tilapia Louisiana Style

$15.99

Sautéed in Olive Oil & Lightly Blackened • Served on a Bed of Orzo Pasta aka Italian Rice • Y.R.G.Peppers • Red Onions • Garlic • Spicy Sausage Crumbles • Cayenne Pepper Pavia Sauce • GarlicBread.

Tilapia Scaloppini Style

$15.99

Sautéed Artichoke Hearts • Black Olives • Red Onions • Diced Tomatoes • Garlic • Fresh Basil •Simmered in a Lemon White Wine Sauce • Over aBed of Orzo Pasta aka Italian Rice • Amber Butter •Garlic Bread.

Veal Emilia

$23.99

Two Tender Cutlets of Veal • Sautéed in Amber Butter • Fresh Spinach • Red Onions • Quartered Artichoke Hearts • Garlic • Simmered in LemonPavia Sauce • Linguini Pasta • Topped with MarieCheese • Garlic Bread.

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Two Tender Cutlets of Veal • Sautéed in Amber Butter • Mushrooms • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Side of Linguini with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.

Veal Parmesan

$23.99

Two Tender Cutlets of Veal • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Topped with Tomato Sauce •Melted Mozzarella Cheese • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce • Garlic Bread.

Healthy Options Menu

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Lightly Breaded Seasoned Chicken Breast • Baked with Marie Cheese • Topped with Top Tomato Sauce • Melted Mozzarella Cheese • Side of Whole Wheat Spaghetti Pasta with Top Tomato Sauce • Side of Steamed Veggies.

Baked Seasoned Tilapia with Pasta

$13.99

Choice of Sliced Grilled Chicken or Shrimp • Spicy Top Tomato Sauce • Crushed Red Pepper Flakes • Yellow Onions • Garlic • Oregano • Diced Fresh Tomatoes • On a Bed of Whole Wheat Spaghetti. Diced Grilled Chicken

Big Veggie Salad

$8.99

Chicken ala Catie

$14.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast • Topped with Goat Cheese • Sautéed Mixture of Artichoke Hearts • Black Olives • Garlic • Oregano • Top Tomato Sauce • On a Bed of Whole Wheat Spaghetti • Topped with Julienned Fresh Basil.

Keto Crustless Pizza Bowl

$12.99

Keto Seasoned Salmon Filet

$22.99

Keto Shrimp & Veggies ala Vodka Sauce

$19.99

Meat & Veggies

Skinny Greek Pizza

$10.99

Skinny Margherita Pizza

$8.99

Skinny Pasta Fra Diavlo...Spicy

$14.99

Choice of Sliced Grilled Chicken or Shrimp • Spicy Top Tomato Sauce • Crushed Red Pepper Flakes • Yellow Onions • Garlic • Oregano • Diced Fresh Tomatoes • On a Bed of Whole Wheat Spaghetti. Diced Grilled Chicken

Kid's Menu

Jr 2 Meatball Sliders

$8.00

Jr Cheese Tortellini

$7.50

Jr Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$8.00

Jr Lasagna

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.50

Choice of tomato sauce, meat sauce, or alfredo sauce

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.25

with French Fries

Kid's Daddy's Noodles

$6.50

Bowtie pasta with amber butter & parmesan cheese

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Pizza

$6.50

Cheese or Pepperoni

Kid's Sghetties

$6.00

Choice of Tomato sauce or Meat sauce

Desserts

Caramel Turtle Fudge CC

$9.99

Made for sharing! Light and delicious! All cheesecakes are made with an Oreo cookie crust. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Caramel Turtle Fudge, or Strawberry.

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Triple layers of moist & decadent chocolate cake with chocolate icing.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Who would’ve thought this wasGluten-Free?? Flourless chocolate lava cake filled with a warm, gooey chocolate ganache center, topped with hot peanut butter and sweet cream icing. It appeals to any dessert lover.

Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu

$9.99

Made for sharing! Alternating layers of ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso, Kahlua, and Myers’sRum along with layers of Italian Mascarpone Cream and Chocolate Raspberry Mousse, come together to create this light, yet sinfully delicious unique Italian Masterpiece. Topped off with Milk Chocolate Shavings and a delightful Raspberry Sauce. “Get married to it!"

Creme Brulee

$5.99

A light French Custard with a hint of Disaronno Amaretto and a Caramelized Sugar Top.

Dominic's Mud

$11.99

Made for sharing! Pallotta’s Specialty!!! Four layers of mocha almond fudge ice cream, chunks of Butterfinger candy bar between each layer, hot fudge and peanut butter drizzled throughout the whole thing, with a Nutter Butter & Oreo cookie crust.

Half Dominic's Mud

$6.29

Holy Cannoli

$3.99

Stuffed Per Order (like it should be!) Light pastry stuffed with a sweet crème filling and mixed with chocolate chips.Topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Italian Cream Cake

$7.99

“Traditional Italian Dessert” Moist white cake with a cream cheese frosting, along with coconut shavings and crushed pecans.

Keto Dessert

$11.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Mousse Cake

$5.99

Our luscious cake is a rich combination of Sicilian Lemon Infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with White Chocolate Curls.

Strawberry CC

$9.99

Made for sharing! Light and delicious! All cheesecakes are made with an Oreo cookie crust. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Caramel Turtle Fudge, or Strawberry.

Triple Layer Carrot Cake

$8.99

Three layers of moist carrot cake layered and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.

Vanilla Bean CC

$9.99

Made for sharing! Light and delicious! All cheesecakes are made with an Oreo cookie crust. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Caramel Turtle Fudge, or Strawberry.

Adult Ice Cream (2)

$2.59

Kid Ice Cream (1)

$1.29

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.99

Specials

Avocado Elote Chicken Pasta

$13.99Out of stock

Beef Canneloni

$15.99Out of stock

Nawlin's Pasta

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp ala Pallotta

Italian Etoufee

$18.99

Daddy Mac

$18.99

Gone But Not Forgotten

Artichic & Mic

$20.99

Baked Mozzarella

$11.49

Bank No. 19

$21.99

Ben's Chicken

$20.99

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Chicken Rosa

$18.99

Insalate Pallotta

$8.99

Italian Jambalaya

$24.99

Linguine "I Love You"

$15.99

Linguini w/Red Clam Sauce

$14.99

Linguini w/White Clam Sauce

$14.99

Pasta ala Pesto

$10.99

Pasta Primavera

$10.99

Rhino Eggs

$11.49

Sausage & Peppers

$11.49

Skinny Sausage & Peppers

$13.99

Spaghettini ala Bacon

$13.99

The Dominic

$19.99

The Marie Cheese

$11.99

The Nancy

$15.99

Veal Piccata

$23.99

Zesty Pasta Salad

$13.99

Ziti Prosciutto

$14.99

Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Pasta Veggie

$11.99

Tom Basil's Tortellini Pasta

$21.99

Lunch

$7.95 Lunch Special

$7.95

L Alfredo Classic

$8.49

L Spag Meatballs

$10.99

L Spag Meat Sauce

$8.99

L Spag Delight

$7.99

L Spag Sausage

$10.99

L Spag 50/50

$14.99

L The Alexa

$9.49

Olive Oil • Hint of Top Tomato Sauce • Amber Butter • Mushrooms • Garlic • Tomatoes • CBP • Oregano • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.

L Chicken Marsala

$11.49

Uniquely Different Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast •Amber Butter Mushrooms • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Side of Linguine with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.

L The Chicken Sausalito

$12.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken • Y.R.G. BellPeppers • Amber Butter • Melted Mozzarella • Spicy Sausage • TopTomato Sauce • Spaghettini Pasta •Garlic Bread.

L Chicken Parmesan

$11.49

Chicken Breast • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Top Tomato Sauce• Melted Mozzarella • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce •Garlic Bread.

L Chicken Ala Pallotta

$11.49

Sliced Grilled Chicken • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Lemon Pavia Sauce• Marie Cheese • Linguine Pasta •Garlic Bread.

