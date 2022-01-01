Palmers Fresh Grill

Restaurant info

As the name implies, fresh is the focus at Palmers. More than just fresh ingredients, Palmers is a fresh twist on what an enjoyable dining experience should provide. A fresh way to please your palate, featuring savory dishes and an evolving menu that spotlights many local ingredients. Palmers also offers weekly specials truly capturing the essence of seasonal flavors. With a casually sophisticated ambiance, complemented with knowledgeable and friendly service staff, Palmers provides one of Lexington's favorite dining experiences. Enjoy lakeside seating and live music on the spacious patio during warm weather months. Looking for another reason to raise your glass? With over 100 Bourbons and whiskeys to choose from, paired with our award-winning wine, and cocktail list you are sure to find a lively libation!

