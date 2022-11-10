Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palmer's Steakhouse 122 E Capitol Dr

review star

No reviews yet

122 E Capitol Dr

Hartland, WI 53029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8oz Filet Mignon
6oz Petite Filet Mignon
12oz Big Filet Mignon

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$18.00

Baked Brie

$17.00

Calamari

$15.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Cheese Tray

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Eggplant with Marinara

$13.00

Escargot in Mushroom Caps

$17.00

Goat Cheese

$14.00

Mozzarella Marinara

$10.00

Shredded Onion Rings

$10.00+

Oysters Baked

$23.00+
Oysters Raw

Oysters Raw

$18.00+

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Seafood Platter

$101.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail Piece

$4.00

Wings

$13.00

Wines by The Glass & Cocktails To Go

Caymus Cabernet

Caymus Cabernet

$26.00+
Conundrum Red Blend

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00+
Justin Cabernet

Justin Cabernet

$16.00+
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+
Meiomi Pinot Noir

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00+
Quilt Cabernet

Quilt Cabernet

$16.00+

Blueberry Lemon Drop (9oz)

$18.00

Cosmo (9oz)

$18.00

Makers Manhattan (9oz)

$20.00

Margarita (9oz)

$15.00
Recess Black Cherry CBD Sparkling Can

Recess Black Cherry CBD Sparkling Can

$10.00
Recess Blood Orange CBD Sparkling Can

Recess Blood Orange CBD Sparkling Can

$10.00
Recess Coconut Lime CBD Sparkling Can

Recess Coconut Lime CBD Sparkling Can

$10.00

Entrees

Seafood Special

$42.00

Wednesday, November 9 Fresh Grilled Striped Sea Bass Served with 2 Grilled Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Purple Jasmine Orzo Rice Blend

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$35.00

Chicken Pesto Cavatappi

$28.00

Half Roasted Duck

$32.00

Half Chicken

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp with Turf

$49.00
Lobster Tail with Turf

Lobster Tail with Turf

$81.00

Lobster Tail

$52.00
Palmer's Baby Back Ribs

Palmer's Baby Back Ribs

$35.00

Palmer's Half Rack Ribs

$25.00

Salmon Filet

$30.00
Scallops

Scallops

$40.00

Scallops with Turf

$59.00

Seafood Alfredo

$32.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$106.00

Walleye Pike

$28.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$20.00

Steak & Chops

Bone In Filet

$55.00
6oz Petite Filet Mignon

6oz Petite Filet Mignon

$39.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

12oz Big Filet Mignon

$52.00
Palmer's Bone-In Ribeye

Palmer's Bone-In Ribeye

$52.00

60-Day Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye

$70.00

Lamb Chops

$40.00

Big New York Strip

$47.00

Porterhouse

$52.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Hatchet

$99.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$42.00Out of stock

Wagyu Strip

$68.00

Wagyu 8oz Filet

$94.00

Wagyu A5 Cube

$80.00Out of stock

A la Carte Sides

6 Pack of Beer for Kitchen

$18.00

Acorn Squash

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Bearnaise

$4.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Broccoli

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts w/Bacon

$8.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$8.50

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Extra Fries

$3.50

Extra Pasta

$3.50

Extra Potatoes

$3.50

Extra Salad

$3.50

Extra Vegetable

$3.50

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Loaded Baked

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Palmer's French Loaf

$2.50

Palmer's Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Sauce of the Day

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Onions

$3.00

Seasonal Risotto

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

Soup

Wednesday, October 12 TBA

Soup du Jour

$3.50

Wednesday, November 9 Andouille Sausage and Sweet Corn Chowder

Shrimp Bisque

$9.00

Baked French Onion

$9.00

Salad

Beet Salad

$10.00

Blue Cheese Wedge

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Tomato Mozz

$8.00

House Salad

$3.50

Palmer's Strawberry Walnut

$8.00

Kid's Entrees

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$17.00

Kids Steak

$22.00

Desserts

Chocolate Flourless

$8.00

Cookie Dough Cake

$8.00

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Creme Brulee ToGOo will have an extra $5 fee for the Crème Brulee dish. You may return it when finished and be reimbursed the $5 or you may keep the dish.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramasu

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

Complicated Red Blend

$16.00+

Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Robert Mondavi *Napa*

$19.00+

Caymus Cabernet

$26.00+

Chimney Rock Cabernet

$38.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00+

Diora "La Petite Grace" Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Elsa Malbec

$10.00+

Glass Mountain Merlot

$10.00+

Hayes Ranch Cabernet

$10.00+

Ironstone Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Justin Cabernet

$16.00+

Leviathan Red Blend

$20.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Opus One 2018

$112.00+

Prisoner Red Blend

$20.00+

Quilt Cabernet

$17.00+

Rosenblum Zinfandel

$10.00+

Simi *Sonoma*

$14.00+

Stave & Steel Cabernet

$13.00+

3 Rings Shiraz BTL

$46.00

8 Years in The Desert Zinfandel BTL

$83.00

Almaviva Cabernet BTL

$275.00

Abstract Red Blend BTL

$86.00

Archery Summit Pinot Noir BTL

$80.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$78.00

Arienzo by Marques de Riscal Tempranillo

$44.00

Austin Hope Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Belle Gloss Clark and Tele Pinot Noir BTL

$88.00

Beringer Private Cabernet BTL

$228.00

BV *Georges de LaTour* BTL

$250.00

BV Tapestry Reserve Red Blend BTL

$86.00

Cade Cabernet BTL

$160.00Out of stock

Cakebread Cabernet BTL

$124.00

Cakebread Merlot BTL

$94.00

Cakebread Pinot Noir BTL

$92.00

Cass Cabernet BTL

$72.00

Caymus *Special Selection*

$326.00

Caymus-Suisun BTL

$78.00

Caymus *Walking Fool* Red Blend BTL

$84.00

Chateua Lafite 1990 BTL

$1,795.00

Chateau Montelena BTL

$119.00

Chateau St Jean 45th Anniv Cabernet BTL

$245.00

Colome Malbec BTL

$58.00

Continuum Cabernet BTL

$275.00

Daou Reserve Cabernet

$110.00

Decoy Red Blend BTL

$54.00

Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf du Pape

$105.00

Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir BTL

$80.00

Domaine Serene *Evenstad* BTL

$116.00

Domaine Serene *Yamhill* BTL

$86.00

Duckhorn Cabernet BTL

$96.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$88.00

Duckhorn *Three Palms* Merlot BTL

$124.00

Dueling Pistols Red Blend BTL

$72.00

Dusted Valley Cabernet BTL

$76.00

Eleanor by Coppola Red Blend BTL

$84.00

Emmolo Merlot BTL

$60.00

Far Niente *Oakville* Cabernet BTL

$248.00

Far Niente *Post & Beam* BTL

$92.00

Faust Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Flowers Pinot Noir BTL

$88.00

Francis Ford Coppola Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Frank Family Zin BTL

$74.00

Frog's Leap Cabernet BTL

$88.00

Frog's Leap Zinfandel BTL

$58.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir BTL

$86.00

Gran Moraine Pinot BTL

$92.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet BTL

$116.00

Grgich Hills Zinfandel BTL

$77.00

Guarachi "Gaps Crown* Pinot Noir BTL

$120.00

Guarachi *Sonoma* Pinot Noir BTL

$112.00

Hess Collection Cabernet BTL

$94.00

Hourglass Cabernet BTL

$195.00

Inglenook *2005* BTL

$350.00

Inglenook *2009* BTL

$295.00

Inglenook *2010* BTL

$300.00

Insignia Cabernet BTL

$370.00

Isosceles Cabernet BTL

$94.00

J Lohr Merlot BTL

$38.00

Jamieson Ranch Cabernet BTL

$66.00

Jordan Cabernet BTL

$113.00

Joseph Phelps Cabernet BTL

$110.00

Joseph Phelps Pinot Noir BTL

$78.00

Kim Crawford Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Kosta Browne *Gaps Crown* BTL

$200.00

Kosta Browne *Keefer* BTL

$275.00

Kosta Browne *Russian River* BTL

$175.00Out of stock

Kosta Browne *Sonoma* BTL

$160.00

Lamole di Lamole Chianti BTL

$46.00

M by Mondavi Cabernet BTL

$220.00

Machete Red Blend BTL

$82.00

Mad Hatter Cabernet BTL

$92.00

Markham Merlot BTL

$54.00

Masi Mazzano BTL

$164.00

Mercury Head Cabernet BTL

$192.00Out of stock

Merryvale Cabernet BTL

$98.00

Mount Veeder BTL

$95.00

Mt Brave Cab BTL

$160.00

Murieta's Well "The Spur"