L The Benjamin

$12.99

"Cajun Spicy Shrimp" Large Gulf Shrimp • Diced Tomatoes• Amber Butter Mushrooms • Spicy Sausage • Cayenne Pepper • Pavia Sauce• Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

L The Big Al

$11.49

Sliced Grilled Chicken • Fresh Broccoli • Peppered Bacon • CBP• Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta •Garlic Bread.

L Pasta Pavia...shrimp

$11.49

Large Gulf Shrimp • Green Onions •Garlic • Amber Butter Mushrooms• Lemon Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta • Garlic Bread.

L Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Cheese-Stuffed Pasta • Top Tomato Sauce • Laced with Pavia • CBP • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce.

L Cheese Tortellini

$8.99

Cheese-Filled Pasta • Pavia Sauce• CBP.

L Lasagna

$11.49

A smooth textured meat & cheese lasagna. Thin Sheets of Fresh Pasta • Layered with Bolognese Meat Sauce • Spices • Mozzarella •Ricotta • Marie Cheese • Top Tomato Sauce •Ribboned with Pavia.

L Number Eighty Four

$9.49

Steamed Fresh Vegetables • Sun-dried Tomatoes •Peppered Bacon • Olive Oil • CBP • Garlic • Hint of Basil Pesto Pavia Sauce • Marie Cheese • Rigatoni Pasta.

L Spag Top Tomato

$6.99

Lunch

Avocado Elote Chicken Pasta

$13.99

Chicago Beef Pasta

$13.99

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Corkscrew Ravioli

$16.99

Hail Caesar Pasta

$14.99

Hatch Chile and Chicken Cannelloni

$17.99

Pasta Estiva

$13.99

Tejas Pork Sausage Marsala Pasta

$12.99

Dinner

Avocado Elote Chicken Pasta (Din)

$22.99Out of stock

Chicago Beef Pasta

$19.99

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Corkscrew Ravioli

$27.99Out of stock

Hail Caesar Pasta

$19.99

Hatch Chile & Chicken Cannelloni

$17.99

Nawlin's Pasta

$21.99Out of stock

Pasta Estiva

$21.99

Ravioli Rockafeller

$17.99Out of stock

Tejas Pork Sausage Marsala Pasta

$21.99

Ziti ala Vodka Shrimp

$20.99

Cocktails

Bellini

$7.50

2 oz Peach Schnapps 2 oz Champagne 2 oz Daily's Peach Puree 2 oz Peach Syrup 1 tin ice Blend Served frozen in chilled pint glass

Black Russian

$6.50

2 oz vodka 1 oz Kahlua Serve over ice in a mixer glass

Bloody Mary

$6.50

1.5oz Vodka 4oz Bloody Mary Mix (shaken well) Serve over ice in Hi Ball Glass Garnish with Lime Wedge

Cherry Coke

$7.00

Serve over ice in Mixer Glass 1.5 oz Skyy Vodka 1/2 oz Grenadine Fill with Coca Cola Garnish with lime wedge

Crownberry

$8.00

Serve over ice in high ball 1.5 oz Crown Royal Apple Splash Sprite Fill with cranberry juice

Dark & Stormy

$6.75

Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz rum of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge

Disaronno Almond

$7.50

Serve over ice in Shot Glass 1 oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto 1/2 oz Bols Crème de Cacao

Gin Buck

$6.75

Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz gin of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge

Honey Whiskey Iced Tea

$7.25

Serve over ice in high ball 1.5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy's Honey Whiskey Fill with 1/2 Un-sweet Iced Tea, & 1/2 Lemonade Garnish with lemon wedge

Italian Hurricane

$8.50

3/4 oz Bacardi 3/4 oz Myer’s Rum 3/4 oz Amaretto 3/4 oz Grandine 2 oz Passion fruit Puree 2 oz Orange Juice 2 oz Cranberry Juice Shake in tin with ice then pour into pint glass Garnish with 2 cherries on a sword and a straw

