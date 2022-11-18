Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane

Slidell, LA 70458

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

D. Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Un-Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Strawberry Sweet Tea

$4.75

Fresh Bluberry Mint Sweet Tea

$4.75

Aqua Panna Water

$4.25

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.25

OJ

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.25

Fruit Punch

$4.75

Liter Aqua Panna

$8.00

Milk

$3.75

Apple juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Open since 2002, Palmettos on the Bayou is a charming and elegant Acadian style restaurant serving classic Creole dishes highlighting fresh Louisiana ingredients. Set on the tranquil Bayou Bonfouca near Old Town Slidell, our waterfront restaurant/event venue is known for its southern charm. Palmettos famous Brunch features live music on Fri, Sat, and Sun. The 5,000sqf covered deck provides a dramatic outdoor setting at night for romantic dinners and a comfortable relaxed atmosphere during the day. Executive Chef Ross Dover, formerly of Restaurant August, focuses on locally sourced ingredients with everything made from scratch. In addition to our regular menu we also feature a Seasonal Tasting menu. Enjoy gumbo, chargrilled oysters or Louisiana crab cakes to start your meal. Entrees include steak, fresh fish, shrimp and more. Finish your meal with one of our homemade desserts. We're located at 1901 Bayou Lane, next to Heritage Park, Slidell.

