Palmerton Pub
No reviews yet
304 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
Starters
Stuffed potato skins
Fried potato skins filled with cheddar cheese and confit bacon bits. served with sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Logs of mozzarella, battered and fried golden brown. Comes with a side of marinara.
Pierogies
Handmade potato and cheese pierogis, served deep fried or sautéed in butter with onions and confit bacon bits.
Buffalo Chicken Pierogies
Shredded buffalo style chicken in crispy empanada style shells. Comes with a side of ranch.
Breaded cheese curds
Garlic breaded curds of mozzarella, fried golden brown and served with ranch for dipping.
Shareables
Giant Soft Pretzel
The largest pretzel in Palmerton! Our House pretzel covered in herbed butter, and your choice of everything bagel seasoning or salt. Comes with homemade beer cheese. Homemade beer mustard upon request.
Onion Strings
Thinly sliced white onions, buttermilk battered and fried golden brown. Comes with a side of our homemade zesty sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
sautéed spinach, confit cloves of garlic, and parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade tortilla chips or thick cut potato dippers.
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with the protein of your choice, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine hearts spun in a classic tableside Caesar dressing, and topped with shredded parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.
Southwestern Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with grilled chicken strips, Pico de Gallo, confit bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
Chef Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and garlic croutons.
Side Garden
Fresh spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers and cheddar cheese.
Side Caesar
Fresh romaine hearts spun in a classic table side Caesar dressing and topped with shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons.
Taco Salad
Crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, mild salsa, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream and the protein of your choice.
Summer Cranberry
Fresh spring mix topped with dried cranberries, crushed walnuts, feta cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette.
Chipotle Apple
Fresh spring mix topped with thinly sliced Fuji apple strips, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with a sweet chipotle vinaigrette.
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Our house flatbread topped with homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and thinly sliced fresh basil.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our house flatbread topped with mild buffalo sauce, chunks of cooked chicken breast and fresh mozzarella or bleu cheese crumbles.
Flyin Hawaiian
Our house flatbread topped with our Carolina barbeque sauce, diced pineapples, roasted pork, confit bacon bits and cheddar cheese.
Custom Pizza
Our house flatbread with toppings of your choosing.
Taco Pizza
Our house flatbread, with enchilada sauce, taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes and lettuce.
Pesto Pizza
Our house flatbread topped with white sauce, basil pesto, and mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
CBLT
Our house flatbread, topped with white sauce, chunks of chicken breast, confit bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh lettuce, and homemade garlic aioli.
Sandwiches
Carolina Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork, pulled apart and covered in our Carolina style barbeque sauce, served on a Kaiser roll with classic slaw.
Moby Dick
Corona battered filets of Cod, served on a Kaiser roll with tartar sauce,
B.L.T
Thick sliced sour dough bread, with our double smoked, thick cut bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, and a garlic mayo.
Pub Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef and sauteed onions, covered in provolone cheese, served on a hoagie roll with horseradish mayo and Au Jus.
Cali Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brioche roll.
Southern Chicken
Homemade breast of fried chicken served on a brioche roll with pickles.
Burgers
Fuh-Chedda-Bout it Burger
1/2 Lb butcher blend patty with strips of our thick cut double smoked bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll.
Smooth Crimini-al Burger
1/2 Lb butcher blend patty, topped with sautéed Cremini mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a brioche roll.
Smokehouse Burger
1/2 Lb butcher blend patty, topped with slow roasted pork, pepper jack cheese, and home made smokin peach barbeque sauce. Served on a brioche roll.
Plain Jane Burger
1/2 Lb butcher blend patty that you can add the toppings of your choice to. Served on a brioche roll.
Whiskey River
1/2 Lb butcher blend patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, and homemade bacon jam.
Pub Melt
1/2 Lb butcher blend patty topped with our thick cut double smoked bacon, sautéed onions, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served on thick cut sour dough bread.
Hand Helds
Cheesesteaks
The Pub Steak
Chipped steak meat, sautéed onions, American cheese and homemade marinara in a toasted roll.
The Philly
Chipped steak meat, sautéed onions and American cheese in a toasted roll.
The California
Chipped Steak Meat, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions. Mayo on request.
The Buffalo
Chipped steak meat, Mild wing sauce, sautéed onions and American cheese in a toasted roll. Can be made hotter by request.
Entrees
Homestyle Pot Roast
Oven roasted beef, carrots, mushrooms, onions and gravy, served over mashed potatoes. comes with choice of salad and a dinner roll.
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan seared filet of salmon, and your choice of plain, blackened or dill sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and choice of vegetable.
Chicken Ala Pub
Chicken topped with spinach, parm
NY Strip
Chicken Parmesan
Seasonal Ravioli
Soups & Sides
Specials
Dessert
Apple Pierogies
Apple stuffed dough, deep fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream.
Reeses PB Pie
Reese's chocolate peanut butter pie, drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Choc PB brownie
Layers of chocolate brownie and sweet peanut butter cream, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter sauce. Comes with ice cream.
Choc Bomb Cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse inside, topped with chocolate ganache and shaved chocolate.
Rasp donut Chck
Classic churros deep fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar. served with ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
Milk & cookie cake
Carm PB Snickers
Lemon berry marsc cake
Tapas
Mac & Cheese
Fry Platters
Thanksgiving
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
304 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071