Palmar J&H

Julia and Henry

Miami, FL 33136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Vegetable Lumpias

$9.00

Chinese Cachapa

$11.00Out of stock

Salt n Pepper Squid

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Bao Buns

$15.00

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$13.00

Spicy Pork Noodles

$14.00

Yuzu Sesame Noodles

$15.00

Papaya Radish Salad

$13.00

Bok Choi

$12.00Out of stock

General T'so

$15.00

Vegetable Green Curry

$18.00

Korean Fried Fish

$19.00Out of stock

Mapo Tofu

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Palmar is Asian Street food “hawker” concept focused on staples from Southeast Asia, Korea, China and Japan. The menu is divided between small, medium and large plates

Julia and Henry, Miami, FL 33136

