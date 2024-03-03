- Home
Palnadu Ruchulu Pleasanton
5681 Gibraltar Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Breakfast
- Idli$8.99
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter.
- Sambar Idli$9.99
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter. Served with Sambar
- Ghee Karampodi Idli$9.99
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter. Served With Ghee and Karam
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter
- Palnadu Karam Dosa$9.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter.
- Onion Dosa$9.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter.
- Egg Dosa$9.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter.
- Uthappam$9.99
- Onion Chilli Uthappam$10.99
- Mysore Bonda$9.99
- Vada /Medu Vada$9.99
- Garelu$9.99
- Poori$9.99
- Punugulu$9.99
- Palnadu Special Poori (after 3PM)$10.99
Veg Appetizers
Non-Veg Appetizers
Biryani’s
- Biryani Rice$9.99
- Vegetable Biryani$13.99
- Egg Biryani$13.99
- Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Konaseema Kodi Vepudu Biryani$15.99
- RRR Biryani$17.99
Combination of Chicken, Goat, Shrimp
- Palnadu Goat Biryani$16.99
- Palnadu Goat Fry Biryani$16.99
- Sangam Ghee Goat Biryani$16.99
- Rajamundry Royyala Biryani$16.99