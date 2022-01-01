Pallotta's Italian Grill 27606 Interstate 45 N
27606 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77385
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Sprite
Soda Water
Water
Raspberry Lemonade
San Pelligrino
IBC
Cranberry Juice
Milk
OJ
Grapefruit Juice
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Tonic Water
Chocolate Milk
Pineapple Juice
To Go Beverage
Hot Chocolate
Italian Cream Soda
Coffee / Tea
Kids Drinks
Before the Pasta
Fried Calamari
Tender Calamari Rings •Breaded with Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs • Fried to a Light Golden Brown • Garlic Bread •Top Tomato Sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Garlic Bread
Served with Top Tomato • Ribboned with Pavia
GB-2
Italian Lollipops
Mini Meatballs on Pasta Sticks •Tomato Sauce • Ribboned with Pavia Sauce • Garlic Bread.
La Chac La Bread
(la-chay-kla) “Italian Flat Bread”Honey Sweet Dough • Basil Pesto• CBP • Garlic • Marie Cheese• Mozzarella • Spicy Italian Sausage Crumbles • Oven-Baked • Served with Oil & Spices.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Served with Top Tomato • Ribboned with Pavia
Sauteed Mushrooms
Hand-Cut Mushrooms • Sautéed in Amber Butter • Simmered in LEMON Pavia • La Chac La Bread.
Shrimp Fondue
Shrimp • Lemon Pavia • Garlic •Fresh Spinach • Mushrooms • Marie & Mozzarella Cheeses • Garlic Bread.
Steamed Mussels
They’ll make you happy! Steamed Mussels • Top Tomato & White Wine Broth • Garlic • Oregano• Red Onions • Fresh Basil • Garlic Bread
The Pallotta Group Sampler
Six Lollipops • Five Fried Mozzarella • Four Toasted Raviolis • Top Tomato & Pavia Sauce • Garlic Bread.
Toasted Ravioli
Lightly Breaded Ravioli • Mild Jalapeño Cheese • Top Tomato & Pavia Sauce • Garlic Bread.
Tomato Caprese
Fresh Ciliegine Mozzarella Balls •Grape Tomatoes • Tossed with a Basil Pesto, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce• Drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar Glaze • Topped with Fresh Basil •Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.
Insalate / Zuppa
Zuppa Upgrade 1.69
Basil Soup Upgrade 1.69
Caesar Salad as Meal
Fresh Romaine • Caesar Dressing • Croutons • Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.
Caesar Upgrade 1.69
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Cream • Tomato • Basil Pesto •Chicken Broth • Topped with Croutons & Marie Cheese.
Greek Salad as Meal
Fresh Romaine • Red Onions • Celery • Black Olives • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Otis Dressing • Feta Cheese • Artichoke Hearts • Garlic Bread.
Greek Salad Upgrade 2.99
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine • Prosciutto • ArtichokeHearts • Red Onions • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Broccoli • Cauliflower• Zucchini • Carrots • Black Olives• Diced Tomatoes • Marie Cheese •Creamy Asiago Tomato Dressing •Garlic Bread.
Minestrone Zuppa
A Hearty Italian Soup made with lots of Vegetables • Tomatoes • Chicken Broth • Herbs & Spices • Pasta •Topped with Marie Cheese.
Ron's Salad as Meal
Fresh Romaine • Peppered Bacon• Fresh Tomatoes • Marinated Vegetables • Mozzarella Cheese •Croutons • Choice of Dressing • Garlic Bread.
Side Caesar Salad
Side Chopped Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Salad
Zuppa & Salad
Pick One: Pallotta’s Minestrone or Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Pick One: Cut Green Dinner Salad with Marinated Vegetables & FreshTomatoes or Crisp Caesar Salad.
Dinner Salad
The Pizza Group
Angry Shrimp Pizza
Cayenne Pepper Pavia Sauce• Shrimp • Mushrooms • Diced Tomatoes • Mozzarella • Spicy Sausage Crumbles.
Cheese Pizza
Classic Tradition Pizza
Choice of Spicy Sausage or Meatballs • Pizza Sauce • Tomatoes • Mushrooms • Onions • Mozzarella • Ricotta • Marie Cheese • Oregano.
La Pot Pouri Pizza
All Mixed Up Pizza Sauce • Mozzarella • Marie Cheese • Oregano • Pepperoni • Spicy Sausage • Tomatoes • Mushrooms •Y.R.G. Bell Peppers.
Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil • Garlic • Mozzarella • Sliced Tomatoes • Fresh Basil.
The Little Al Pizza
Pavia Sauce • Diced Grilled Chicken • Fresh Broccoli • Peppered Bacon • Mozzarella.
The Pizza Oven
Pizza Sauce • Pepperoni • Mozzarella • Marie Cheese • Oregano.