$74.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet BTL

$195.00

Niner Cabernet BTL

$74.00

Opus One 2013 BTL

$525.00

Overture by Opus

$255.00

Oyster Ridge by Ancient Peaks

$135.00

Palermo Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Papillion Cabernet BTL

$118.00

Penfolds Shiraz BTL

$72.00

Pine Ridge Cabernet

$96.00

Plumpjack Cabernet BTL

$225.00

Quilceda Creek Cabernet BTL

$260.00

Quintessa Cabernet BTL

$290.00

Raymond Reserve Cabernet BTL

$78.00

Raymond Reserve Red Blend BTL

$90.00

Red Schooner by Caymus BTL

$72.00

Robert Mondavi *Oakville* Cabernet BTL

$112.00

Robert Mondavi *Reserve* BTL

$240.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry BTL

$82.00

Rusack Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

Rutherford Ranch Cabernet BTL

$84.00

Sea Smoke *Southing* BTL

$175.00

Sea Smoke *Ten* BTL

$195.00

Sehgesio Old Vine Zinfandel BTL

$72.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$64.00

Silver Oak *Alex* BTL

$144.00

Silver Oak *Napa* BTL

$190.00

Simi *Landslide* BTL

$88.00

Slander Pinot Noir BTL

$90.00

Somnium Cabernet BTL

$118.00

Soul of a Lion

$210.00

Spottswoode Cabernet BTL

$260.00

Stags Leap *Artemis* BTL

$130.00

Stags Leap *Cask 23* BTL

$420.00

Stags Leap *Napa* BTL

$88.00

Stags Leap *SLV* BTL

$225.00

Stags Leap *The LEAP* BTL

$134.00

Arienzo Tempranillo BTL

$44.00

Two Hands Shiraz BTL

$88.00

Williams Selyem Pinot Noir BTL

$185.00Out of stock

Cuvaison Pinot Noir BTL

$66.00Out of stock

Quilceda Creek Red Blend BTL

$120.00Out of stock

Cakebread *Napa* Chard BTL

$82.00

Cakebread *Reserve* Chard BTL

$106.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc BTL

$62.00

Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$9.00+

Domaine Vocoret

$64.00

Far Niente Chardonnay BTL

$98.00

Grgich Hills Chardonnay BTL

$72.00Out of stock

Groth Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Piquitos Moscato

$9.00+

Anterra Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Whispering Angel Rose

$13.00+

Washington Hill Riesling

$9.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.00+

Dom Perignon BTL

$250.00

Freixenet Blanc de Blanc BTL

$35.00

Gloria Ferrer BTL

$48.00

Korbel Brut Split

$10.00

Louis Roederer Cristal

$350.00Out of stock

Martini & Rossi Asti Spumante Bottle

$40.00

Martini & Rossi Asti Spumante Split

$10.00

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$10.00

Moet Imperial Split

$22.00

Peper Heidsieck BTL

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$98.00

Sea Smoke "Ten"

$380.00

Sea Smoke "Southing"

$340.00

Joseph Phelps Magnum

$200.00

Continuum Magnum

$540.00

Insignia Magnum

$685.00

Quintessa Magnum

$560.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in mouth-watering char broiled steaks, seafood, ribs and chops as well as an award-winning wine list of over 200 different selections. We are a family owned and operated restaurant and taking care of our guests like family is our life passion. It is our promise to you, to make every dining experience a memorable one.

Location

122 E Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI 53029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creole Cafe & Catering
orange star4.9 • 131
365 Cottonwood Ave Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Little DippeRz
orange starNo Reviews
230 Pawling Avenue Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Sweet Dreams
orange star4.5 • 347
540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Inclusion Coffee Company - 3152 Village Square Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3152 Village Square Drive Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Belfre Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,111
606 N Genesee St Delafield, WI 53018
View restaurantnext
Boondocks BBQ
orange star4.5 • 149
N67W33525 County Road K Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hartland

Sweet Dreams
orange star4.5 • 347
540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Beer Snobs - 122 Cottonwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 310
122 Cottonwood Ave Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Creole Cafe & Catering
orange star4.9 • 131
365 Cottonwood Ave Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hartland
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston