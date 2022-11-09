Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palm Beach Meats 4812 S Dixie Hwy

4812 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

PBM Wagyu Burger
Wagyu Bulgogi Burrito
Wagyu Bulgogi Bao Buns (2)

Palm Beach Meats

PBM Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Wagyu Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Cheddar Cheese on a potato bun. Served with house-made chips

Wagyu Philly Cheesesteak-Australian Wagyu

$22.00

Wagyu, Caramelized Onions, Piquillo Peppers, Truffle Aioli, Swiss Cheese. Served with house-made chips

Wagyu Philly Cheesesteak- Japanese Wagyu

$36.00

JAPANESE A5 Wagyu, Caramelized Onions, Piquillo Peppers, Truffle Aioli, Swiss Cheese. Served with house-made chips

Japanese A5 Wagyu Steak

$89.00

Japanese A5 Wagyu (4oz), Chili Yuzu Chimichurri

Classic Wagyu Dog

$14.00

Wagyu dog, Yellow Mustard & Chopped Onions- Served with house-made chips

Wagyu Chili Cheese Dog

$16.00

Wagyu Dog, Wagyu Chili, Cheddar Cheese, served with house-made chips

Wagyu Chicago dog

$18.00

Wagyu Dog, Onion, Sport Peppers, Neon Relish, Tomato, Palm Beach Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Celery & Poppy See. Served with house-made chips

Wagyu Frito Pie

$10.00

Wagyu Chili, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Cotija Cheese, on a bed of Fritos

BaoDown

KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) Bao Buns (2)

$16.00

$16.00

Fried Chicken with Honey Gojuchang, fish sauce pickles, Sudachi Ranchi, Scallion, Celery Leaves (2 buns per order)

Wagyu Bulgogi Bao Buns (2)

$18.00

$18.00

Wagyu Bulgogi, Yuzu aioli, Kimchi, Grilled Scallion, and Crispy garlic (2 buns per order)

Crispy Shrimp Bao Buns (2)

$16.00

$16.00

Shrimp, Passionfruit aioli, Cucumber, mango, red onion, cilantro (2 buns per order)

Bo Saam Pork Belly Bao Buns (2)

$16.00

$16.00

Pork Belly, Red Curry Sauce, Onion Radish, Cilantro, Thai basil, mint (2 buns per order)

Char Sui Mushroom Bao Buns (2)

$16.00

$16.00

Mushrooms, Sriracha Truffle sauce, pickled carrot, radish (2 buns per order)

Baonut- Dessert Bao Buns (2)-*Contains Peanuts*

$14.00

$14.00

Fried Bao bun, Caramelized banana, chopped peanuts, Nutella, Coconut (2 buns per order)

JepRok

Wagyu Chori Burger

$18.00

$18.00

Wagyu Patty, Banana Ketchup, Atchara, Mayo

Wagyu Beef Tapa

$19.00

$19.00

Wagyu, Garlic Rice, Scallion, Fried Egg, Atchara

Chicken Adobo bowl

$16.00

$16.00

Marinated Chicken, Garlic Rice, Scallion, Fried Egg, Atchara

Pork Tocino Bowl

$16.00

$16.00

Marinated Pork, Garlic Fried Rice, Scallion, Cilantro, Atchara

Mushroom Tocino Bowl

$16.00

$16.00

Marinated mushrooms, Garlic Fried Rice, Scallion, Cilantro, Atchara

Mini Chicken Lumpia

$8.00

$8.00
Mini Pork Lumpia

$8.00

$8.00

Senor Changs

Crispy Gojuchang Chicken Burrito

$18.00

$18.00

Korean Fried Chicken, Fish Sauce Pickles, Sudachi Ranch, Red Cabbage, Edamame, White Rice, Cotija Cheese, Shaved Carrot, Celery, Scallion, Cilantro

Wagyu Bulgogi Burrito

$19.00

$19.00

Shaved Australian Wagyu, Bulgogi Sauce, Yuzu Aioli, Kimchi, Red Cabbage, Edamame, White Rice, Cotija Cheese, Shaved Carrot, Scallion, Cilantro

Bo Ssam Pork Belly Burrito

$18.00

$18.00

Chili & Brown Sugar Roast Pork Belly, Red Curry Sauce, Radish, Thai Basil, Mint, Red Cabbage, Edamame, White Rice, Cotija Cheese, Shaved Carrot, Scallion, Cilantro

Crispy Thai Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

$18.00

Tempura Shrimp, Mango, Cucumber, Passionfruit Aioli, Red Cabbage, Edamame, White Rice, Cotija Cheese, Shaved Carrot, Scallion, Cilantro

Char Siu Mushroom Burrito

$16.00

$16.00

Grilled Wild Mushrooms, Chinese BBQ Sauce, Sriracha Truffle Sauce, Red Cabbage, Edamame, White Rice, Cotija Cheese, Shaved Carrot, Celery, Scallion, Cilantro

Fan Wan

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

$18.00

$18.00

Honey Gojuchang Fried Chicken, Sudachi Ranch, Fish Sauce Pickles, Scallion, Cilantro, Shaved Red Cabbage, Edamame, Carrot, Radish, White Rice

Wagyu Bulgogi Bowl

$19.00

$19.00

Binchotan Grilled Wagyu, Yuzu Aioli, Kimchi, Crispy Garlic, Scallion, Cilantro, Shaved Red Cabbage, Edamame, Carrot, Radish, White Rice

Bo Ssam Pork Belly Bowl

$18.00

$18.00

Chili & Brown Sugar Roast Pork Belly, Red Curry Sauce, Thai Basil, Mint, Scallion, Cilantro, Shaved Red Cabbage, Edamame, Carrot, Radish, White Rice

Tempura Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

$18.00

Crispy Shrimp, Passionfruit Aioli, Mango, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Shaved Red Cabbage, Edamame, Carrot, Radish, White Rice

Chinese BBQ Mushroom Bowl

$16.00

$16.00

Char Siu Grilled Wild Mushrooms, Black Truffle Sriracha Sauce, Cucumber, Scallion, Cilantro, Shaved Red Cabbage, Edamame, Carrot, Radish, White Rice

Sodas

Perrier

$2.00

Big Voss

$5.00Out of stock

Voss Water Small

$2.75

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.50

Boylan Orange

$3.50

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50

Fentiman's Victorian Lemonade

$3.75

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.75

Orangina

$3.75

Banana Split Cream

$3.50

Krumcake Pecan Cream

$3.50

Jacked- Strawberry Habanero

$3.50

Jasmine Tea -Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$5.50

Passion Fruit -Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$5.50

Pomegranate -Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$5.50

Blood Orange -Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$5.50

Brooklyn Ginger Lime

$5.50

Yuzu-Red Shiso and Apple

$5.50

Yuzu- Sparkling original

$5.50

Yuzu- White Peach

$5.50

Sprecher Cream Soda

$3.50

Sprecher Black Cherry

$3.50

Rocky Mountain - ElderBerry

$3.75

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50

Brooklyn Ginger Mango

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Queen Bee Honey Lemon Mint tea

$5.50

Root & Revelry Soda

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