Great Impastas
18th Amendment
Sliced Grilled Chicken • SWEET Bourbon Pavia Sauce • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Walnuts • Cheese-Filled Tortellini • Garlic Bread.
53 1/2
...aka “Stacey's Birthday Dish" Large Gulf Shrimp • Sliced Grilled Chicken • Red Onions • Garlic •Parsley • Garlic Butter Sauce • Marie Cheese • Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Alfredo Classic
Pavia Sauce • Y.R.G. Bell Peppers • Amber Butter Mushrooms • CBP • Garlic • Fettuccine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Chef Larry Larson
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast • Slivered Goat Cheese • Sun- dried Tomatoes • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Lemon Pavia • Walnuts • Side of Linguine with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.
Chicken Ala Pallotta
Sliced Grilled Chicken • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Lemon Pavia Sauce• Marie Cheese • Linguine Pasta •Garlic Bread.
Chicken Bella
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast • Pavia Sauce • Spinach • Sliced Portobello Mushroom • Garlic • Oven-Baked with Marie Cheese • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato • Garlic Bread.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Diced Grilled Chicken • Sliced GrapeTomatoes • Ciliegine Mozzarella Balls• Chopped Garlic • Fettuccine Pasta •Basil Pesto & Olive Oil Sauce • Marie Cheese • Strips of Fresh Basil • Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar Glaze • Garlic Bread.
Chicken Lipari
“A smaller portion for a smaller appetite.” Sliced Grilled ChickenBreast • Diced Prosciutto Ham • Fresh Basil • Mozzarella • Baked Parmesan Tomato • Drizzled with a Basil Pesto Olive Oil • Served with Orzo Pasta with Basil Pesto Primavera • Garlic Bread.
Chicken Marsala
Uniquely Different Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast •Amber Butter Mushrooms • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Side of Linguine with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Breast • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Top Tomato Sauce• Melted Mozzarella • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce •Garlic Bread.
Garlicky Greengo Pasta
Diced Grilled Chicken • Spicy Sausage Crumbles • Chopped Garlic• Hot Line Pepper Products Garlicky Greengo Hot Sauce • Pavia Sauce •Rotini Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Pasta Pavia...shrimp
Large Gulf Shrimp • Green Onions •Garlic • Amber Butter Mushrooms• Lemon Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Shrimp Amato
Large Gulf Shrimp • Amber Butter •Green Onions • Garlic • Spicy Sausage• Top Tomato Sauce • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Shrimp Marsala
Large Gulf Shrimp • Amber Butter •Sliced Portobello Mushroom •Sun-dried Tomatoes • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Angel Hair Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Something Greek
Pavia Sauce • Artichoke Hearts • CBP • Garlic • Oregano • Olive Oil • Feta Cheese • Sun-dried Tomatoes • Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Spicy Chicken Suga Rosa
“Mateos“ Rigatoni Pasta • Diced Grilled Chicken • Chopped Garlic • Julienned Basil • Fresh-Cut Tomatoes • Red Pepper Flakes • Spicy Creamy Tomato Sauce • Marie Cheese.
The Alexa
Olive Oil • Hint of Top Tomato Sauce • Amber Butter • Mushrooms • Garlic • Tomatoes • CBP • Oregano • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.
The Benjamin
"Cajun Spicy Shrimp" Large Gulf Shrimp • Diced Tomatoes• Amber Butter Mushrooms • Spicy Sausage • Cayenne Pepper • Pavia Sauce• Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
The Big Al
Sliced Grilled Chicken • Fresh Broccoli • Peppered Bacon • CBP• Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta •Garlic Bread.
The Chicken Sausalito
Sliced Grilled Chicken • Y.R.G. BellPeppers • Amber Butter • Melted Mozzarella • Spicy Sausage • TopTomato Sauce • Spaghettini Pasta •Garlic Bread.
The Trio
Chicken Parmesan • Lasagna Bolognese • Fettuccine Alfredo •Garlic Bread.
Tortellini Ala Kristin
Diced Grilled Chicken • CreamyTomato Sauce • Garlic • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Spinach • Cheese-FilledTortellini • Garlic Bread.
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Sliced Chicken Breast • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Top Tomato • Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Max's Chicken Sandwich
Sliced Chicken Breast • Y.R.G Bell Peppers • Onions • Mushrooms • Amber Butter • Melted Mozzarella.
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs • Melted Mozzarella • Top Tomato Sauce.
Mr. Ben Thompson Sandwich
“Hard Steel Grilled” Butterflied Spicy Sausage Link • Amber Butter •Mushrooms • Y.R.G. Bell Peppers • Onions •Melted Mozzarella.
