Palm City Wines
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
A Mom & Pop shop on the corner of 42nd & Irving St. in SF. Open Wed-Sun from 12:30-9pm *Food until 8pm. Mon-Tues 4-10pm *No hoags. See yous soon!
Location
4055 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Gallery