Palmers Tavern
2298 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Appetizers
Burrata
$17.00
marinated tomatoes, balsamic
Cheesesteak Sliders (3)
$16.00
Chicken Wings (6 Pieces)
$15.00
chili garlic sauce, scallions
Deviled Eggs (2 Pieces)
$6.00
bacon, chimichurri, pickles
Drunken Prawns
$19.00
old bay, andouille, garlic bread
Green Chile Hummus
$15.00
house-made pita and vegetables
Flatbread
$17.00
basil, roasted tomatoes, raclette
House-Made Kettle Chips
$9.00
sourcream and onion dip
Mac and Cheese
$14.00
Marinated Olives
$7.00
evoo & herbs de provence
Meatballs
$15.00
with garlic bread
Pulled Pork Tacos
$17.00
marinated cabbage, jalapeño crema
Risotto Bites
$14.00
Salads
Caesar Salad
$16.00
bacon, egg, shaved parmesan, fried capers, and crouton
Iceberg Wedge Salad
$16.00
buttermilk dressing, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, avocado
Roasted Beet Salad
$16.00
horseradish crème fraîche, crushed pistachio, mâche
Sesame-Ginger Salad
$16.00
shaved cabbage, mixed vegetables, mint, cilantro, green onion, cashew
Signature Cocktails
Autumn in New York
$14.00
Bee's Knees
$14.00
Boulevardier
$13.00
Cable Car
$13.00Out of stock
Island in the Sun
$13.00
Kitty Von
$13.00
Palmer's Barrel-Aged Negroni
$14.00
Palmer's Punch
$13.00
Paper Plane
$15.00
Parisian Bouquet Gin
$14.00
Parisian Bouquet Vodka
$14.00
Penicillin
$15.00
Sangria
$13.00
Sayulita
$15.00
The Carlyle
$14.00
Whiskey Rebellion
$13.00
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Aviation
$14.00
Bellini
$9.00
Blood & Sand
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Daiquiri
$13.00
Dark & Stormy
$13.00
El Diablo
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French 75
$13.00
Gibson Gin
$14.00
Gibson Vodka
$14.00
Gimlet GIn
$13.00
Gimlet Vodka
$13.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$14.00
Hot Toddy
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
John Daly
$13.00
Last Word
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Martini Gin
$14.00
Martini Vodka
$14.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mojito
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Naked and Famous
$14.00
Old Cuban
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Paloma
$13.00
Pimm's Cup
$13.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Vesper
$14.00
Vieux Carre
$15.00
White Russian
$12.00