Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Palm Thai Restaurant Madison

review star

No reviews yet

75 Main Street

Madison, NJ 07940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Rolls
Authentic Old School Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle

Appetizer

Thai Rolls

$7.95

Thai crispy vegetarian rolls served with sweet plum sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$8.95

Crispy fried tofu served w/ crushed peanuts and sweet chili dipping sauce.

Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed chicken dumplings served with garlic soy sauce.

Chicken Sate

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken on skewer, coriander and lemongrass served w/ house peanut sauce. (Gluten free)

Curry Puff

$10.95

Crispy fried Siamese pastry stuffed w/grounded chicken, potatoes, onions and yellow curry powder. Served w/light cucumber vinaigrette.

Calamari

$14.95

Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.

Duck Roll

$14.95

Roasted duck, cucumber, scallions in Indian Roti with Tamarind peanut sauce.

Soup

Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

$6.95

A savory hot and sour soup w/ mushrooms, traditionally seasoned w/ lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, chili and lime juice. Choices of chicken, shrimp, vegetable or tofu.

Galangal Coconut Milk Soup (Tom Kha)

$6.95

A district flavor of southern Thailand's coconut soup w/ mushrooms, seasoned w/ galangal, chili and lime juice. Choices of chicken, shrimp, vegetable or tofu.

Tofu Soup

$6.95

Salad

Mixed Market Green

$7.95

Fresh greens w/ tomatoes, cucumbers . Served w/ peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Green papaya with shrimp, tomato, green bean, carrot, peanut and chili lime dressing

Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breath tossed with tomato, pepper, cilantro, red onion and chili lime dressing.

Beef Salad

$15.95

Charcoal grilled slice beef tossed with tomato, pepper, cilantro, red onion and chili lime dressing.

Duck Salad

$15.95

Crispy roasted duck with ginger red onion, pepper, cilantro, peanut and chili lime dressing.

Squid Salad

$14.95

Spicy squid ring tossed with homemade chili paste, pepper, red onion and chili lime juice.

Mango Salad

$13.95

Fresh mango tossed with tomato, carrot, cilantro, pepper, red onion and chili lime dressing.

Mock Duck Salad

$15.95

Old School Thai Food

Thai Basil

$18.95

Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp sauteed with chili, garlic, pepper, onion, mushroom, carrot, green bean and Thai basil.

Wild Ginger

$18.95

Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, pepper and scallion.

Garlic and Pepper

$18.95

Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, black pepper, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, carrot and scallion.

Grilled Chicken with Peanut Sauce

$20.95

Grilled chicken breast with peanut sauce.

Spare Ribs

$24.95

Slow cooked spare ribs topped with chili, garlic, homemade chili paste, red curry, tamarind juice and Thai basil leaves.

Papaya Pad Thai

$24.95

Green papaya, jumbo shrimp, special Pad Thai sauce, farm eggs, peanuts, scallion, tofu and bean sprout.

New Thai Generation

Duck Red Wine Tamarind

$29.95

Crispy roasted duck topped with red wine Tamarind reduction.

Duck Prik Khing

$29.95

Sauteed roasted duck with homemade curry, Kaffir lime leaves, pepper, carrot, mushroom and green bean.

Spicy Chili Duck

$29.95

Crispy roasted duck topped with chili sauce, garlic, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.

Salmon Mango

$24.95

Grilled Salmon over Thai style Mango Salsa, pepper, onion, chili, garlic, cilantro and scallion.

Salmon Yellow Curry

$24.95

Grilled Salmon with yellow Burmese curry, egg, pepper, mushroom, coconut milk, onion and scallion.

Spicy Chili Shrimp

$24.95

Crispy fried jumbo shrimp topped with chili sauce, garlic, lemongrass, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.

Shrimp Yellow Curry

$24.95

Shrimp with yellow Burmese curry, pepper, mushroom, coconut milk, onion and scallion.

Shrimp Miso

$24.95

Grilled shrimp with white wine bean sauce, lemongrass, black pepper and coconut cream.

Shrimp Red Wine Tamarind

$24.95

Lightly breaded fried jumbo shrimp topped with red wine Tamarind reduction.

Spicy Chili Fish

$32.95

Crispy fried fillet red snapper topped with chili sauce, garlic, lemongrass, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.

Fish Prik Khing

$32.95

Crispy fried fillet red snapper with homemade curry, Kaffir lime leaves, pepper, carrot, mushroom and green bean.

