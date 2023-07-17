- Home
- /
- Clear Lake
- /
- Palmer House Bar & Grill - 4181 105th Ave SE
Palmer House Bar & Grill 4181 105th Ave SE
No reviews yet
4181 105th Ave SE
Clear Lake, MN 55319
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Hot Wings & Toast
served with Buffalo sauce
Onion Rings
Mini Taco
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Curds
Breaded Mushrooms
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chicken Quesadilla - half
Chicken Quesadilla - whole
French Fries
Waffle Fries
Tater Tots
Pretzel
cheese stuffed
Ham & Cheese Poppers
Steak Bites
with side of chipolte ranch
Appetizer Sampler
with choice of 2 sauces
Beef Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Jalapeno Poppers
Loaded Tots
Extra Sauce
Salads & Soups
Taco Salad
seasoned beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheese, with side of salsa and sour cream
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, tomatoes, onions, black olivves, egg, cucumber, radish, cheese, with choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
breaded chicken, tomato, onion, black olives, cheese, with side of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black olives, cheese, with choice of dressing
House Salad
Homemade Soup - cup
changes weekly
Homemade Soup - bowl
changes weekly
Homemade Chili - cup
Homemade Chili - bowl
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
House Double Cheeseburger
California Burger
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Patty Melt
Swiss & American cheese, fried onions, on wheat bread
Turkey Burger
Burger Night Burger
Burger Night Cheese Burger
Burger Night Fries
Sandwiches
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on grilled marble rye
Rachel
Fish Sandwich
Clubhouse Sandwich
ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss & American cheese, mayo, on toasted white bread
BLT
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches
green pepper, onion, Swiss cheese, on a hoagie
Steak & Mushroom Wrap
roasted beef, mushroom, on a tortilla
Half Ham Sandwich & Cup of Soup
Half Turkey Sandwich & Cup of Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo
Mushroom & Swiss Chicken
Grilled Chicken Wrap
lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, on a garlic tortilla
Garlic Philly Chicken
green pepper, onions, Swiss cheese, on a hoagie
Juniors & Seniors
Dinners
Hamburger Steak
choice of potato, soup or salad
Meatloaf
choice of potato, soup or salad
Steak
choice of potato, soup or salad
Pork Chop
choice of potato, soup or salad
Butterfly Shrimp
choice of potato, soup or salad
Cod fillet
choice of potato, soup or salad
Broasted Chicken - quarter
choice of potato, soup or salad
Broasted Chicken - half
choice of potato, soup or salad
BBQ Ribs
choice of potato, soup or salad
Shrimp Alfredo
garlic bread, choice of soup or salad
Shrimp Scampi
choice of potato, soup or salad
Tater Tot Hotdish
garlic bread, choice of soup or salad
Fish Dinner
choice of potato, soup or salad