Palmerino's

review star

No reviews yet

35 E. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Popular Items

The Medigan (Build Your Own)
The Connie Polpette
The Bandiera

Panino of the Day

The PPP*

$18.99

The Tommy Tramezzino*

$17.99Out of stock

Tuna, Olive Salad, Ricotta, Arugula, Ciabatta

The Enzo Cudighi*

$18.99Out of stock

Cotechino Style Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella, Sauce, Ciabatta

The Lindsy di Parma*

$18.99Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Ricotta, Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta

The Kenny Ruebenata*

$18.99Out of stock

Pastrami, Garlic Aioli, Giardiniera, Provolone, Spinach, Rye

The Mikey Muffuletta*

$19.99Out of stock

Salame, Ham, Mortadella, Olive Salad, Provolone, Arugula, Sesame Focaccia

The Jenny Panelle*

$15.99Out of stock

Chickpea Fritters, Mozarella, Sauteèd Mushrooms and Spinach, Sesame Focaccia

The Paisano Porchetta*

$18.99Out of stock

Roast Pork, Rosemary, Garlic, Provolone, Spinach, Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta

The Connie Polpette*

$18.99Out of stock

Meatball, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Sauce, Pugliese Bread

The Franky Mostro*

$22.99Out of stock

Salame, Mortadella, Prosciutto di Parma, Coppa, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Peperoncino, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sesame Focaccia

The Bandiera*

$15.99Out of stock

Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato, Ciabatta

The Maria Mozzarella in Carrozza*

$14.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, Bread, Flour, Egg, White Bread, Served with Side of Sauce

The Nicky Parmigiana*

$15.99Out of stock

Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmigiano, Basil, Ciabatta

The Agrodolce*

$18.99Out of stock

Milanese Fazool*

$17.99Out of stock

The Dog's BBQ Tri Tip*

$20.99Out of stock

Fidel's Porco Dolce*

$18.99Out of stock

The Philly Pig*

$19.99Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Italian Market and Deli

35 E. Main Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