Sghetties
Pasta Masters Favorite
Spaghettini Pasta with Two Sauces of Your Choice: • Top Tomato Sauce • Pavia Sauce • Basil Pesto Pavia • Meat Sauce • Rosa Sauce • Top Tomato Sauce w/Mushrooms • Marie Cheese with Amber Butter
Sghetti & 50/50 Meatballs & Sausage
Sghetti & Meat Sauce
Sghetti & Mushrooms
Sghetti & Spicy Sausage
Sghetti and Meatballs
“The House Classic Spaghetti” Thin Spaghetti Pasta • Garlic • Onion• Spices • Tomato Sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Creamy Carbonara Sauce • Peppered Bacon • Garlic • Red Onions • Marie Cheese • Green Onions • Spaghettini Pasta.
The Top Tomato
Traditionals
Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta • Meat Sauce • Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses • Oven-Baked.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese-Stuffed Pasta • Top Tomato Sauce • Laced with Pavia • CBP • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce.
Cheese Tortellini
Cheese-Filled Pasta • Pavia Sauce• CBP.
Eggplant Parmesan
Thin Slices of Eggplant • Breaded with Italian Breadcrumbs • Topped with Tomato Sauce •Melted Mozzarella Cheese • Dollops of Ricotta Cheese • Side of Spaghettini with Top TomatoSauce • Garlic Bread.
KJ's Pasta Favorite
Bow tie Pasta • 1/2 Top Tomato Sauce • 1/2 Basil Pesto Pavia • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Chopped Walnuts • Garlic Bread.
Lasagna
A smooth textured meat & cheese lasagna. Thin Sheets of Fresh Pasta • Layered with Bolognese Meat Sauce • Spices • Mozzarella •Ricotta • Marie Cheese • Top Tomato Sauce •Ribboned with Pavia.
Manicotti
Tender Pasta Sheets • Rolled & Stuffed with a Blend of Cheeses • Top Tomato Sauce • Laced with Pavia Sauce • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce.
Number Eighty Four
Steamed Fresh Vegetables • Sun-dried Tomatoes •Peppered Bacon • Olive Oil • CBP • Garlic • Hint of Basil Pesto Pavia Sauce • Marie Cheese • Rigatoni Pasta.
Land & Sea
Frutti Del Mare
Steamed Mussels • Large Gulf Shrimp • Tender Baby Clams • Simmered in a Top Tomato & White Wine Broth • Garlic • Red Onions • Fresh Basil •Oregano • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.
Shrimp Brochette
"Phil's Favorite" Bacon-Wrapped Butterflied Large Gulf Shrimp •Stuffed with Garlic & Marie Cheese • Sprinkled with Peppered Bacon • Fettuccine Pasta • Pavia Sauce •Garlic Bread.
The Walsh
8 oz Oven-Baked Salmon • Lemon White Wine Pavia Sauce • CBP • Side of Linguini with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Side of Fresh Steamed Broccoli • Garlic Bread.
Tilapia Louisiana Style
Sautéed in Olive Oil & Lightly Blackened • Served on a Bed of Orzo Pasta aka Italian Rice • Y.R.G.Peppers • Red Onions • Garlic • Spicy Sausage Crumbles • Cayenne Pepper Pavia Sauce • GarlicBread.
Tilapia Scaloppini Style
Sautéed Artichoke Hearts • Black Olives • Red Onions • Diced Tomatoes • Garlic • Fresh Basil •Simmered in a Lemon White Wine Sauce • Over aBed of Orzo Pasta aka Italian Rice • Amber Butter •Garlic Bread.
Veal Emilia
Two Tender Cutlets of Veal • Sautéed in Amber Butter • Fresh Spinach • Red Onions • Quartered Artichoke Hearts • Garlic • Simmered in LemonPavia Sauce • Linguini Pasta • Topped with MarieCheese • Garlic Bread.
Veal Marsala
Two Tender Cutlets of Veal • Sautéed in Amber Butter • Mushrooms • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Side of Linguini with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.
Veal Parmesan
Two Tender Cutlets of Veal • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Topped with Tomato Sauce •Melted Mozzarella Cheese • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce • Garlic Bread.
Healthy Options Menu
Baked Chicken Parmesan
Lightly Breaded Seasoned Chicken Breast • Baked with Marie Cheese • Topped with Top Tomato Sauce • Melted Mozzarella Cheese • Side of Whole Wheat Spaghetti Pasta with Top Tomato Sauce • Side of Steamed Veggies.
Baked Seasoned Tilapia with Pasta
Choice of Sliced Grilled Chicken or Shrimp • Spicy Top Tomato Sauce • Crushed Red Pepper Flakes • Yellow Onions • Garlic • Oregano • Diced Fresh Tomatoes • On a Bed of Whole Wheat Spaghetti. Diced Grilled Chicken
Big Veggie Salad
Chicken ala Catie
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast • Topped with Goat Cheese • Sautéed Mixture of Artichoke Hearts • Black Olives • Garlic • Oregano • Top Tomato Sauce • On a Bed of Whole Wheat Spaghetti • Topped with Julienned Fresh Basil.
