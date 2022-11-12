Restaurant header imageView gallery
Palmyra Pub and Eatery

628 PALMYRA ROAD

DIXON, IL 61021

Medium Family George
1# George
Small Family George

To Go

Palmyra Family Meal

$59.99Out of stock

$59.99Out of stock

1 Lb of House Smoked Brisket, 1 Lb of Pulled Pork, One Pint of Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw and Pitmaster Baked Beans.

Mini Palmyra Family Meal

Mini Palmyra Family Meal

$39.99Out of stock

1/2 Lb House Smoked Brisket, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork, 1/2 Pint of Mac & Cheese, Pitmaster Baked Beans and coleslaw. Muffins and butter.

Small Family George

Small Family George

$17.99

1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread

Medium Family George

Medium Family George

$34.99

2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread

Large Family George

Large Family George

$49.99

3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread

Small Family Buffalo

Small Family Buffalo

$18.99

1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread

Medium Family Buffalo

Medium Family Buffalo

$36.99

2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread

Large Family Buffalo

Large Family Buffalo

$51.99

3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread

Small Mixed George

Small Mixed George

$17.99

1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread

Medium Mixed George

Medium Mixed George

$34.99

2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread

Large Mixed George

Large Mixed George

$49.99

3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread

1# George

1# George

$13.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces

1# Buffalo George

1# Buffalo George

$14.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo sauce with 2 sauces

1# Prime George

1# Prime George

$14.99

Seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice

1# Grilled George

1# Grilled George

$13.99

Grilled Plain Chicken

1# Pulled Pork

1# Pulled Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Fresh Daily

1# House Smoked Brisket

1# House Smoked Brisket

$25.00Out of stock

Smoked Fresh Daily

1/2 Mixed

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken All Dark

$9.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken All White

$11.99Out of stock
2oz Jan's

2oz Jan's

$0.75
12oz Jan's

12oz Jan's

$3.50
2oz

2oz

$0.75
12oz

12oz

$3.50
Can Pop

Can Pop

$1.00

Appetizer

Irish Egg Rolls

$9.99Out of stock
Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99Out of stock

Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.

Burnt Ends App

$11.99Out of stock

Don’t let these bits go to waste.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$9.99

It’s a Dixon thing

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand battered pickles served with ranch

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99+

Large onion rings, hand battered

Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites

Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Back by popular demand.

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.

Trash Can Fries

Trash Can Fries

$14.99
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Corn salsa and pepper jack cheese.

Mini Trash Can Fries

$9.99

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Chicken

1# George

1# George

$13.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George

.5# George

.5# George

$8.50

.5# of our Famous Chicken George

1# Buffalo George

1# Buffalo George

$14.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce

.5# Buffalo George

.5# Buffalo George

$9.50

.5# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce

1# Prime George

1# Prime George

$14.99

1# seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice

.5# Prime George

.5# Prime George

$9.50

.5# Seasoned and Grilled for a lighter choice

1# Grilled George

1# Grilled George

$13.99

1# of plain grilled chicken

.5# Grilled George

.5# Grilled George

$8.50

1# of plain grilled chicken

1# 1/2 and 1/2 George

1# 1/2 and 1/2 George

$13.99
.5# 1/2 and 1/2 George

.5# 1/2 and 1/2 George

$8.50

Smothered Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

1/2 Chicken Dark

$11.99Out of stock

1/2 Chicken All White

$11.99Out of stock

1/4 Chicken Dark

$8.99Out of stock

1/4 Chicken White

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Parmesan Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

1/2 Chicken Mix

$11.99Out of stock

BBQ

Pick Two

Pick Two

$18.99

Our Best Value!

Brisket

Brisket

$13.99Out of stock

Smoked Fresh Daily. If it doesn't sell today we make fresh tomorrow. Never Re Heated.

Burnt Ends Entrée

Burnt Ends Entrée

$11.99Out of stock

Extra sauce and another trip through the smoker gives them that extra flavor.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.99Out of stock

Smoked Fresh Daily. If it doesn't sell today we make fresh tomorrow. Never Re Heated.

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$10.99Out of stock

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$11.99Out of stock

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

1/2 Smoked Chicken with Choice of One Side.

