Restaurant header imageView gallery

PALM BEACH BRISKET & BBQ

41 Reviews

$$

801 Village Blvd. Suite 307

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caribbean Macaroni & Cheese
Brisket Burnt Ends
Prime All Natural Brisket

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Brisket Smoked for 16 hour, topped with coleslaw, on a Potato Bun. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$15.99

A thick, generous slab of boneless rib meat, glazed with our original sauce, topped with our house slaw, on to of a soft toasted white bun. The golden arches ain’t got nothing on this one. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Fall off the Bone Pulled Pork, Slaw, Topped with your choice of PBBBQ house-made sauces. Served with savory Kettle Cooked Chips

Meat Only/Pork

All Natural Pulled Pork

All Natural Pulled Pork

$12.00+

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ smoked pork shoulder creates the most tender, flavorful pulled pork sandwiches anywhere on planet earth.

Pork Spare Ribs All Natural

Pork Spare Ribs All Natural

$23.00+

Our ribs are meaty, tender, and succulent. When smoked for six hours these ribs turn into meat candy that’s accentuated our specialized rubs and glaze. One bite into our ribs will cause your taste buds to screaming for more.

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$25.99

Full Rack Only Slow smoked using a traditional outdoor smoker with our homemade spice rub. There’s nothing like our fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs. This is easily a show stopper!

Meat Only/Beef

Our beef is genuinely 100% natural, grass-fed AND finished, here in the USA.
Prime All Natural Brisket

Prime All Natural Brisket

$19.39+

Our briskets are smoked for 17 hours over an old fashion smoker using only post oak wood. We are confident that you will find our brisket super moist, perfectly satisfying, and a delicacy to enjoy.

Meat Only/Poultry

All Natural Turkey Breast

All Natural Turkey Breast

$11.99+

Our turkey breast is slow roasted to get the most perfect, juicy meat and golden brown skin.

1/2 BBQ Smoked Chicken (Bourbon Glazed)

1/2 BBQ Smoked Chicken (Bourbon Glazed)

$11.00

Crispy, juicy, and flavorful, Smoked Rotisserie BBQ Chicken

Dinner Specials

Brisket Dinner

Brisket Dinner

$24.99

Comes with our 17 hour slow smoke brisket, 2 sides of your choice.

St. Louis Style Pork Ribs Dinner

St. Louis Style Pork Ribs Dinner

$21.99

Our classic St. Louis Style Port Ribs, 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.99

Our juicy and tender pulled pork sandwich, served with 2 sides of your choice.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$18.99

1/2 Chicken Our juicy and tender BBQ chicken, served with 2 sides of your choice and a cornbread.

3 Meat Platter

3 Meat Platter

$28.99

Choice from Brisket, Smoked Turkey, Pork Ribs, or Pulled Pork. (Does not include Beef Ribs or Smoked Chicken)

Turkey Dinner

$18.99

Enjoy a 1/2 lb of our smoked Turkey Breast with 2 sides of your choice

Smoked Smothered Porkchops

$14.99

PBBBQ Meatloaf

$14.99

Smothered Turkey Wing

$13.99

2 Meat Combo Dinner

Ribs & Chicken Combo

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$23.99

Our St. Louis Ribs and Smoked Chicken, served with 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.

Ribs & Pulled Pork Combo

Ribs & Pulled Pork Combo

$26.39

Our St. Louis Ribs and Tender Pulled Pork served with 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.

Brisket & Chicken Combo

Brisket & Chicken Combo

$26.99

Our Slow Smoked Brisket and Smoked Chicken served with 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.

Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo

Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo

$25.39

Our all natural brisket, paired with smoked pulled pork. Served with 2 sides and cornbread.

Pulled Pork & Chicken Combo

Pulled Pork & Chicken Combo

$22.99

Our Tender Pulled Pork and Smoked Chicken, served with 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.

Brisket & Rib Combo

Brisket & Rib Combo

$27.99

Dig into one of the best meat combos... our slow smoked brisket and St. Louis style ribs. Yum!

