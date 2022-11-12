Palmyra Pub and Eatery
628 PALMYRA ROAD
DIXON, IL 61021
Popular Items
To Go
Palmyra Family Meal
1 Lb of House Smoked Brisket, 1 Lb of Pulled Pork, One Pint of Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw and Pitmaster Baked Beans.
Mini Palmyra Family Meal
1/2 Lb House Smoked Brisket, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork, 1/2 Pint of Mac & Cheese, Pitmaster Baked Beans and coleslaw. Muffins and butter.
Small Family George
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread
Medium Family George
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread
Large Family George
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Small Family Buffalo
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread
Medium Family Buffalo
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread
Large Family Buffalo
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Small Mixed George
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread
Medium Mixed George
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread
Large Mixed George
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
1# George
1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces
1# Buffalo George
1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo sauce with 2 sauces
1# Prime George
Seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice
1# Grilled George
Grilled Plain Chicken
1# Pulled Pork
Smoked Fresh Daily
1# House Smoked Brisket
Smoked Fresh Daily
1/2 Mixed
1/2 Chicken All Dark
1/2 Chicken All White
2oz Jan's
12oz Jan's
2oz
12oz
Can Pop
Appetizer
Irish Egg Rolls
Brisket Quesadilla
Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.
Burnt Ends App
Don’t let these bits go to waste.
Cheese Curds
Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.
Chicken Quesadilla
Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.
Corn Nuggets
It’s a Dixon thing
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickles served with ranch
Onion Rings
Large onion rings, hand battered
Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites
Back by popular demand.
Pork Quesadilla
Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.
Trash Can Fries
Veggie Quesadilla
Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.
Mini Trash Can Fries
Sampler Platter
Chicken
1# George
1# of our Famous Chicken George
.5# George
.5# of our Famous Chicken George
1# Buffalo George
1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce
.5# Buffalo George
.5# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce
1# Prime George
1# seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice
.5# Prime George
.5# Seasoned and Grilled for a lighter choice
1# Grilled George
1# of plain grilled chicken
.5# Grilled George
1# of plain grilled chicken
1# 1/2 and 1/2 George
.5# 1/2 and 1/2 George
Smothered Chicken
1/2 Chicken Dark
1/2 Chicken All White
1/4 Chicken Dark
1/4 Chicken White
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Parmesan Chicken
1/2 Chicken Mix
BBQ
Pick Two
Our Best Value!
Brisket
Smoked Fresh Daily. If it doesn't sell today we make fresh tomorrow. Never Re Heated.
Burnt Ends Entrée
Extra sauce and another trip through the smoker gives them that extra flavor.
Pulled Pork
Smoked Fresh Daily. If it doesn't sell today we make fresh tomorrow. Never Re Heated.
Kielbasa
Smoked Pork Tenderloin
1/2 Smoked Chicken
1/2 Smoked Chicken with Choice of One Side.
1# Smoked George
.5# Smoked George
Chili Bread Bowl
Beef and Pork
Ribeye 12oz
USDA Prime cooked to order. Recomend to order one temperature down as it will cook during transport.
Queen Prime Rib
12oz Angus Beef
King Prime Rib
16oz Angus Beef
Queen Grilled Prime
Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.
King Grilled Prime
Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.
Top Sirloin 8oz
New York Strip 12oz
Pasta
Cajun Pasta
Alfredo sauce, Shrimp, Chicken, Kielbasa, bell peppers and spices over a bed of fettucine.
Chicken Cavatapi Alfredo
Mac & Brisket
Mac & George
Our house made mac-n-cheese topped with our famous Chicken George.
Mac & Pork
Shrimp Cavatappi Alfredo
Mac & Burnt Ends
Seafood
Sandwiches
BLT
An All Time Classic
Brisket Burger
Cuban
Ham, Pork, Pickles, Swiss and Mustard.
Fried Walleye Sandwich
Georgie
Our take on the chicken sandwich. Hoagie bun, crisp pickles, garlic mayo and our Famous Chicken George
Grilled Chicken Salad
Maverick
Mom's Meatloaf
Oliver's Double Double
Two patties, two slices of cheese, pickle and onion. You add the ketchup and mustard.
Palmyra Grilled Cheese
Pork Tenderloin
Hand Pounded in House and breaded to order. They come from miles around for this one.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Pub Burger Single
One Oliver's Fresh Beef Patty with cheese, onion and pickle.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with Coleslaw and Onion Rings
Reuben
House Smoked Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island
Smoke House Sloppy
SmokeHouse
Fresh Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork and Kielbasa piled and topped with Monterey cheese sauce. Ask for extra napkins.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast
Wraps
Slammin' Shrimp Wrap
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese and our house made Boom Boom Sauce.
BLT Wrap
Just trying to save a few Carbs.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Sante Fe Salsa, Shredded Pepperjack, Tortilla Strips and Chipotle Ranch
Palmyra Wrap
Chicken George, Pickles, Lettuce, Cheese and Bob's Sauce.
Jim Bob's Brisket Tacos (3)
Cucumber Beef Wrap
Sliced prime rib, lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, onion and house-made cucumber dressing.
Fish Tacos (3)
Brisket Tacos (2)
Fish Tacos (2)
Entree Salads
Sides
Fried Potato Salad
6 - Corn Muffins
Carry Out Salad
Just Iceberg Lettuce, carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.
Coleslaw
French Fries
Garlic Mashed
House Salad
For those that want a little more out of their salad. This one comes with trimmings and choice of dressing.