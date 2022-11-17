Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Palm Coast Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

318 Mallery Street

Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Paradise Croissant
BLT Sandwich
Back Home Sandwich

Bakery

Brownie

$3.50

Cheese Danish

$3.50

Cherry Pecan Granola Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Asiago Bagel

$2.50

Banana Chocolate

$4.50

Banana Pecan Bread

$4.50

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Lemon Italian Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake

$6.50

Cookies and Cream Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$3.00

Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.00

Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Breakfast

Huevos Esplendido

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, tomato salsa, lettuce and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla (try it unwrapped!)

Back Home Sandwich

$10.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese on toasted wheat bread.

Garden Veggie Scramble

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers. Served with wheat toast.

Breakfast Plate

$9.50

Two eggs, any style, and bacon. Served with white or wheat toast.

Egg White Morning

$10.50

Scrambled egg whites, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and light mayo on toasted multigrain bread.

Belgian Buttermilk Waffle

$10.00

Topped with whipped cream and strawberries. Served with 100% maple syrup.

Bagel & Lox

$13.00

Open faced bagel, herb cream cheese, lox, tomato, cucumber, red onion and capers. Served with fresh fruit.

Palm Coast Granola Bowl

$9.00

Housemade honey coated granola oats with vanilla Greek yogurt, seasonal fresh fruit. Topped with whipped cream.

Paradise Croissant

$9.00

Butter croissant grilled and filled with Nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas. Topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Vanilla Cinnamon French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Topped with strawberries. Served with 100% maple syrup.

Pancakes

$10.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.50

Ice Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet/ Half Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Salads

Chicken salad or tuna salad served with orzo salad and mixed greens with honey mustard on the side.
Palm Salad

Palm Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens tossed in our house sweet-and-sour dressing with apples, strawberries, red onion, pecans and blue cheese.

Trio Salad

$12.00

Housemade Chicken or tuna salad served with orzo salad and mixed greens with dijon honey mustard dressing on the side

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach, cranberries, bacon, pecans, gorgonzola, sweet onions, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

1/2 Palm Salad

$8.00

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.35

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, balsamic dressing on side.

Sandwich/Panini/Wraps

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Classic sandwich with fresh avocado on toasted wheat bread.

Carribean Chicken

$11.00

Chicken salad with mango chutney, curry, almonds, and green onions on a toasted croissant.

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad with apples and grapes served on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Oven-roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, jalapeños, and chipotle mustard on authentic Cuban bread.

Garden Veggie

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, sprouts, basil pesto, herb cream cheese on toasted multi-grain bread.

Ham, Apple and Cheddar Panini

$12.00

Oven roasted ham, granny smith apples, arugula, white cheddar, and honey mustard.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled chicken, pasta salad, fresh fruit, grilled flat bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic grilled cheese served with chips.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Organic beef hot dog served with chips.

Mahi Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled wild caught 8oz Mahi, with lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade on side.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, and tzatziki.

Palm Coast Club

$13.00

Layers of honey ham, turkey, applewood- smoked bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Kicked up pimento cheese sandwich served on grilled sourdough.

Roasted Turkey Panini

$13.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, onions, Swiss cheese, with dijon honey mustard.

Spicy Thai Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, fresh peppers, cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens, sweet and spicy peanut sauce.

Wild Ga Shrimp Roll

Wild Ga Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Fresh Georgia shrimp salad with mixed greens & tomato served on a toasted roll.

Soda

Lg Coke

$2.25

Lg Diet Coke

$2.25

Lg Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lg Lemonade

$2.25

Lg Sprite

$2.25

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Sides

White Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Cup of Grits

$3.00

Cup of Cheese Grits

$3.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Drinks

Mimosa

Grand mimosa

Proseco

Bloody well

Bloody titos

Bud light

$3.75

Corona light

$3.75

Stella

$4.00

Miller lite

$3.75

French 75

Mich Ultra

$3.75

White Claw

$5.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day

Website

Location

318 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Palm Coast Coffee image
Palm Coast Coffee image
Palm Coast Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgia Sea Grill - REBUILDING
orange starNo Reviews
407 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Gnat's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
310 Redfern Village Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Ziggy's
orange starNo Reviews
206 Retreat Village Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1,195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Simons Island

Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Barrier Island Brewing
orange star4.8 • 471
1226 Ocean Blvd St Simons, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Cafe Frederica
orange star4.6 • 327
110 Sylvan BLVD Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Simons Island
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston