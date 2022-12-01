Palmerton Pub imageView gallery

Popular Items

Homestyle Pot Roast
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Starters

Stuffed potato skins

$8.00

Fried potato skins filled with cheddar cheese and confit bacon bits. served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Logs of mozzarella, battered and fried golden brown. Comes with a side of marinara.

Pierogies

$4.00

Handmade potato and cheese pierogis, served deep fried or sautéed in butter with onions and confit bacon bits.

Buffalo Chicken Pierogies

$7.00

Shredded buffalo style chicken in crispy empanada style shells. Comes with a side of ranch.

Breaded cheese curds

$6.00

Garlic breaded curds of mozzarella, fried golden brown and served with ranch for dipping.

Shareables

Giant Soft Pretzel

$10.00

The largest pretzel in Palmerton! Our House pretzel covered in herbed butter, and your choice of everything bagel seasoning or salt. Comes with homemade beer cheese. Homemade beer mustard upon request.

Onion Strings

$6.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced white onions, buttermilk battered and fried golden brown. Comes with a side of our homemade zesty sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

sautéed spinach, confit cloves of garlic, and parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade tortilla chips or thick cut potato dippers.

Nachos

$9.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with the protein of your choice, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine hearts spun in a classic tableside Caesar dressing, and topped with shredded parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Fresh spring mix topped with grilled chicken strips, Pico de Gallo, confit bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese and crushed tortilla chips.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Fresh spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and garlic croutons.

Side Garden

$3.00

Fresh spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers and cheddar cheese.

Side Caesar

$4.00

Fresh romaine hearts spun in a classic table side Caesar dressing and topped with shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, mild salsa, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream and the protein of your choice.

Summer Cranberry

$9.00

Fresh spring mix topped with dried cranberries, crushed walnuts, feta cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette.

Chipotle Apple

$9.00

Fresh spring mix topped with thinly sliced Fuji apple strips, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with a sweet chipotle vinaigrette.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$8.00

Our house flatbread topped with homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and thinly sliced fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.00

Our house flatbread topped with mild buffalo sauce, chunks of cooked chicken breast and fresh mozzarella or bleu cheese crumbles.

Flyin Hawaiian

$8.00

Our house flatbread topped with our Carolina barbeque sauce, diced pineapples, roasted pork, confit bacon bits and cheddar cheese.

Custom Pizza

$7.00

Our house flatbread with toppings of your choosing.

Taco Pizza

$10.00

Our house flatbread, with enchilada sauce, taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes and lettuce.

Pesto Pizza

$10.00

Our house flatbread topped with white sauce, basil pesto, and mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

CBLT

$10.00

Our house flatbread, topped with white sauce, chunks of chicken breast, confit bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh lettuce, and homemade garlic aioli.

Sandwiches

Carolina Pulled Pork

$9.00

Slow roasted pork, pulled apart and covered in our Carolina style barbeque sauce, served on a Kaiser roll with classic slaw.

Moby Dick

$8.00

Corona battered filets of Cod, served on a Kaiser roll with tartar sauce,

B.L.T

$9.00

Thick sliced sour dough bread, with our double smoked, thick cut bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, and a garlic mayo.

Pub Dip

$11.00

Thinly sliced roast beef and sauteed onions, covered in provolone cheese, served on a hoagie roll with horseradish mayo and Au Jus.

Cali Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brioche roll.

Southern Chicken

$10.00

Homemade breast of fried chicken served on a brioche roll with pickles.

Burgers

Fuh-Chedda-Bout it Burger

$12.00

1/2 Lb butcher blend patty with strips of our thick cut double smoked bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll.

Smooth Crimini-al Burger

$13.00

1/2 Lb butcher blend patty, topped with sautéed Cremini mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a brioche roll.

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

1/2 Lb butcher blend patty, topped with slow roasted pork, pepper jack cheese, and home made smokin peach barbeque sauce. Served on a brioche roll.

Plain Jane Burger

$8.00

1/2 Lb butcher blend patty that you can add the toppings of your choice to. Served on a brioche roll.

Whiskey River

$12.00

1/2 Lb butcher blend patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, and homemade bacon jam.

Pub Melt

$12.00

1/2 Lb butcher blend patty topped with our thick cut double smoked bacon, sautéed onions, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served on thick cut sour dough bread.

Hand Helds

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

2 tacos w/ mango slasa and chips

Fish Tacos

$9.00

2 tacos, pickled red cabbage & ranch

Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

2 tacos romaine & queso fresco

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Yuengling beer battered haddock

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Cheesesteaks

The Pub Steak

$10.25

Chipped steak meat, sautéed onions, American cheese and homemade marinara in a toasted roll.

The Philly

$10.00

Chipped steak meat, sautéed onions and American cheese in a toasted roll.

The California

$10.75

Chipped Steak Meat, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions. Mayo on request.

The Buffalo

$10.00

Chipped steak meat, Mild wing sauce, sautéed onions and American cheese in a toasted roll. Can be made hotter by request.

Entrees

Homestyle Pot Roast

$16.00

Oven roasted beef, carrots, mushrooms, onions and gravy, served over mashed potatoes. comes with choice of salad and a dinner roll.

Pan Seared Salmon

$15.00

Pan seared filet of salmon, and your choice of plain, blackened or dill sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and choice of vegetable.

Chicken Ala Pub

$16.00

Chicken topped with spinach, parm

NY Strip

$30.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Seasonal Ravioli

$11.00

Soups & Sides

Homemade Chili

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Vegetables

$2.00

Mashed potatoes

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fry Refill

Specials

Mac cheese bites

$7.00

Bayside mac

$11.00

Truffle mac

$8.00

ClucknCow burg

$14.00

Clams dz

$6.00

Pub Dog

$10.00

Tapas

Shrimp Skewers

$10.00

Tail on jumbo shrimp served blackened with a lime wedge, plain with a lemon wedge, or Thai chili and topped with scallions.

Homemade Cheesy Tots

$8.00

Chips & Dip Flight

$12.00

1/2 Pretzel

$6.00

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$25.00

Mac & Cheese

Carolina Mac

$10.00

Alfredo Mac

$7.00

Tuscan Mac

$8.00

Marsala Mac

$11.00

Cajun Mac

$12.00

Bacon Mac

$8.00

Southwest Mac

$12.00

Buffalo Mac

$8.00

Truffle Mac

$9.00

Bayside Mac

$12.00

Fry Platters

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Cheese Steak Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Southwest Fries

$9.00

Poutine Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Philly Dilly

$10.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Thanksgiving

Tgiving dinner

$110.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Rachel

$10.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.00

Open Face

Smoked Brisket

$12.00

Pub Dip

$10.00

Southern Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Carolina Pulled Pork

$10.00

Yuengling Fish

$10.00

Cheesesteaks

The Philly

$10.00

The Pub Steak

$10.00

The Buffalo

$10.00

The California

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Bruschetta Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Plain

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Grill Cheese

$10.00

Wraps

Wrap Caeser

$10.00

Wrap Buff Chick

$10.00

Wrap ChickBac Ranch

$11.00

Wrap California

$11.00

Salads

Caeser

$7.00

Cranberry Walnut

$9.00

Spiced Apple

$9.00

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Maple Chicken Skewers

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Shrimp Skewers

$8.00

Wings

Giant Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Spin Dip

$10.00

Poutine Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cheesy Tots

$7.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$9.00

Fuh Chedda Bout It

$13.00

Smooth Crimini al

$13.00

Pub Melt

$12.00

Maple BBQ

$14.00

Smokehouse

$14.00

Handhelds

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$9.00

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Pop Corn Shrimp

$9.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flatbreads

Margherita

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Flyin Hawaiian

$10.00

Chz Pizza

$8.00

Supreme

$10.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Brisket Chili

$8.00

French Onion

$6.00

Sides

Pierogies

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garden Salad

$3.00

Side Caeser

$4.00

Lunch

Hot Vegas brgr

$15.00

Zesty Piggy

$11.00

TexasMac

$12.00

Dinner

Brusch Salmon

$17.00

Zesty Piggy

$11.00

Hot Vegas brgr

$15.00

Clams dz

$6.00

TexasMac

$12.00

Thanksgiving

Tgiving dinner

$110.00

Xtra Turkey

$25.00

Xtra gravy

$9.00

Xtra Cocopie

$9.00

Xtra Pump Pie

$9.00

Xtra Stuffing

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your friends are already here

Location

304 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071

Directions

Gallery
Palmerton Pub image