Keto Crustless Pizza Bowl
Keto Seasoned Salmon Filet
Keto Shrimp & Veggies ala Vodka Sauce
Meat & Veggies
Skinny Greek Pizza
Skinny Margherita Pizza
Skinny Pasta Fra Diavlo...Spicy
Choice of Sliced Grilled Chicken or Shrimp • Spicy Top Tomato Sauce • Crushed Red Pepper Flakes • Yellow Onions • Garlic • Oregano • Diced Fresh Tomatoes • On a Bed of Whole Wheat Spaghetti. Diced Grilled Chicken
Kid's Menu
Jr 2 Meatball Sliders
Jr Cheese Tortellini
Jr Grilled Chicken & Veggies
Jr Lasagna
Kid's Cheese Ravioli
Choice of tomato sauce, meat sauce, or alfredo sauce
Kid's Chicken Fingers
with French Fries
Kid's Daddy's Noodles
Bowtie pasta with amber butter & parmesan cheese
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Pizza
Cheese or Pepperoni
Kid's Sghetties
Choice of Tomato sauce or Meat sauce
Desserts
Caramel Turtle Fudge CC
Made for sharing! Light and delicious! All cheesecakes are made with an Oreo cookie crust. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Caramel Turtle Fudge, or Strawberry.
Chocolate Cake
Triple layers of moist & decadent chocolate cake with chocolate icing.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Who would’ve thought this wasGluten-Free?? Flourless chocolate lava cake filled with a warm, gooey chocolate ganache center, topped with hot peanut butter and sweet cream icing. It appeals to any dessert lover.
Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu
Made for sharing! Alternating layers of ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso, Kahlua, and Myers’sRum along with layers of Italian Mascarpone Cream and Chocolate Raspberry Mousse, come together to create this light, yet sinfully delicious unique Italian Masterpiece. Topped off with Milk Chocolate Shavings and a delightful Raspberry Sauce. “Get married to it!"
Creme Brulee
A light French Custard with a hint of Disaronno Amaretto and a Caramelized Sugar Top.
Dominic's Mud
Made for sharing! Pallotta’s Specialty!!! Four layers of mocha almond fudge ice cream, chunks of Butterfinger candy bar between each layer, hot fudge and peanut butter drizzled throughout the whole thing, with a Nutter Butter & Oreo cookie crust.
Half Dominic's Mud
Holy Cannoli
Stuffed Per Order (like it should be!) Light pastry stuffed with a sweet crème filling and mixed with chocolate chips.Topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Italian Cream Cake
“Traditional Italian Dessert” Moist white cake with a cream cheese frosting, along with coconut shavings and crushed pecans.
Keto Dessert
Limoncello Mascarpone Mousse Cake
Our luscious cake is a rich combination of Sicilian Lemon Infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with White Chocolate Curls.
Strawberry CC
Made for sharing! Light and delicious! All cheesecakes are made with an Oreo cookie crust. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Caramel Turtle Fudge, or Strawberry.
Triple Layer Carrot Cake
Three layers of moist carrot cake layered and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.
Vanilla Bean CC
Made for sharing! Light and delicious! All cheesecakes are made with an Oreo cookie crust. Choose from Vanilla Bean, Caramel Turtle Fudge, or Strawberry.
Adult Ice Cream (2)
Kid Ice Cream (1)
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Specials
Gone But Not Forgotten
Artichic & Mic
Baked Mozzarella
Bank No. 19
Ben's Chicken
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Rosa
Insalate Pallotta
Italian Jambalaya
Linguine "I Love You"
Linguini w/Red Clam Sauce
Linguini w/White Clam Sauce
Pasta ala Pesto
Pasta Primavera
Rhino Eggs
Sausage & Peppers
Skinny Sausage & Peppers
Spaghettini ala Bacon
The Dominic
The Marie Cheese
The Nancy
Veal Piccata
Zesty Pasta Salad
Ziti Prosciutto
Veggie Pizza
Pasta Veggie
Tom Basil's Tortellini Pasta
Lunch
$7.95 Lunch Special
L Alfredo Classic
L Spag Meatballs
L Spag Meat Sauce
L Spag Delight
L Spag Sausage
L Spag 50/50
L The Alexa
Olive Oil • Hint of Top Tomato Sauce • Amber Butter • Mushrooms • Garlic • Tomatoes • CBP • Oregano • Spaghettini Pasta • Garlic Bread.
L Chicken Marsala
Uniquely Different Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast •Amber Butter Mushrooms • CREAMY Marsala Wine Sauce • Side of Linguine with Amber Butter & Marie Cheese • Garlic Bread.
