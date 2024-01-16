Palm folly hard seltzer 208 Santa Barbara Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Palm Folly is a hard seltzer craft brewery. We brew all of our hard seltzers in a process similar to beer using real fruit purees!
Location
208 Santa Barbara Ave, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
