Palmer's 991 N Peachtree Pkwy

227 Reviews

$$

991 N Peachtree Pkwy

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Order Again

Popular Items

Palmer's Angus Burger
Chopped Salad
Fish Tacos

Starters

Green Chile Queso Dip

$11.00

House-made Guac and Salsa

$10.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$11.00

Wings

$13.50

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$13.50

Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.50

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips and Guac

$6.00

Sriracha Tots

$9.50

Pork Belly App

$12.50

Chef's Table

Blackened Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Downtown Chicken

$21.00

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Pan Roasted Cod

$20.00

Ribeye

$30.00

Pork Chop

$23.50

Salads

Tuna Salad

$16.00

Black and Blue Steak Salad

$16.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.50

Chopped Salad

$7.00+

Green Salad

$4.50+

Sandwiches

Fried Grouper Bahn Mi

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

French Dip

$14.00

Smoked Brisket on Texas Toast

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$16.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cuban

$14.50

Tacos & Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Brisket Tacos

$11.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Spinach Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Steak Tacos

$12.50

Burgers

Palmer's Angus Burger

$12.00

That's My Jam Burger

$16.00

Hot ABC

$16.00

The Big Mike

$16.00

All American

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Sides, Dressings and Condiments

Extra Dressing

Extra Condiments

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Collards

$4.50

Single Salmon Filet

$10.00

Side Shrimp (8)

$8.00

Side Shrimp (4)

$4.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.50

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Farro Risotto

$6.00

Sweet Potato Grits

$4.50

Single Cod Filet

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Side of Queso

$1.50

Kids

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Desserts

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Brownie

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Berry Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Scoop Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Scoop Caramel Ice Cream

$3.50

Apple Tart

$7.50Out of stock

Cherry Ricotta Cheesecake

$7.50

Mango Tart

$7.00Out of stock

NA BEVS

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea/Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.50

Kombucha

$6.50

Mint Condition

$6.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a group of people who are passionate about creating great food and good vibes. When you walk through our doors, we want you to know you belong here. Come to relax, laugh, and enjoy your loved ones!

Location

991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Directions

