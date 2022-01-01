P.A.L.M. 25 E Cross Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pretty. Awesome. Live. Music. A live music bar in the heart of Fed Hill with a from scratch, wood-fired oven menu.
25 E Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