L The Chicken Sausalito
Sliced Grilled Chicken • Y.R.G. BellPeppers • Amber Butter • Melted Mozzarella • Spicy Sausage • TopTomato Sauce • Spaghettini Pasta •Garlic Bread.
L Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Breast • Breaded in Italian Breadcrumbs • Top Tomato Sauce• Melted Mozzarella • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce •Garlic Bread.
L Chicken Ala Pallotta
Sliced Grilled Chicken • Amber Butter Mushrooms • Lemon Pavia Sauce• Marie Cheese • Linguine Pasta •Garlic Bread.
L The Benjamin
"Cajun Spicy Shrimp" Large Gulf Shrimp • Diced Tomatoes• Amber Butter Mushrooms • Spicy Sausage • Cayenne Pepper • Pavia Sauce• Linguine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
L The Big Al
Sliced Grilled Chicken • Fresh Broccoli • Peppered Bacon • CBP• Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta •Garlic Bread.
L Pasta Pavia...shrimp
Large Gulf Shrimp • Green Onions •Garlic • Amber Butter Mushrooms• Lemon Pavia Sauce • Fettuccine Pasta • Garlic Bread.
L Cheese Ravioli
Cheese-Stuffed Pasta • Top Tomato Sauce • Laced with Pavia • CBP • Side of Spaghettini with Top Tomato Sauce.
L Cheese Tortellini
Cheese-Filled Pasta • Pavia Sauce• CBP.
L Lasagna
A smooth textured meat & cheese lasagna. Thin Sheets of Fresh Pasta • Layered with Bolognese Meat Sauce • Spices • Mozzarella •Ricotta • Marie Cheese • Top Tomato Sauce •Ribboned with Pavia.
L Number Eighty Four
Steamed Fresh Vegetables • Sun-dried Tomatoes •Peppered Bacon • Olive Oil • CBP • Garlic • Hint of Basil Pesto Pavia Sauce • Marie Cheese • Rigatoni Pasta.
L Spag Top Tomato
Dinner
Avocado Elote Chicken Pasta (Din)
Chicago Beef Pasta
Chicago Beef Sandwich
Corkscrew Ravioli
Hail Caesar Pasta
Hatch Chile & Chicken Cannelloni
Nawlin's Pasta
Pasta Estiva
Ravioli Rockafeller
Tejas Pork Sausage Marsala Pasta
Ziti ala Vodka Shrimp
Cocktails
Bellini
2 oz Peach Schnapps 2 oz Champagne 2 oz Daily's Peach Puree 2 oz Peach Syrup 1 tin ice Blend Served frozen in chilled pint glass
Black Russian
2 oz vodka 1 oz Kahlua Serve over ice in a mixer glass
Bloody Mary
1.5oz Vodka 4oz Bloody Mary Mix (shaken well) Serve over ice in Hi Ball Glass Garnish with Lime Wedge
Cherry Coke
Serve over ice in Mixer Glass 1.5 oz Skyy Vodka 1/2 oz Grenadine Fill with Coca Cola Garnish with lime wedge
Crownberry
Serve over ice in high ball 1.5 oz Crown Royal Apple Splash Sprite Fill with cranberry juice
Dark & Stormy
Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz rum of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge
Disaronno Almond
Serve over ice in Shot Glass 1 oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto 1/2 oz Bols Crème de Cacao
Gin Buck
Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz gin of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge
Honey Whiskey Iced Tea
Serve over ice in high ball 1.5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy's Honey Whiskey Fill with 1/2 Un-sweet Iced Tea, & 1/2 Lemonade Garnish with lemon wedge
Italian Hurricane
3/4 oz Bacardi 3/4 oz Myer’s Rum 3/4 oz Amaretto 3/4 oz Grandine 2 oz Passion fruit Puree 2 oz Orange Juice 2 oz Cranberry Juice Shake in tin with ice then pour into pint glass Garnish with 2 cherries on a sword and a straw
Italian Margarita
1.5 oz Jose Cuervo 3/4 oz Gran Gala 4 oz Sweet & Sour For Rocks- In mixing tin, shake vigorously and strain into pint glass For Frozen- mix ingredients and one tin ice in blender until smooth then pour into pint glass Garnish with salt or sugar, if requested, and Lime Wedge Top with 1/2 oz Amaretto
Kentucky Mule
Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz bourbon of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge
Lime in the Coconut
1 oz Absolut Lime 1/2 oz Malibu 2 oz coconut puree 1/2 oz pineapple juice 2 squeezed limes Shake then strain over ice in rocks glass
Long Island Iced tea
Served over ice in high ball 1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz rum Splash coke Fill with sweet & sour Garnish with lemon wedge
Manhattan
Served as martini OR on the rocks 1.75 oz bourbon 1/4 oz sweet vermouth Garnish with 1 cherry
Margarita
1.5 oz Well Tequila 3/4 oz Triple Sec Orange Liqueur 3/4 oz Rose's Lime Juice 4 oz Sweet & Sour Mix Ice Rocks...In mixing tin, shake vigorously and strain into beer pint. Frozen...mix ingredients in blender until smooth then pour into beer pint. Garnish with salt or sugar, if requested, and Lime Wedge
Mexican Mule
Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz tequila of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge
Mimosa
Served over ice in champagne flute 1/2 champagne 1/2 orange juice
Moscow Mule
Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz vodka of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge
Pina Colada
Served frozen in pint glass Full tin ice in blender 1.5 oz Malibu Rum 1/2 oz pineapple juice 6 oz pina colada mix Blend until thick and smooth Garnish with cherry
Sangria
Served in hurricane glass over ice Squeeze 1 lemon and 1 lime Drop squeezed lemon & lime and one cherry in glass 1/2 oz cherry brandy Fill with ice Pour Sangria to the top
