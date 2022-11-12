Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palmers Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2298 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

Appetizers

Burrata

$17.00

marinated tomatoes, balsamic

Cheesesteak Sliders (3)

$16.00

Chicken Wings (6 Pieces)

$15.00

chili garlic sauce, scallions

Deviled Eggs (2 Pieces)

$6.00

bacon, chimichurri, pickles

Drunken Prawns

$19.00

old bay, andouille, garlic bread

Green Chile Hummus

$15.00

house-made pita and vegetables

Flatbread

$17.00

basil, roasted tomatoes, raclette

House-Made Kettle Chips

$9.00

sourcream and onion dip

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

evoo & herbs de provence

Meatballs

$15.00

with garlic bread

Pulled Pork Tacos

$17.00

marinated cabbage, jalapeño crema

Risotto Bites

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

bacon, egg, shaved parmesan, fried capers, and crouton

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$16.00

buttermilk dressing, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, avocado

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

horseradish crème fraîche, crushed pistachio, mâche

Sesame-Ginger Salad

$16.00

shaved cabbage, mixed vegetables, mint, cilantro, green onion, cashew

Sandwiches

Palmer's Burger

$18.00

8oz patty, brioche bun, garlic aioli, cheddar, LTO

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

jalapeño-cilantro slaw, Frank’s Red Hot aioli

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

whipped goat cheese, piquillo peppers, arugula, sourdough

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

tarragon butter

Half roasted chicken

$26.00

mushroom pan jus

Short rib

$29.00

chimichurri

NY Strip

$39.00

peppercorn sauce

RIGATONI

$24.00

Fish&Chips

$22.00

lemon & caper sauce

Pork Schnitzel

$25.00

arugula, marinated tomatoes

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00Out of stock

French Fries

$8.00

Curry Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sourdough & Butter

$6.00

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

BREAD PUDDING SPECIAL

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmers

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Soda - Refill

Coffee - Caffeinated

$4.00

Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cool Breeze

$9.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Sage of SF

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Pelegrino

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Signature Cocktails

Autumn in New York

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cable Car

$13.00Out of stock

Island in the Sun

$13.00

Kitty Von

$13.00

Palmer's Barrel-Aged Negroni

$14.00

Palmer's Punch

$13.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Parisian Bouquet Gin

$14.00

Parisian Bouquet Vodka

$14.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Sangria

$13.00

Sayulita

$15.00

The Carlyle

$14.00

Whiskey Rebellion

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bellini

$9.00

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

El Diablo

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

Gibson Gin

$14.00

Gibson Vodka

$14.00

Gimlet GIn

$13.00

Gimlet Vodka

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

John Daly

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini Gin

$14.00

Martini Vodka

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Naked and Famous

$14.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

White Russian

$12.00

Draft Beer

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Racer 5 IPA

$9.00

Blue Star Wheat Beer

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Athletic Brewing N/A

$7.00Out of stock

Bitburger Drive N/A

$7.00

Brooks Dry Cider

$8.00

La Fin Du Monde

$10.00

Lone Star

$7.00

Lost Coast IPA

$8.00

Old Rasputin Stout

$10.00

Passionfruit Sour Ale

$10.00

Steigl Radler

$8.00

Trappistes Rochefort 10

$16.00

Weihenstephaner Dunkel

$12.00

White Wine

Chardonnay, Louis Jadot 'Steel'

$13.00+

Chardonnay, Dauo

$15.00+

Albarino, Pazo de Bruxas

$14.00+

Pinot Grigio, Riff

$13.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Quivera

$14.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua

$15.00+

Red Wine

Pinot Noir, Sartori

$13.00+

Pinot Noir, Nielson

$15.00+

Barbera, Rizzi

$14.00+

Malbec, Decero

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Oberon

$15.00+

Bubbly

Prosecco, Paladin

$13.00+

Cremant, Lucien Albrecht

$15.00+

Rosé, Paul Buisse

$14.00+

Rosé

Miraval Rose

$13.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Blanton

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

EH Taylor

$16.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Hibiki

$20.00

High West Prairie

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00