Italian Margarita

$9.50

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo 3/4 oz Gran Gala 4 oz Sweet & Sour For Rocks- In mixing tin, shake vigorously and strain into pint glass For Frozen- mix ingredients and one tin ice in blender until smooth then pour into pint glass Garnish with salt or sugar, if requested, and Lime Wedge Top with 1/2 oz Amaretto

Kentucky Mule

$6.75

Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz bourbon of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge

Lime in the Coconut

$8.00

1 oz Absolut Lime 1/2 oz Malibu 2 oz coconut puree 1/2 oz pineapple juice 2 squeezed limes Shake then strain over ice in rocks glass

Long Island Iced tea

$7.50

Served over ice in high ball 1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz rum Splash coke Fill with sweet & sour Garnish with lemon wedge

Manhattan

$7.50

Served as martini OR on the rocks 1.75 oz bourbon 1/4 oz sweet vermouth Garnish with 1 cherry

Margarita

$6.00

1.5 oz Well Tequila 3/4 oz Triple Sec Orange Liqueur 3/4 oz Rose's Lime Juice 4 oz Sweet & Sour Mix Ice Rocks...In mixing tin, shake vigorously and strain into beer pint. Frozen...mix ingredients in blender until smooth then pour into beer pint. Garnish with salt or sugar, if requested, and Lime Wedge

Mexican Mule

$6.75

Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz tequila of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge

Mimosa

$7.00

Served over ice in champagne flute 1/2 champagne 1/2 orange juice

Moscow Mule

$6.75

Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz vodka of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge

Pina Colada

$7.50

Served frozen in pint glass Full tin ice in blender 1.5 oz Malibu Rum 1/2 oz pineapple juice 6 oz pina colada mix Blend until thick and smooth Garnish with cherry

Sangria

$8.50

Served in hurricane glass over ice Squeeze 1 lemon and 1 lime Drop squeezed lemon & lime and one cherry in glass 1/2 oz cherry brandy Fill with ice Pour Sangria to the top

Scotch Mule

$6.75

Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz scotch of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

Served frozen in pint glass Full tin ice in blender 1.5 oz Rum 1/2 oz sweet & sour 6 oz Daily's Strawberry Blend until thick and smooth

Strawberry Margarita Fz

$7.50

Served frozen in a pint glass 1.5 oz tequila .5 oz Bols Strawberry Liquor 2 oz Daily's Strawberry 1 oz sweet & sour Blend until thick and creamy Garnish with lime

Texas Tea

$10.00

Served over ice in hurricane glass .5 oz Tito's .5 oz 1800 Reposado .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Cointreau, Splash of Coke Fill with sweet & sour Garnish with lemon

Twisted Horizon

$7.50

Served over ice in high ball 1 oz Skyy .5 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz orange juice 1 oz sweet & sour Splash of Sprite Garnish with cherry

Voodoo

$7.00

Served over ice in High Ball Glass 1 oz Absolut Citron Vodka 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps Fill with Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite

White Russian

$7.50

Served over ice in mixer glass 3/4 oz vodka 3/4 oz Kahlua 3 oz half & half

After Dinner Drinks

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Serve in brandy glass 1.5 oz Christian Brothers Brandy 1/2 oz Creme de Cacao 1 ice cream. Blend until smooth

Cafe Latte

$5.29

Cappuccino

$5.29

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Served in chilled martini glass that has chocolate syrup drizzled into glass 1 oz 360 Double Chocolate Vodka 1 oz Godiva Liqueur .5 oz Creme de Cacao Drizzle of Chocolate syrup 1 oz Half & Half In Mixing tin, add ingredients & ice and slowly shake. Strain into martini glass and top with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Syrup drizzle

Christian Brothers Brandy

$8.00

Coffee

$2.49

Couvoisier VS Cognac

$9.25

Espresso

$2.99

Grasshopper

$7.50

Serve in Martini Glass with drizzled chocolate syrup inside glass 3/4 oz Light Creme de Menthe 3/4 oz Creme de Cacao, 3/4 oz Absolut Vodka 3oz Half & Half Garnish with dollop of Whipped Cream and chocolate syrup drizzle

