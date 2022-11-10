Palmer's Steakhouse 122 E Capitol Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We specialize in mouth-watering char broiled steaks, seafood, ribs and chops as well as an award-winning wine list of over 200 different selections. We are a family owned and operated restaurant and taking care of our guests like family is our life passion. It is our promise to you, to make every dining experience a memorable one.
122 E Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI 53029
