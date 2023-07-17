Food

Appetizer

Hot Wings & Toast

$18.00

served with Buffalo sauce

Onion Rings

$15.00

Mini Taco

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla - half

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla - whole

$15.00

French Fries

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Pretzel

$7.00

cheese stuffed

Ham & Cheese Poppers

$13.00

Steak Bites

$16.00

with side of chipolte ranch

Appetizer Sampler

$19.00

with choice of 2 sauces

Beef Nachos

$16.00

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Salads & Soups

Taco Salad

$14.00

seasoned beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheese, with side of salsa and sour cream

Chef Salad

$15.00

turkey, ham, tomatoes, onions, black olivves, egg, cucumber, radish, cheese, with choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

breaded chicken, tomato, onion, black olives, cheese, with side of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black olives, cheese, with choice of dressing

House Salad

$5.00

Homemade Soup - cup

$5.00

changes weekly

Homemade Soup - bowl

$7.00

changes weekly

Homemade Chili - cup

$5.00

Homemade Chili - bowl

$7.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

House Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

California Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Patty Melt

$13.00

Swiss & American cheese, fried onions, on wheat bread

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Burger Night Burger

$3.00

Burger Night Cheese Burger

$3.50

Burger Night Fries

$2.50

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on grilled marble rye

Rachel

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Clubhouse Sandwich

$14.00

ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss & American cheese, mayo, on toasted white bread

BLT

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches

$15.00

green pepper, onion, Swiss cheese, on a hoagie

Steak & Mushroom Wrap

$14.00

roasted beef, mushroom, on a tortilla

Half Ham Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$9.00

Half Turkey Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, on a garlic tortilla

Garlic Philly Chicken

$14.00

green pepper, onions, Swiss cheese, on a hoagie

Baskets

Chicken Drummies & Toast

$16.00

Chicken Strips & Toast

$13.00

Butterfly Shrimp & Toast

$14.00

Juniors & Seniors

Mini Hamburger Basket

$8.00

Mini Cheeseburger Basket

$8.00

Mini Corndog Basket

$8.00

Drummie Basket

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Basket

$8.00

Dinners

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Meatloaf

$15.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Steak

$22.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Pork Chop

$17.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Butterfly Shrimp

$19.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Cod fillet

$16.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Broasted Chicken - quarter

$13.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Broasted Chicken - half

$16.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

BBQ Ribs

$22.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

garlic bread, choice of soup or salad

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Tater Tot Hotdish

$17.00

garlic bread, choice of soup or salad

Fish Dinner

$18.00

choice of potato, soup or salad

Beef Brisket

$24.00

Wallleye

$22.00

Catfish

$20.00

Salmon

$23.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Chicken Enchalada

$16.00

Pizza

Sausage

$14.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

Sausage & Pepperoni

$15.00

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Deluxe

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Slice Pizza

$4.00

2 Slice Pizza

$7.00

Daily Special

2 Pig Sandwiches

$14.00

Daily Special $10

$10.00

Daily Special $11

$11.00

Daily Special $12

$12.00

Daily Special $13

$13.00

Daily Special $14

$14.00

Daily Special $5

$5.00

Daily Special $6

$6.00

Daily Special $7

$7.00

Daily Special $8

$8.00

Daily Special $9

$9.00

Extra Pig Sandwich

$7.00

Pig by the Pound

$12.00

Pig Sandwich

$10.00

Wing Night

$0.95

Daily Special $15

$15.00

Daily Special $16

$16.00

Daily Special $17

$17.00

Daily Special $18

$18.00

Daily Special $19

$19.00

Daily Special $20

$20.00

Daily Special $21

$21.00

Daily Special $22

$22.00

Daily Special $23

$23.00

Daily Special $24

$24.00

Daily Special $25

$25.00

Dessert

Dessert $6

$6.00

Dessert $7

$7.00

Dessert $8

$8.00

Misc

Candy

$2.00

Ice

$2.00

Kuribl D9 4pk

$25.00

Kuribl D9 Gummies

$25.00

Kuribl CBD 4pk

$25.00

Kuribl CBD Gummies

$25.00

T-shirt

$20.00

T-shirt 2XL

$24.00

T-shirt 3XL

$26.00

Flannel

$55.00

Flannel 2XL

$58.00

Flannel 3XL

$62.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Sweatshirt 2XL

$58.00

Sweatshirt 3XL

$62.00

Hat

$25.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$5.50

Tito's

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.25

Prairie

$6.00

Prairie Cucumber

$6.00

Skyy

$4.50

Smirnoff

$4.50

Blueberry

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.25

Tanto

$5.00

Vodka

$4.00

Stoli

$5.00

Event 1

$1.00

Event 2

$2.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$4.50

Disarrono

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$5.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Jagemeister