Iced Cappuccino

$5.29

Irish Coffee

$7.25

Served in coffee glass 3/4 oz Jameson 3/4 oz Bailey's Fill glass 3/4 full with coffee Garnish with whipped cream and a floater of Creme de Menthe

Italian Coffee

$7.25

Served in coffee glass 2 oz Disarrono Amaretto Fill 3/4 with Coffee Garnish with whipped cream

Keoke Coffee

$7.25

Served in coffee glass 1/3 oz Brandy 1/3 oz Kahlua 1/3 Creme de Cacao Fill 3/4 with coffee Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry

Port Wine

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Tawny Port

Martinis

Apple Martini

$10.00

2.5 oz Smirnoff Green Apple Vodka 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash of Sprite 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry

Bellini Tini

$10.00

2 oz Grey Goose Vodka 1 oz Peach Schnapps Splash Peach Syrup 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Top off with 1 oz champagne

Blue Moon Martini

$10.00

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto, 1/2 oz Bols Blue Curacao 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Served in chilled martini glass that has chocolate syrup drizzled into glass 1 oz 360 Double Chocolate Vodka 1 oz Godiva Liqueur .5 oz Creme de Cacao Drizzle of Chocolate syrup 1 oz Half & Half In Mixing tin, add ingredients & ice and slowly shake. Strain into martini glass and top with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Syrup drizzle

Christina Aguilera

$10.00

Dirrty martini 3 oz Grey Goose 1/2 oz olive juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish 2 olives on sword

Cosmo Martini

$10.00

2.5 oz Absolut Citron 1/2 oz Cointreau 1 oz cranberry juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lime wedge

Espresso Martini

$10.00

2 oz Absolut Vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua 1 packet of sugar 1 shot of freshly brewed espresso 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. There should be a foam on top of the liquid Garnish with 3 espresso beans on top of foam

Gentleman's Agreement Martini

$11.00

1.5 oz Gentlemen Jack 1 oz Gran Gala .5 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash of bitters 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry

Italian Pear Martini

$11.00

2.5 oz Grey Goose La Poire Vodka 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto Squeeze 1 lemon wedge Splash of sweet n sour 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist

Lemondrop Martini

$11.00

2.5 oz Absolut Citron 1/2 oz Cointreau 1 packet of sweet & low Squeeze 3 lemons 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass with a half sugar rim. Garnish with lemon wedge

Mexican Martini

$11.00

2.5 oz Avion Reposado Tequila 1/2 oz Cointreau Splash Sweet & Sour Splash of Rose's Lime 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass with half salt rim Garnish with lime wedge

Premium Martini

$10.00

3oz Vodka or Gin 0.5 oz Dry Vermouth Ice In a mixing tin, shake VIGOROUSLY. Strain ingredients into chilled martini glass. Place 2 olives on sword and place on rim of glass.

Purple Haze Martini

$10.00

2.5 oz Absolut Raspberri Vodka 1/2 oz Chambord Splash Pineapple Juice Splash Sweet & Sour Splash Cranberry Juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass with half sugar rim

Raspberry Martini

$11.00

2 oz Absolut Raspberri Vodka 1 oz Chambord 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist

Tanna's Tini

$10.00

1.5 oz Absolut Vodka 1.5 oz Midori 1 oz Pineapple Juice Splash of Sweet & Sour 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry

Bourbon

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dr. McGillicuddy’s

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Maker’s Mark

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Well

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Scotch

Dewar’s White Label

$7.50

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12 Year

$13.00

The Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Well

$5.50

Vodka

360 Double Chocolate

$6.50

Absolut

$7.25

Absolut Citron

$7.25

Absolut Lime

$7.25

Absolut Raspberri

$7.25

Absolut Vanilla

$7.25

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$9.00

Skyy

$6.50

Smirnoff Green Apple

$7.25

Tito’s

$7.00

Well

$5.50

Absolut dbl

$14.50

Tito's dbl

$14.00

Skyy dbl

$13.00

Grey Goose Double

$18.00

Well

$11.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Avion Reposado

$9.00

Avion Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Well

$5.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.25

The Botanist

$9.00

Well

$5.50

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$6.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.50

