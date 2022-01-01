Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8

Lexington, KY 40503

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING
Lexington Beer Battered Fish
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Shareables

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.90

sushi grade scallops, applewood smoked bacon, oriental glaze

Cabo Street Tacos

$15.90

crispy cod, napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$13.90

pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Hush Puppies

$7.90

Imperial Baked Oysters

$19.90

(half dozen) shrimp, crab, scallops, parmesan, panko breading

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$17.90

chipotle aioli, grilled lemon

Oysters (east coast)

$14.90Out of stock

(half dozen) traditional accompaniments

Palmers Cali

$14.90

hand breaded calamari strips, banana peppers, spicy peanut sauce, fresh cilantro

Seafood Queso

$19.90

lump crab, sauteed shrimp, four cheese blend, wonton crisps

Spicy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$15.90

thai shrimp, chipotle aioli, lettuce wraps, pico de gallo

Truffled Sidewinder Fries

$10.90

white truffle oil, black truffle salt, parmesan, bearnaise, house smoked ketchup

Soup & Salads

Chowder (Cup)

$5.90

Corn & Clam Chowder

Chowder (Bowl)

$7.90

Corn & Clam Chowder

Bisque (Cup)

$5.90

Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Bisque

Bisque (Bowl)

$7.90

Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Bisque

Caesar Salad

$9.90

romaine hearts, crispy capers, paremesan croutons

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$16.90

mixed greens, tomato, avocado, mango, macadamia nut, coconut ginger dressing

Palmers House Salad

$9.90

Mixed Greens, cucumber, tomato, olive, parmesan, greek vinaigrette

Lakeside Wedge

$11.90

Crisp iceberg, butttermilk ranch, danish blue cheese, grape tomato, maple glazed pork belly, crispy onion, balsamic reduction

Wood Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.90

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro avocado dressing

Sub Palmers Salad

$3.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$3.00

Entrees

Aged Ribeye

$39.90

whipped potatoes, wood grilled asparagus, crispy onions, red wine demi-glace

Champagne Chicken

$18.90

fresh spinach, mozzarella, champagne mushroom sauce, whipped potatoes, seasoned vegetables

French Quarter Fettucine

$18.90

blackened chicken, mushrooms, scallions, cajun parmesan cream sauce

Lexington Pasta Gnocchi

$17.90

locally made gnocchi, basil pesto cream, sun-dried tomatoes

Palmers Bone in Chop

$25.90

whipped potatoes, country apples, bourbon maple glaze

Palmers Burger

$16.90

smoked gouda, crispy onions, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, bistro fries

Palmers Mini Burgers (3)

$16.90

smoked gouda, crispy onions, chipotle aioli, Hawaiian rolls, bistro fries, smoked ketchup

Steak & Fries

$30.90

prime baseball cut sirloin, sauteed spinach, compound butter, truffled fries, bearnaisse

Seafood

Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.90

wood-grilled, oriental glaze, wasabi mashed potatoes, pan roasted shredded brussel sprouts

Alaskan Cod Sliders (3)

$15.90

West 6th Ipa batter, Hawaiian rolls, bistro fries, poblano tartar sauce, smoked ketchup

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$23.90

Colonel Jim's Cornmeal breading, sweet onion hushpuppies, bistro fries, napa cabbage slaw, poblano tartar

Diablo Pasta

$25.90

sea scallops, shrimp, cod, fettucine, peppers, onion, basil, cajun pomodoro cream

Imperial Flounder

$29.90

shrimp, scallops, crab, parmesan-herb risotto, sauteed spinach, lemon caper beurre blanc

Lexington Beer Battered Fish

$22.90

West 6th Ipa batter, Alaskan Cod, bistro fries, napa cabbage slaw, poblano tartar sauce

Oriental Mahi

$24.90

blackened, oriental glaze, jasmine rice, seasoned vegetables

Salmon Oscar

$30.90

blackened salmon, lump crab, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sundried-tomato beurre blanc

Shrimp & Grits

$24.90

cajun style shrimp, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, tomato, onion, creole cream sauce

Diver Scallops

$38.90

parmesan-herb risotto, asparagus, lemon thyme beurre blanc

Kids Menu

served with lattice cut chips

Kid Mini Hamburgers

$7.95

Kid Fettucine

$7.95

Kid Fish

$7.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke 0

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$7.90

salted caramel bourbon sauce with salted caramel ice cream

BROWNIE

$7.90

double stacked Ghirardelli brownnie cake, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate whipped cream

CREME BRULEE

$7.90

Milk Chocolate, fresh whipped cream, strawberry puree, mint

Key Lime Pie

$7.90Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
As the name implies, fresh is the focus at Palmers. More than just fresh ingredients, Palmers is a fresh twist on what an enjoyable dining experience should provide. A fresh way to please your palate, featuring savory dishes and an evolving menu that spotlights many local ingredients. Palmers also offers weekly specials truly capturing the essence of seasonal flavors. With a casually sophisticated ambiance, complemented with knowledgeable and friendly service staff, Palmers provides one of Lexington's favorite dining experiences. Enjoy lakeside seating and live music on the spacious patio during warm weather months. Looking for another reason to raise your glass? With over 100 Bourbons and whiskeys to choose from, paired with our award-winning wine, and cocktail list you are sure to find a lively libation!

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington, KY 40503