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Revel Apple

$4.50

Revel Peach

$4.50

Revel Smoregasm

$4.50

Revel Dillpickle

$4.50

Rum Chata

$6.00

Dr McGillicuddy Cherry

$4.00

Dr McGillicuddy Vanilla

$4.00

Dr McGillicuddy Menthol

$4.00

Schnapps

Apple Pucker

$3.75

Butterscotch

$3.75

Cinnamon

$5.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.50

Creme de Cocoa

$4.50

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grape

$3.75

Melon

$3.75

Peach

$3.75

Peppermint

$3.75

Raspberry

$3.75

Rootbear

$3.75

Strawberry

$3.75

Blue Curacao

$3.75

Triple Sec

$3.75

Watermelon

$3.75

Gin

Aviation

$6.00

Gin

$4.00

McQueen Velvet Fog

$6.50

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$4.50

Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Razz

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Silver

$4.50

Captan Morgan

$4.50

Oakheart

$4.50

Blue Chair

$5.50

Blue Chair Coconut

$5.50

Blue Chair Banana

$6.00

Malibu

$4.50

Brandy

Blackberry

$5.50

E&J

$4.50

Five Star

$4.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.25

Canadian Mist

$4.25

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.50

Crown Vanilla

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$4.50

Jameson

$5.00

McMaster's

$4.00

Seagram's 7

$4.50

Seagram's VO

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Windsor

$4.25

Tequila

Cazadores

$6.50

Casamigos

$9.00

Patron

$8.00

Cutwater Repasado

$6.50

Flecha Azul

$7.50

Hornitos

$6.00

Sauza Blanco

$4.00

Jose cuervo

$4.00

Tequilla Rose

$6.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Dewar's

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Bourbon

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Honor Brand

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Michter's

$7.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Booker's

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Woodford

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Bourbon

$4.00

Bulleit

$7.00

St Elmo's

$9.50

Widow Jane

$16.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Darringer

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$12.00

Pendelton

$7.00

Cocktails/Shots

Cocktails

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Greyhound

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Keeper's Mule

$7.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Minnesota Mule

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$7.00

ORT Old Fashoined

$8.00

OTR Cosmo

$8.00

Prairie Mary

$9.00

Screwdrive

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Stinger

$6.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Event 1

$1.00

Event 2

$2.00

Shots

Bazooka Joe

$6.00

Blackcherry Smash

$6.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Chuck Norris

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

F'n Awesome

$6.00

Jag Float

$6.50

Jag Bomb

$6.50

Kamikazee

$5.00

Red Head

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Rum Dum

$6.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Strawberry Stripper

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Event 1

$1.00

Event 2

$2.00

Beer

Tap Beer

Michelob Light

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coor's Light

$3.75

Blue Moon

$5.50

Castle Danger

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Sweet Water

$6.50

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Valkyrie

$7.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Surly Furious

$6.50

Mango Cart

$7.00

Down East Blue Slushie Cider

$7.00

Blakes Hard Cider Triple Jam

$7.00

Indeed Pistachio

$7.00

Alaskan

$7.00

Deschutes IPA Fresh Squeezed

$7.00

Event 1

$1.00

Event 2

$2.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$15.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$15.00

Michelob Light Pitcher

$15.00

Busch Light Pitcher

$15.00

Selzers

Nutrl

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

White Claw Blackcherry

$4.50

White Claw Lime

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.50

Mike's Lemonade

$4.50

Mike's Blackcherry

$4.50

Bub Blackcherry

$4.50

Vizzy

$5.50

Carbliss Cranberry

$6.00

Carbliss Blackcherry

$6.00

Nutrl Cranberry

$5.50

Cayman Jack

$5.50

Truly

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Cutwater White Russian

$7.00

Cutwater Margarita

$7.00

Bucket 5 Nutrl

$25.00

Event 1

$1.00

Event 2

$2.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Next

$4.50

Redds

$4.50

Bud Chelata

$5.00

Labatt's

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$4.50

Busch Light

$3.75

Coor's Light

$3.75

Coor's Banquet

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Grainbelt Premium

$3.75

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Golden Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Michelob Amberbock

$4.25

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Miller Highlife

$3.75

Garnd Minosa

$4.75

Nordeast

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Hieneken

$5.00

Hamm's

$4.00

Corona Premium

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Pabst

$3.75

Summit Pale Ale

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.75

Guinness

$5.50

Bucket 6 Beer

$20.00

Event 1

$1.00

Event 2

$2.00

N/A Busch

$4.00

N/A Heineken

$5.00

N/A Bud Zero

$4.00

N/A Corona

$4.50

Off Sale

Tanto

$25.00

Busch Light 12pk

$18.00

Coor's Light 12pk

$18.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Pinot Nior

$6.00

Cabarnet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Merlot-Cab

$6.00

Red Blend

$6.00

Barrel Aged Cabernet

$6.50

NA Beverages

Pop & Juice

Soft Drink

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Orange Can

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Virgin Cocktail

$3.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.00

Liquid Ice

$2.00

Tonic/Club Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

HAPPY HOUR

Liguor HH

Grey Goose HH

$5.00

Tito's HH

$4.50

Absolute HH

$4.50

Absolute Citron HH

$4.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea HH

$4.50

Smirnoff Vanilla HH

$3.75

Praire HH

$5.50

Prairie Cucumber HH

$5.50

Skyy HH

$4.00

Smirnoff HH

$4.00

Blueberry HH

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon HH

$3.75

Tanto HH

$4.50

Vodka HH

$3.50

Stoli HH

$4.50

Amaretto HH

$4.00

Disarrono HH

$5.50

Rumpleminz HH

$5.00

Bailey's HH

$5.50

Frangelico HH

$4.50

Jagermeister HH

$5.00

Fireball HH

$4.50

Kahlua HH

$5.50