Malibu Coconut

$6.50

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.50

Well

$5.50

Cordials

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$7.25

Chambord

$7.25

Cointreau

$8.25

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.25

Frangelico

$7.25

Godiva

$7.25

Gran Gala

$7.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Midori Melon Liqueur

$6.25

Cognac/Brandy

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Courvoisier

$9.25

Hiram Walker Cherry Brandy

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Coors Lite

$4.75

Dos XX

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Moretti

$5.50Out of stock

Peroni

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

BANQ DOMESTIC

$4.75

BANQ IMPORT

$5.50

Wine by the GLASS

House White Zinfandel

$5.75

House Chardonnay

$5.75

Silver Gate Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Columbia Valley; Fruit flavors are sweet and plump, backed by soft, luxurious tannins

Mon Frere Chardonnay

$8.00

California; Fresh green apple, pear, and a hint of butter

Borghi Ad Est Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Italy; Notes of meadow flowers, pears, golden apple and lemon peel

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Marlborough; Bright, lifted tropical fruit and herbs with notes of pineapple, elderflower, cantaloupe, and citrus

Cavit Moscato GLS

$7.00

Italy; Notes of apricot, white peach and sage, sweet & refreshing

Schmitt Sohne RELAX Riesling GLS

$7.00

Washington; crisp apple aromas & flavors with subtle mineral notes

Zonin Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Italy; Intense sensations of apples and peaches

House Merlot

$5.75

Murphy-Goode GLS

$8.50

California; Aromas and flavors of black cherry, blueberry, and blackberry all tied together with toast vanilla

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.75

Three Thieves GLS

$7.00

Angeline GLS

$8.00

California; Black cherry, blackberry, boysenberry

Coppola Diamond Collection GLS

$10.00

Oakville; Succulent fruit, well-intergrated tannins with earthy spices and oak

House Chianti

$5.75

Caposaldo Chianti GLS

$7.00

Ripe cherry, soft tannins, bright acidity

Banfi Classico Chianti GLS

$10.00

Notes of cherries and plums well integrated to others of toasted oak and vanilla

Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus GLS

$10.00

California; Chocolatey coffee, sweet oak, and fresh plums

Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir GLS

$9.50

California; Juicy black cherry and plum character, accented with tea leaves, oak and a hint of minerality

Cupcake Signature Sweet Red GLS

$6.00

Trapiche Oak Cast Malbec GLS

$8.00

Argentina; Black berry, plum, vanilla, juniper

Pallotta's House Sangria GLS

$8.00

Fruit forward red wine blended with cherry brandy & natural fruit flavors

Stella Rosa Black Cherry

$2.95

Stella Rosa Blueberry

$2.95

Stella Rosa Peach

$2.95

Interesting Whites BT

Carafe House White Zin

$25.00

Carafe House Chardonnay

$25.00

Silver Gate Chardonnay

$26.00

Mon Frere Chardonnay

$30.00

California; Fresh green apple, pear, and a hint of butter

Borghi Ad Est Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Italy; Notes of meadow flowers, pears, golden apple and lemon peel

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Marlborough; Bright, lifted tropical fruit and herbs with notes of pineapple, elderflower, cantaloupe, and citrus

Cavit Moscato

$26.00

Italy; Notes of apricot, white peach and sage, sweet & refreshing

Schmitt Sohne RELAX Riesling

$26.00

Washington; crisp apple aromas & flavors with subtle mineral notes

Interesting Reds BT

Carafe House Merlot

$25.00

Murphy-Goode

$32.00

California; Aromas and flavors of black cherry, blueberry, and blackberry all tied together with toast vanilla

Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus

$38.00

California; Chocolatey coffee, sweet oak, and fresh plums

Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir

$36.00

California; Juicy black cherry and plum character, accented with tea leaves, oak and a hint of minerality