Scotch Mule
Served over ice in mule mug 2 oz scotch of choice 1/2 oz lime juice Splash sprite Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime wedge
Strawberry Daiquiri
Served frozen in pint glass Full tin ice in blender 1.5 oz Rum 1/2 oz sweet & sour 6 oz Daily's Strawberry Blend until thick and smooth
Strawberry Margarita Fz
Served frozen in a pint glass 1.5 oz tequila .5 oz Bols Strawberry Liquor 2 oz Daily's Strawberry 1 oz sweet & sour Blend until thick and creamy Garnish with lime
Texas Tea
Served over ice in hurricane glass .5 oz Tito's .5 oz 1800 Reposado .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Cointreau, Splash of Coke Fill with sweet & sour Garnish with lemon
Twisted Horizon
Served over ice in high ball 1 oz Skyy .5 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz orange juice 1 oz sweet & sour Splash of Sprite Garnish with cherry
Voodoo
Served over ice in High Ball Glass 1 oz Absolut Citron Vodka 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps Fill with Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite
White Russian
Served over ice in mixer glass 3/4 oz vodka 3/4 oz Kahlua 3 oz half & half
After Dinner Drinks
Brandy Alexander
Serve in brandy glass 1.5 oz Christian Brothers Brandy 1/2 oz Creme de Cacao 1 ice cream. Blend until smooth
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Chocolate Martini
Served in chilled martini glass that has chocolate syrup drizzled into glass 1 oz 360 Double Chocolate Vodka 1 oz Godiva Liqueur .5 oz Creme de Cacao Drizzle of Chocolate syrup 1 oz Half & Half In Mixing tin, add ingredients & ice and slowly shake. Strain into martini glass and top with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Syrup drizzle
Christian Brothers Brandy
Coffee
Couvoisier VS Cognac
Espresso
Grasshopper
Serve in Martini Glass with drizzled chocolate syrup inside glass 3/4 oz Light Creme de Menthe 3/4 oz Creme de Cacao, 3/4 oz Absolut Vodka 3oz Half & Half Garnish with dollop of Whipped Cream and chocolate syrup drizzle
Iced Cappuccino
Irish Coffee
Served in coffee glass 3/4 oz Jameson 3/4 oz Bailey's Fill glass 3/4 full with coffee Garnish with whipped cream and a floater of Creme de Menthe
Italian Coffee
Served in coffee glass 2 oz Disarrono Amaretto Fill 3/4 with Coffee Garnish with whipped cream
Keoke Coffee
Served in coffee glass 1/3 oz Brandy 1/3 oz Kahlua 1/3 Creme de Cacao Fill 3/4 with coffee Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry
Port Wine
Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Tawny Port
Martinis
Apple Martini
2.5 oz Smirnoff Green Apple Vodka 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash of Sprite 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry
Bellini Tini
2 oz Grey Goose Vodka 1 oz Peach Schnapps Splash Peach Syrup 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Top off with 1 oz champagne
Blue Moon Martini
2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto, 1/2 oz Bols Blue Curacao 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist
Chocolate Martini
Served in chilled martini glass that has chocolate syrup drizzled into glass 1 oz 360 Double Chocolate Vodka 1 oz Godiva Liqueur .5 oz Creme de Cacao Drizzle of Chocolate syrup 1 oz Half & Half In Mixing tin, add ingredients & ice and slowly shake. Strain into martini glass and top with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Syrup drizzle
Christina Aguilera
Dirrty martini 3 oz Grey Goose 1/2 oz olive juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish 2 olives on sword
Cosmo Martini
2.5 oz Absolut Citron 1/2 oz Cointreau 1 oz cranberry juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lime wedge
Espresso Martini
2 oz Absolut Vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua 1 packet of sugar 1 shot of freshly brewed espresso 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. There should be a foam on top of the liquid Garnish with 3 espresso beans on top of foam
Gentleman's Agreement Martini
1.5 oz Gentlemen Jack 1 oz Gran Gala .5 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash of bitters 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry
Italian Pear Martini
2.5 oz Grey Goose La Poire Vodka 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto Squeeze 1 lemon wedge Splash of sweet n sour 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist
Lemondrop Martini
2.5 oz Absolut Citron 1/2 oz Cointreau 1 packet of sweet & low Squeeze 3 lemons 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass with a half sugar rim. Garnish with lemon wedge
Mexican Martini
2.5 oz Avion Reposado Tequila 1/2 oz Cointreau Splash Sweet & Sour Splash of Rose's Lime 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass with half salt rim Garnish with lime wedge
Premium Martini
3oz Vodka or Gin 0.5 oz Dry Vermouth Ice In a mixing tin, shake VIGOROUSLY. Strain ingredients into chilled martini glass. Place 2 olives on sword and place on rim of glass.
Purple Haze Martini
2.5 oz Absolut Raspberri Vodka 1/2 oz Chambord Splash Pineapple Juice Splash Sweet & Sour Splash Cranberry Juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass with half sugar rim
Raspberry Martini
2 oz Absolut Raspberri Vodka 1 oz Chambord 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist
Tanna's Tini
1.5 oz Absolut Vodka 1.5 oz Midori 1 oz Pineapple Juice Splash of Sweet & Sour 1/2 tin of ice, shake and strain in chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry
Bourbon
Scotch
Vodka
Cordials
Wine by the GLASS
House White Zinfandel
House Chardonnay
Silver Gate Chardonnay GLS
Columbia Valley; Fruit flavors are sweet and plump, backed by soft, luxurious tannins
Mon Frere Chardonnay
California; Fresh green apple, pear, and a hint of butter
Borghi Ad Est Pinot Grigio GLS
Italy; Notes of meadow flowers, pears, golden apple and lemon peel
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Marlborough; Bright, lifted tropical fruit and herbs with notes of pineapple, elderflower, cantaloupe, and citrus
Cavit Moscato GLS
Italy; Notes of apricot, white peach and sage, sweet & refreshing
Schmitt Sohne RELAX Riesling GLS
Washington; crisp apple aromas & flavors with subtle mineral notes
Zonin Prosecco GLS
Italy; Intense sensations of apples and peaches
House Merlot
Murphy-Goode GLS
California; Aromas and flavors of black cherry, blueberry, and blackberry all tied together with toast vanilla
House Cabernet Sauvignon
Three Thieves GLS
Angeline GLS
California; Black cherry, blackberry, boysenberry
Coppola Diamond Collection GLS
Oakville; Succulent fruit, well-intergrated tannins with earthy spices and oak
House Chianti
Caposaldo Chianti GLS
Ripe cherry, soft tannins, bright acidity
Banfi Classico Chianti GLS
Notes of cherries and plums well integrated to others of toasted oak and vanilla
Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus GLS
California; Chocolatey coffee, sweet oak, and fresh plums
Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir GLS
California; Juicy black cherry and plum character, accented with tea leaves, oak and a hint of minerality
Cupcake Signature Sweet Red GLS
Trapiche Oak Cast Malbec GLS
Argentina; Black berry, plum, vanilla, juniper
Pallotta's House Sangria GLS
Fruit forward red wine blended with cherry brandy & natural fruit flavors
Stella Rosa Black Cherry
Stella Rosa Blueberry
Stella Rosa Peach
Interesting Whites BT
Carafe House White Zin
Carafe House Chardonnay
Silver Gate Chardonnay
Mon Frere Chardonnay
California; Fresh green apple, pear, and a hint of butter
Borghi Ad Est Pinot Grigio
Italy; Notes of meadow flowers, pears, golden apple and lemon peel
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough; Bright, lifted tropical fruit and herbs with notes of pineapple, elderflower, cantaloupe, and citrus
Cavit Moscato
Italy; Notes of apricot, white peach and sage, sweet & refreshing
Schmitt Sohne RELAX Riesling
Washington; crisp apple aromas & flavors with subtle mineral notes
Interesting Reds BT
Carafe House Merlot
Murphy-Goode
California; Aromas and flavors of black cherry, blueberry, and blackberry all tied together with toast vanilla
Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus
California; Chocolatey coffee, sweet oak, and fresh plums
Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir
California; Juicy black cherry and plum character, accented with tea leaves, oak and a hint of minerality
Cupcake Signature Sweet Red
Trapiche Oak Cast Malbec
Argentina; Black berry, plum, vanilla, juniper
Chianti & Italian Red BT
Carafe House Chianti
Caposaldo Chianti
Ripe cherry, soft tannins, bright acidity
Banfi Classico Chianti
Notes of cherries and plums well integrated to others of toasted oak and vanilla
Masi Valpolicella
Sweet cherry & red berry notes, delicately spiced, velvety tannins
Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese
Full-bodied with bing cherry and notes of cranberries
Zenato Valpolicella Superiore Ripassa
Complex, jam my dried fruit and anise flavors
Cabernet Sauvignon BT
Carafe House Cab Sauv
Three Thieves
Napa; Juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, milk chocolate
Angeline
California; Black cherry, blackberry, boysenberry
Coppola Diamond Collection
Oakville; Succulent fruit, well-intergrated tannins with earthy spices and oak
Decoy
Napa; Supple silky tannins, and vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry and spices
Quilt by Joe Wagner
Hess Allomi
Napa Valley; This offers distinct notes of vanilla and oak spice with classic red fruit flavors
Austin Hope
Half Bottles
The Package Deal
Pasta Master's Option
Pan Favorites
Full Pan Lasagna
1/2 Pan Lasagna
Full Pan Baked Ziti
1/2 Pan Baked Ziti
Full Pan Chic Pal
1/2 Pan Chic Pal
Full Pan Pasta Alf
1/2 Pan Pasta Alf
Full Pan Pasta Alf w/Chic
1/2 Pan Pasta Alf w/Chic
Full Pan Pasta Alf w/Shrimp
1/2 Pan Pasta Alf w/Shrimp
Full Pan Pasta w/Top Tomato
1/2 Pan Pasta w/Top Tomato
Full Pasta w/Meat Sauce
1/2 Pan Pasta w/Meat Sauce
Full Pan Pasta w/Meatballs
1/2 Pan Pasta w/Meatballs
Full Pan Number 84
1/2 Pan Number 84
Full Pan Garlicky Greengo
1/2 Pan Garlicky Greengo
Full Pan Chic Marsala
1/2 Pan Chic Marsala
Full Pan Big Al
1/2 Pan Big Al
Full Pan Green Salad
1/2 Pan Green Salad
Full Pan Caesar Salad
1/2 Pan Caesar Salad
Full Pan Greek Salad
1/2 Pan Greek Salad
Full Pan Italian Chopped
1/2 Pan Italian Chopped
Full Pan Marinated Veggie Salad
1/2 Pan Marinated Veggie Salad
Sides
Extras
Cheesecake Variety (16pc)
Cheesecake Variety (32pc)
Cannoli’s (10pc)
Cannoli’s (20pc)
Chocolate Cake (12pc)
Chocolate Cake (24pc)
Carrot Cake (12pc)
Carrot Cake (24pc)
Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (10pc)
Chocolate Raspberry Tiramisu (20pc)
Fresh Brewed Tea Gallon (with lemons and sweeteners)
Fresh Brewed Tea /person (for large catered events)
Lemonade Gallon
Place Setting
Wedding/Special Event Package
Dinner
Menu Option One
Toasted Garlic Bread - Garden Salad OR Caesar Salad - 2 Entrees - A Variety of Cheesecakes - Non-Alcoholic Beverages... Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks
Menu Option Two
Toasted Garlic Bread & La Chac La Bread - Garden Salad OR Caesar Salad OR Greek Salad - 3 Entrees - A Variety of Select Desserts - Non-Alcoholic Beverages… Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks
Menu Option Three
Toasted Garlic Bread & La Chac La Bread - Garden Salad OR Caesar Salad OR Greek Salad OR Italian Chopped Salad - 4 Entrees including the option of two of the following: Steak Option, Veal, Filet of Salmon, or Shrimp Brochette - A Variety of Select Desserts - Non Alcoholic Beverages... Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks, Coffee (with advanced notice)
Lunch
Lunch Option One
Toasted Garlic Bread - Mixed Green OR Caesar Salad 2 Entrees - Non-Alcoholic Beverages… Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks
Lunch Option Two
Toasted Garlic Bread & La Chac La Bread - Mixed Green Salad, Caesar Salad or Greek Salad - 2 Entrees - A Variety of Cheesecakes - Non-Alcoholic Beverages... Iced Tea, Water, Soft Drinks
LUNCH OPTION
Extras
Bulk
1/2 Gallon Sangria
Family Meal
LB Marie
LB Mozz
LB Sausage
Pint Dressing
Pint Meat Sauce
Pint Pavia
Pint Tomato Basil
Pint Top Tomato
Pint Zuppa
Pons
QT Lemon Pavia
QT MT
QT Pavia
QT Tom Basil
QT Top Tomato
QT Zuppa
Seafood Family Meal
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
27606 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77385