Mango Papaya Fish

$32.95

Crispy fried red snapper with fresh chili, garlic, pepper, fresh mango, green papaya, ground peanut, red onion, cilantro, lemongrass and lime juice.

Lamb Basil

$33.95

Charcoal grilled baby rack of lamb over chili and garlic sauce, mushroom, pepper, onion and Thai basil.

Lamb Pepper Lemongrass

$33.95

Charcoal grilled baby rack of lamb with chili, garlic, lemongrass, black pepper, red pepper, green pepper, scallion and coconut cream.

Sea Bass Miso

$33.95

Pan sear Chilean Sea Bass (8oz.) with lemongrass, black pepper, coconut cream and miso bean paste.

Sea Bass Peanut Curry

$33.95

Pan sear Chilean Sea Bass (8oz.) with homemade red curry peanut sauce.

Shrimp Eggplant

$24.95

Thai Curry

Panang Curry

$18.95

Spices and herbs blended in mild chili paste w/ string beans, bell peppers, potatoes, carrots and kaffir lime leaves, simmered in coconut milk.

Green Curry

$18.95

Spices and herbs blended in hot green chili paste w/ bamboo shoots, green beans, eggplants, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk

Red Curry

$18.95

Spices blended in chili paste w/ bamboo shoots, green beans, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

Short Rib Massaman Curry

$27.95

Slow cooked boneless short rib with Thai-Muslim spices and herbs blended in chili paste w/ potatoes, tomatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.

Noodle And Rices

Authentic Old School Pad Thai

$18.95

Rice noodle, special Pad Thai sauce, farm eggs, peanuts, sweet turnip , scallion, bean sprout and tofu. Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp.

Se Ew

$18.95

Stir fried flat noodle with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or squid, egg, chinese broccoli and light garlic soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle

$18.95

Stir fried flat noodle with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or squid, egg, fresh chili, garlic, onion, carrot, pepper, tomato and Thai basil.

Bangkok Fried Rice

$18.95

Fried rice with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or squid, egg, onion, carrot, tomato and scallion.

Emerald Fried Rice

$18.95

Homemade spicy green curry fried rice with your choice of chicken, beef, egg, onion, pepper, green bean and Thai basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Spicy Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetarian

Vegetable Basil

$18.95

Mixed vegetable sauteed with chili, garlic and Thai basil.

Tofu Prik Khing

$18.95

Lightly fried tofu with homemade curry, pepper, garlic, mushroom, carrot and green bean.

Tofu Garlic

$18.95

Lightly fried tofu with fresh garlic, light soy sauce, pepper, mushroom, onion, carrot and scallion.

Vegetable and Tofu Brown Sauce

$19.95

Sauteed mixed veggies and lightly fried tofu with garlic brown sauce.

Spicy Chili Tofu

$19.95

Crispy fried tofu topped with chili sauce, garlic, lemongrass, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.

Mock Duck Basil

$20.95

Sauteed mockery duck with chili, garlic, onion, carrot, pepper, mushroom, green bean and basil.

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sweet Black Sticky Rice

$5.95

Steam Noodle

$7.95

Steam Vegetables

$12.95

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95

Black Sticky Rice with Fresh Mango

$8.95

Warm Carrot Cake with Myer Rum

$8.95

Crispy Fried Cheese Cake

$8.95

Banana Nutella cake

$7.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Sprite

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Lychee Iced Tea

$4.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

(Jasmine, Green, Chamomile, Peppermint, Thai)

Sparkling Water

$7.95

Coffee

$2.00

Cherry Temple

$3.95

Special

Fried Dumpling

$9.95

Volcano Pork

$29.95

Sweet Sour Duck

$30.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 Main Street, Madison, NJ 07940

Directions

Gallery
Palm Thai Restaurant image
Palm Thai Restaurant image
Palm Thai Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
orange star4.6 • 995
301 Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurantnext
Splash of Thai - Westfield
orange starNo Reviews
321 South Ave West Westfield, NJ 07090
View restaurantnext
Siam Inn Thai Cuisine - By Kungwan Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
110 North Avenue West Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
IMM THAI
orange starNo Reviews
301 Central Ave Suite 6 Clark, NJ 07066
View restaurantnext
Thai Diner
orange star4.3 • 656
186 Mott Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Madison
orange star4.7 • 522
6 Main Street Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.2 • 207
6 Elmer St Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston