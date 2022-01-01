Palmer's Kitchen + Bar 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Smash
Jack Mac
Ragin' Cajun

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Dt. Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Candy Or Chips

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Blackberry Nojito

$6.00

Btl Soda

$3.00

Btl Water

$2.00

GingerAle

$2.50

BTL Wine

BTL B&B Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Castle Rock Sauv. Blanc

$21.00

BTL Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Phantom Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Prima Perla Prosecco

$24.00

BTL Stella Rosa Moscato

$21.00

BTL WA Hills Riesling

$18.00

BTL B&B Pinot Noir

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Cigar Box Cab

$21.00

BTL Freakshow Blend

$30.00

BTL Juggernaut Cab

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Milbrandt Merlot

$24.00

BTL Ste. Chapelle Soft Red

$18.00

Signature Drinks

Azaela

$8.00

Beefeater Gin, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Splash of Grenadine

Birdie Juice

$8.00

Blackberry Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Butterfly Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber Mojito

$8.00

Hawaiian Mule

$8.00

Hole in Rum

$8.00

Jack Nic

$8.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$8.00

Transfusion

$8.00

kettle one vodka, grape juice, ginger ale

Apple Cider Margarita

$7.50

Shots

Fireball

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Jello/ Pudding

$2.00

Starters

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Corn Tostada Chips served with fresh salsa

Cheese Curds

$11.00

NATURAL WISCONSIN CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH RANCH

Jalapeno & Cheddar Poppers

$11.00

WISCONSIN CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICED JALAPEÑOS, SERVED WITH RANCH

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$13.00

BAKED SPINACH + ARTICHOKE DIP SERVED WITH TOASTED BAGUETTE

Bruschetta

$12.00

TOMATO TAPENADE SERVED WITH FRENCH BREAD, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BALSAMIC GLAZE

Boom Boom Fries

$13.00

FRIED CHEESE CURDS, BACON, TOMATO, GREEN ONION, PEPPER JACK CHEESE SAUCE

Boneless Wings

$12.00

CHOICE OF BUFFALO OR BOURBON GLAZE SERVED WITH BLEU CHEESE OR RANCH

Baked Shrimp Toast

$13.00

CREAMY BAKED SHRIMP TOPPING SERVED ON FRENCH BAGUETTE, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO

Onion Rings

$9.00

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS SERVED WITH RANCH

Garlic Breadsticks

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Greens

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN PEPPERCORN DRESSING, TOMATOES, BACON, CHEDDAR, CRISPY CHICKEN

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

ROMAINE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, CELERY, CHEDDAR, TOMATO

Spinach + Strawberry

$13.00Out of stock

SPINACH, RASPBERRY VINAGRETTE, STRAWBERRIES, RED ONION, BACON, PECANS, GORGONZOLA

The Wedge

$12.00

ICEBERG, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, GORGONZOLA, BACON, TOMATOES, RED ONION

Caesar Salad

$10.00

ROMAINE, CAESAR, FRESH PARMESAN, CROUTONS

Add on Garden

$4.00

Add on Caesar

$4.00

Chili Bread Bowl W Garden

$12.00

Chili Bread Bowl W Caesar

$12.00

Bowl Of Chili

$6.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Sandwiches

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

THIN-SLICED ROAST BEEF, FRENCH BREAD, AU JUS *LOAD WITH SWISS, MUSHROOM + ONION 2

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ PULLED PORK, JALAPENO, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SOUR CREAM, RED CABBAGE

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken breast, marinara, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Smash Burgers

Smash Burger

$12.00

A CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER WIRH AMERICAN CHEESE, SMASH BURGER STYLE

Bacon Smash

$14.00

A CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SMASH BURGER STYLE

Cali-Smash

$13.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE

Smushroom + Swiss

$14.00

SAUTEED MSUHROOM + SWISS CHEESE

Patty Melt

$14.00

SAUTÉED ONIONS, SWISS + AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED ON VIENNA

Black + Blue Smash

$15.00

Cajun Seasoned, Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar, Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumble

Burger Of The Week

$15.00

Pasta

Jack Mac

$16.00

BOURBON GLAZED CRISPY CHICKEN, BACON, GREEN ONION, PEPPERJACK CREAM SAUCE

Clubhouse Scampi

$17.00

SAUTÉED SHRIMP, GARLIC, BASIL, TOMATOES, RED PEPPER FLAKES, WHITE WINE CREAM SAUCE

Bruschetta Linguine

$16.00

TOMATO TAPENADE, SPINACH, GARLIC, BASIL, WHITE WINE, OLIVE OIL, FRESH MOZZARELLA

Ragin' Cajun

$17.00

GREEN PEPPER, RED ONION, TOMATO, CHICKEN, CAYENNE ALFREDO, PENNE NOODLES

Par 5 Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

CHEESE FILLED TORTELLINI, FOUR CHEESE SAUCE, BREAD CRUMBS

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

A FAN FAVORITE! FETTUCINE NOODLES, HOMEMADE ALFREDO, PARMESAN

Vodka Linguine

$16.00

SAUTEED SHRIMP, FENNEL SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, VODKA SAUCE, LINGUINE

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

FETTUCCINE, CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MARINARA

BBQ Mac N ChzVolcano

$12.00

Classics

Fish + Chips

$14.00

PUB BATTERED COD CRISPY CRINKLE FRIES, HOMEMADE TARTAR

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

FRIEND COCONUT + PANKO BREADED SHRIMP, CRINKLE CUT FRIES, PINA COLADA SAUCE

Chicken Strips

$14.00

CRISPY AND DELICIOUS SERVED WITH CRINKLE FRIES

Clubhouse Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, TURKEY, VIENNA BREAD, PARMESAN PEPPERCORN DRESSING, SERVED WITH KETTLE CHIPS

Chef Favorites

NY Strip

$29.00

PAN SEARED WITH ROSEMARY + GARLIC SERVED WITH BABY ROASTED POTATOES AND SEASONAL VEGGIES

Baked Salmon

$19.00

BAKED SALMON WITH GARLIC DILL BUTTER, ROASTED BABY POTATOES, SEASONAL VEGGIES.

Pizza

CADDYSHACK Pizza

$17.00

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SMOKED BACON, CANDIAN BACON

Angry Greek

$17.00

THAI CHILI SAUCE, CHICKEN, BACON, RED ONION, PEPPEROCINIS, FETA

Pineapple Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.00

BBQ SAUCE, PULLED PORK, PINEAPPLE, BCON, JALAPENO, CILANTRO

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

olive oil, tomato, garlic, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic

BYO PIZZA

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Smash Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Ckn Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side of Fresh Parm

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Parm Peppercorn

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Thai Chili

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Of French

$0.50

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Breadstick

$1.00

Cake Fee

$15.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Extra Bread For Dip

$2.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Boom Boom Sauce

$2.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Brown Butter Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Cup Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sunade

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pretzel Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.50

Kids Club

Kids Club

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Palmer's Kitchen + Bar is an exciting new American Bistro that adds a modern twist to traditional bar & grill fare. We offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr., Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