Cupcake Signature Sweet Red

$22.00

Trapiche Oak Cast Malbec

$30.00

Argentina; Black berry, plum, vanilla, juniper

Chianti & Italian Red BT

Carafe House Chianti

$25.00

Caposaldo Chianti

$26.00

Ripe cherry, soft tannins, bright acidity

Banfi Classico Chianti

$38.00

Notes of cherries and plums well integrated to others of toasted oak and vanilla

Masi Valpolicella

$32.00

Sweet cherry & red berry notes, delicately spiced, velvety tannins

Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese

$45.00

Full-bodied with bing cherry and notes of cranberries

Zenato Valpolicella Superiore Ripassa

$58.00

Complex, jam my dried fruit and anise flavors

Cabernet Sauvignon BT

Carafe House Cab Sauv

$25.00

Three Thieves

$26.00

Napa; Juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, milk chocolate

Angeline

$30.00

California; Black cherry, blackberry, boysenberry

Coppola Diamond Collection

$38.00

Oakville; Succulent fruit, well-intergrated tannins with earthy spices and oak

Decoy

$45.00

Napa; Supple silky tannins, and vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry and spices

Quilt by Joe Wagner

$55.00

Hess Allomi

$65.00

Napa Valley; This offers distinct notes of vanilla and oak spice with classic red fruit flavors

Austin Hope

$60.00

Half Bottles

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$20.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$18.00

Alexander Valley Merlot

$20.00

BANQ WINE

BANQ WINE GLASS

$7.00

BANQ WINE BOTTLE

$28.00

The Package Deal

Choose 1 Entree

$10.95

Choose 2 Entrees

$15.95

Pasta Master's Option

Pasta Master

$7.50

Pan Favorites

1/2 Pan Feeds Approx. 6-8 Full Pan Feed Approx. 12-15

Full Pan Lasagna

$130.00

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$80.00

Full Pan Baked Ziti

$110.00

1/2 Pan Baked Ziti

$55.00

Full Pan Chic Pal

$180.00

1/2 Pan Chic Pal

$90.00

Full Pan Pasta Alf

$80.00

1/2 Pan Pasta Alf

$40.00

Full Pan Pasta Alf w/Chic

$160.00

1/2 Pan Pasta Alf w/Chic

$80.00

Full Pan Pasta Alf w/Shrimp

$160.00

1/2 Pan Pasta Alf w/Shrimp

$80.00

Full Pan Pasta w/Top Tomato

$80.00

1/2 Pan Pasta w/Top Tomato

$40.00

Full Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$90.00

1/2 Pan Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$45.00

Full Pan Pasta w/Meatballs

$100.00

1/2 Pan Pasta w/Meatballs

$50.00

Full Pan Number 84

$100.00

1/2 Pan Number 84

$50.00

Full Pan Garlicky Greengo

$195.00

1/2 Pan Garlicky Greengo

$97.00

Full Pan Chic Marsala

$195.00

1/2 Pan Chic Marsala

$97.00

Full Pan Big Al

$195.00

1/2 Pan Big Al

$97.00

Full Pan Green Salad

$30.00

1/2 Pan Green Salad

$15.00

Full Pan Caesar Salad

$44.00

1/2 Pan Caesar Salad

$22.00

Full Pan Greek Salad

$60.00

1/2 Pan Greek Salad

$30.00

Full Pan Italian Chopped

$90.00

1/2 Pan Italian Chopped

$45.00

Full Pan Marinated Veggie Salad

$50.00

1/2 Pan Marinated Veggie Salad

$25.00

Sides

Mini Italian Meatballs (4)

$3.00

Sweet Bourbon Italian Chicken

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.50

Simmered in Lemon Pavia served with La Chac La Bread

Tomato Caprese (4)

$2.50

Garlic Bread (1)

$0.65

La Chac La Cater App (3)

$2.50

Vegetable Tray (feeds 20)

$35.00

Spicy Sausage & Peppers

$4.00

Extras

Cheesecake Variety (16pc)

$40.00

Cheesecake Variety (32pc)

$80.00

Cannoli’s (10pc)

$40.00

Cannoli’s (20pc)

$80.00

Chocolate Cake (12pc)

$32.00

Chocolate Cake (24pc)

$64.00

Carrot Cake (12pc)

$36.00

Carrot Cake (24pc)

$72.00

Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (10pc)

$50.00

Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (20pc)

$100.00

Fresh Brewed Tea Gallon (with lemons and sweeteners)

$10.99

Fresh Brewed Tea /person (for large catered events)

$1.50

Lemonade Gallon

$10.99

Place Setting

Disposable Basic

$0.50

(plate, fork, knife, spoon, napkin)

Disposable Full Meal

$0.75

(plate, dessert plate, fork, knife, spoon, dessert fork, napkin, cup, straw)

Disposable High End

$3.75

(plate, dessert plate, fork, knife, spoon, dessert fork, napkin, cup, straw)

Disposable Serving Utensil

$1.00

Wedding/Special Event Package

Choose 2 Entrees (Copy)

$21.95

Dinner

Menu Option One

$25.95

Toasted Garlic Bread - Garden Salad OR Caesar Salad - 2 Entrees - A Variety of Cheesecakes - Non-Alcoholic Beverages... Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks

Menu Option Two

$32.95

Toasted Garlic Bread & La Chac La Bread - Garden Salad OR Caesar Salad OR Greek Salad - 3 Entrees - A Variety of Select Desserts - Non-Alcoholic Beverages… Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks

Menu Option Three

$41.95

Toasted Garlic Bread & La Chac La Bread - Garden Salad OR Caesar Salad OR Greek Salad OR Italian Chopped Salad - 4 Entrees including the option of two of the following: Steak Option, Veal, Filet of Salmon, or Shrimp Brochette - A Variety of Select Desserts - Non Alcoholic Beverages... Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks, Coffee (with advanced notice)

Lunch

Lunch Option One

$13.95

Toasted Garlic Bread - Mixed Green OR Caesar Salad 2 Entrees - Non-Alcoholic Beverages… Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks

Lunch Option Two

$18.95

Toasted Garlic Bread & La Chac La Bread - Mixed Green Salad, Caesar Salad or Greek Salad - 2 Entrees - A Variety of Cheesecakes - Non-Alcoholic Beverages... Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks

LUNCH OPTION

$14.95

Extras

** Extras are based on your event headcount, not individual guests.

Coffee /guest

$1.00

Appetizers /guest

$2.50

Tablecloths

$8.00

Sub Premium Entree /guest

$4.00

Banquet Child

$13.99

Additional Entree

$3.00

Add Dessert

$3.00

Bulk

1/2 Gallon Sangria

$37.50

Family Meal

$49.95

LB Marie

$13.95

LB Mozz

$6.29

LB Sausage

$13.29

Pint Dressing

$5.25

Pint Meat Sauce

$6.50

Pint Pavia

$5.95

Pint Tomato Basil

$6.89

Pint Top Tomato

$5.50

Pint Zuppa

$5.89

Pons

$0.35

QT Lemon Pavia

$12.95

QT MT

$12.95

QT Pavia

$11.95

QT Tom Basil

$13.79

QT Top Tomato

$10.95

QT Zuppa

$11.79

Seafood Family Meal

$59.95

Misc Retail

Magic Show Ticket

$37.70
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27606 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77385

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kirby's Steakhouse - The Woodlands - 1111 Timberloch Pl
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Timberloch Pl The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Mozambik - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
orange starNo Reviews
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
The Goose's Acre
orange star4.1 • 303
21 Waterway Ave #140 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Baja Cantina & Fiesta - The Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160 THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Hearsay Gastro Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
20 Waterway Avenue Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conroe

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 221-Conroe
orange star4.2 • 66
14545 HIGHWAY 105 Conroe, TX 77304
View restaurantnext
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
orange star4.8 • 63
18083 FM1314 rd Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conroe
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston