Palm Beach Pizza 13302 Palm Beach Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

13302 Palm Beach Boulevard

Fort Myers, FL 33905

Popular Items

16'' Classic Pizza
16'' Supreme Pizza
16'' Meat lovers Pizza

BEVERAGES

SODA +

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SMART WATER

$3.00

POWERADE

$3.00Out of stock

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

MONSTER

$3.00

TUMMY YUMMY

$1.75

WATER

$2.00

CORE POWER CHOCOLATE

$4.00

GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA

$3.00

GOLD PEAK UNSWEET BLACK TEA

$3.00

GOLD PEAK RASPBERRY TEA

$3.00

2 LITERS

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

FANTA

$4.00

BODY ARMOR

LOW CALORIE POMEGRANATE

$3.00

LOW CALORIE TROPICAL COCONUT

$3.00

TROPICAL PUNCH

$3.00

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$3.00

BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.50

BUSCH LIGHT

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

CORONA

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

HIGH 5

$5.50

KONA BIG WAVE

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$4.50

MODELO

$5.00

PABST

$4.50

STELLA

$5.50

YEUNGLING

$4.50

WINE BOTTLE

BOTTLE CLOS DU BOIS CABERNET (RED)

$20.00

BOTTLE CLOS DU BOIS CHARDONNAY (WHITE)

$20.00

BOTTLE CLOS DU BOIS PINOT GRIGIO (WHITE)

$20.00

BOTTLE MARK WEST PINOT NOIR (RED)

$25.00

WINE GLASS

GLASS CLOS DU BOIS CABERNET (RED)

$6.00

GLASS CLOS DU BOIS CHARDONNAY (WHITE)

$6.00

GLASS CLOS DU BOIS PINOT GRIGIO (WHITE)

$6.00

GLASS MARK WEST PINOT NOIR (RED)

$7.00

SELTZER

WHITE CLAW (BLACK CHERRY)

$5.00

PINEAPPLE HIGH NOON

$5.00

PEACH HIGH NOON

$5.00

PIZZA 3RD PARTY

12'' Specialty Pizza

12'' Meatball Ricotta Pizza

$20.00

12'' Meat lovers Pizza

$20.00

12'' Supreme Pizza

$20.00

12'' Chicken Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$20.00

12'' Veggie Pizza

$20.00

12'' BBQ Pizza

$20.00

12'' Veggie Pizza

$20.00

12'' Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

12'' Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00

12'' Margherita Pizza

$20.00

12'' White Pizza

$20.00

12'' Cajun Pizza

$20.00

12'' Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.00

12'' Grilled Chicken & Beef Pizza

$20.00

16'' Specialty Pizza

16'' Meatball Ricotta Pizza

$23.00

16'' Meat lovers Pizza

$23.00

16'' Supreme Pizza

$23.00

16'' Chicken Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$23.00

16'' Veggie Pizza

$23.00

16'' BBQ Pizza

$23.00

16'' Veggie Pizza

$23.00

16'' Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

16'' Mediterranean Pizza

$23.00

16'' Margherita Pizza

$23.00

16'' White Pizza

$23.00

16'' Cajun Pizza

$23.00

16'' Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.00

16'' Grilled Chicken & Beef Pizza

$23.00

Classic Pizza

12'' Classic Pizza

$13.00

16'' Classic Pizza

$16.00

FOOD 3RD PARTY

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Knots

$4.00+Out of stock

Cheesy Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Classic Caprese

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Jalapenos Poppers

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Vegetables

$5.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Subs/Wraps

Turkey

$8.00+

Chicken Caesar

$8.00+

Meatball

$8.00+

The Italian

$8.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00+

Veggie

$8.00+

Wings

Chicken Wings (6 PC)

$9.00Out of stock

Soup

Wedding Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$5.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$13.00Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.00Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$11.00Out of stock

LUNCH SPECIAL

2 SLICE AND SODA

2 SLICES AND SODA

$8.00

1 Slice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned & grown. Pizza, pasta, subs, salad, beer & wine. Dine in, takeout & delivery!

Location

13302 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33905

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