1# Smoked George

$14.99Out of stock

.5# Smoked George

$9.50Out of stock
Chili Bread Bowl

Chili Bread Bowl

$7.99

Beef and Pork

Ribeye 12oz

Ribeye 12oz

$26.99

USDA Prime cooked to order. Recomend to order one temperature down as it will cook during transport.

Queen Prime Rib

Queen Prime Rib

$25.99Out of stock

12oz Angus Beef

King Prime Rib

King Prime Rib

$30.99Out of stock

16oz Angus Beef

Queen Grilled Prime

$28.99Out of stock

Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.

King Grilled Prime

$33.99Out of stock

Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.

Top Sirloin 8oz

$18.99Out of stock

New York Strip 12oz

$22.99Out of stock

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Alfredo sauce, Shrimp, Chicken, Kielbasa, bell peppers and spices over a bed of fettucine.

Chicken Cavatapi Alfredo

$13.99

Mac & Brisket

$18.99Out of stock
Mac & George

Mac & George

$15.99

Our house made mac-n-cheese topped with our famous Chicken George.

Mac & Pork

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Cavatappi Alfredo

$17.99

Mac & Burnt Ends

$18.99Out of stock

Seafood

Fried Walleye

Fried Walleye

$18.99

8oz Baked Whitefish

$9.99Out of stock

Mediterranean Salmon

$20.99Out of stock

Fried Cod

$12.99

Baked Cod

$12.99
Shrimp Platter (12)

Shrimp Platter (12)

$19.99

12 Jumbo Shrimp

Broiled Shrimp Platter (12)

Broiled Shrimp Platter (12)

$19.99

12 grilled shrimp.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

BLT

$8.99

An All Time Classic

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$11.99Out of stock
Cuban

Cuban

$10.99Out of stock

Ham, Pork, Pickles, Swiss and Mustard.

Fried Walleye Sandwich

Fried Walleye Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock
Georgie

Georgie

$8.99

Our take on the chicken sandwich. Hoagie bun, crisp pickles, garlic mayo and our Famous Chicken George

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock
Maverick

Maverick

$11.99

Mom's Meatloaf

$9.99Out of stock
Oliver's Double Double

Oliver's Double Double

$10.99

Two patties, two slices of cheese, pickle and onion. You add the ketchup and mustard.

Palmyra Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock
Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Hand Pounded in House and breaded to order. They come from miles around for this one.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock
Pub Burger Single

Pub Burger Single

$7.99

One Oliver's Fresh Beef Patty with cheese, onion and pickle.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Topped with Coleslaw and Onion Rings

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

House Smoked Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island

Smoke House Sloppy

$9.99Out of stock

SmokeHouse

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork and Kielbasa piled and topped with Monterey cheese sauce. Ask for extra napkins.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$10.99Out of stock

Wraps

Slammin' Shrimp Wrap

Slammin' Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese and our house made Boom Boom Sauce.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Just trying to save a few Carbs.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Sante Fe Salsa, Shredded Pepperjack, Tortilla Strips and Chipotle Ranch

Palmyra Wrap

Palmyra Wrap

$10.99

Chicken George, Pickles, Lettuce, Cheese and Bob's Sauce.

Jim Bob's Brisket Tacos (3)

Jim Bob's Brisket Tacos (3)

$17.99Out of stock

Cucumber Beef Wrap

$14.99Out of stock

Sliced prime rib, lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, onion and house-made cucumber dressing.

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.99

Brisket Tacos (2)

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.99

Entree Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, corn salsa, shredded pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.99

Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Pea Pods, Zucchini, Squash, Pico and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Side Salad Ala Carte

Side Salad Ala Carte

$4.99

Sides

Fried Potato Salad

$4.99
6 - Corn Muffins

6 - Corn Muffins

$1.99
Carry Out Salad

Carry Out Salad

$1.99

Just Iceberg Lettuce, carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Garlic Mashed

Garlic Mashed

$2.99
House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

For those that want a little more out of their salad. This one comes with trimmings and choice of dressing.

OR for Potato

OR for Potato

$2.99
Palmyra Chili

Palmyra Chili

$4.99