Side Kicks

Our sides are made from scratch daily and sure to have you wanting more!
Smoked BBQ Beans

Smoked BBQ Beans

$3.64+

Our Smoked Baked Beans are a smooth combination of sweet and heat with a dash of smoke.

Southern-style Potato Salad

Southern-style Potato Salad

$3.64+

Our creamy old-fashioned potato salad uses very simple ingredients to make bright flavors.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.64+

Our mayonnaise based creamy coleslaw is not too sweet topped with our house favors to make it really special..

Southern Collard Greens

Southern Collard Greens

$3.64+

Our authentic Southern Collard Greens are braised in a savory meat flavored and perfectly spiced pot liquor resulting in an amazing tender silky texture!!!

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.64+Out of stock

BBQ side dishes are essential and these green beans can be paired perfectly with our smoked meats like our smoked whole chicken and smoked all natural brisket!

Caribbean Macaroni & Cheese

Caribbean Macaroni & Cheese

$3.64+

Crave-worthy squares of cheesy goodness that is sure to become your favorite version of this dish.

Southern Cheesy Grits

$3.64+

Thanksgiving Pre-Order

THANKSGIVING: Pick-ups are Tuesday 11/23 11am-3pm. We are offering Whole Meats/Thanksgiving pkgs/Sides only. All will be for reheating, we are not open 11/23 for walk-in service. Thanks Giving Pre-Order will include: 1 Smoked Turkey 2 Quarts of Stuffing 2 Quarts Candi Yams 2 Quarts Potato Salad 1 Pan Macaroni 1 Pecan Pie $199.99 Reheating instructions will be posted on our Social Media platforms
Thanksgiving Pre-Order Special

Thanksgiving Pre-Order Special

$199.99

THANKSGIVING: Pick-ups are Tuesday 11/23 11am-3pm. We are offering Whole Meats/Thanksgiving pkgs/Sides only. All will be for reheating, we are not open 11/23 for walk-in service. Thanks Giving Pre-Order will include: 1 Smoked Turkey 2 Quarts of Stuffing 2 Quarts Candi Yams 2 Quarts Potato Salad 1 Pan Macaroni 1 Pecan Pie $199.99 Reheating instructions will be posted on our Social Media platforms

Smoked Turkey Pre-Order Special

Smoked Turkey Pre-Order Special

$99.00

Stubbs Specials

Grits & Brisket

Grits & Brisket

$13.99
Chicken & Waffles (2)

Chicken & Waffles (2)

$16.99

2 Waffles, 2 Pieces of Chicken & 1 Side

1/2 lb Brisket & Waffles (2)

1/2 lb Brisket & Waffles (2)

$22.99
Half Rack & Waffles (2)

Half Rack & Waffles (2)

$18.99

4 Waffles, 4 Pieces of Chicken & 3 Sides

Appetizers

Brisket Burnt Ends

$13.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:01 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:01 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:01 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:01 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:01 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:01 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ was born out of the concept of offering Prime Halal Non-GMO all-natural Prime Brisket, coming from cows that are free-range, grass-fed, and never given hormones or antibiotics. Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has been known to have the most delicious brisket on this side of Texas. Its founder Cleveland Stubbs prides himself on making his food from scratch daily, from it’s rubs to its sauces, sides, and desserts. Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has had a history of sourcing out the absolute best meats you can get. As Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ moves from private catering venues to its new home, we promise that our meats will be all-natural and only Prime, we strive to make sure our food meets and exceed your expectations. “WE HOPE YOU COME FOR THE BBQ, BUT STAY BECAUSE YOU’RE FAMILY”

Location

801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

Gallery
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ image
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ image
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ image
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Fresh Element - 711 Village Blvd,Ste 103
orange starNo Reviews
711 Village Blvd,Ste 103 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Citrus Fresh Grill
orange star4.5 • 144
801 Village Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Yum Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
2505 Okeechobee Blvd Suite H West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston