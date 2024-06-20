Paloma Mexican Street Food 965 East Van Buren Street
Avondale, AZ 85323
Food
Tacos
- Street Tacos
Soft Corn or Flour Tortillas with choice of meat or veggies$2.95
- Paloma Taco
Soft Corn or Flour Tortilla with Crispy Cheese with choice of meat or veggies$3.75
- Naked Taco
Crispy Cheese Taco (No Tortilla) with choice of meat or veggies$4.50
- Cheesy Tacos
Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese & Meat$4.50
- 3 Cheesy Tacos & Consome
3 Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese & Meat and 1 Consome$12.95
- 5 Cheesy Tacos & Consome
5 Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese & Meat and 1 Consome$19.95
- 12 Cheesy Tacos & Consome
12 Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese & Meat and 4 Consomes$49.95
- 5 Rolled Taquitos
Shredded Beef, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, guac & pico - Served with Queso$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Mulita
Double Corn or Flour tortilla, Choice of meat, Cheese$4.95
- 8oz Consome
Birria Broth$2.00
- Mini Cheesy Quesa
Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese$2.50
- Taco Plate
3 Street Tacos - Any Meat or veggie - Rice & Beans$11.95
- Cheesy Taco Plate
3 Cheesy Tacos, Rice, Beans & 1 Consome$13.95
- 3 rolled Taquito Plate
Shredded Beef, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, guac & pico - Served with Queso. Rice & Beans$9.95OUT OF STOCK
- Alambre$13.99
Birria
- Birria Ramen W/Quesas
Ramen, Birria, Consome served with 2 mini cheesy Quesadillas$12.95
- Birria Ramen W/Tacos
Ramen, Birria, Consome served with 2 Cheesy Tacos$16.95
- Birria Con Consome
Large Bowl of Birria in Consome served with tortillas on the side$12.95
- 8oz Consome
Birria Broth$2.00
- Mini Cheesy Quesa
Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese$2.50
- Birria Pizza
Doubel Flour tortillas, stuffed with Cheese and Birria, topped with Cheese and Birria, served with consome$29.99
Fries
- Paloma Fries Small
Small Fries, Choice of Meat, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Gauc, Pico, Jalapeños$8.99
- Paloma Fries Regular
Large Fries, Choice of Meat, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Gauc, Pico, Jalapeños$13.49
- Hot Cheeto Fries Regular
Large - Crispy Fries, Choice of Meat, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream$13.99
- Hot Cheeto Fries Small
Small - Crispy Fries, Choice of Meat, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream$9.49
- Cheese Fries & Jalapeños$6.50
- Just Fries$4.50
Plates
- Meat Plate
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans & Tortillas$11.95
- Paloma Bowl
Choice of Meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream, guac$8.95
- Taco Plate
3 Street Tacos - Any Meat or veggie - Rice & Beans$11.95
- Cheesy Taco Plate
3 Cheesy Tacos, Rice, Beans & 1 Consome$13.95
- 3 rolled Taquito Plate
Shredded Beef, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, guac & pico - Served with Queso. Rice & Beans$9.95OUT OF STOCK
Tortas & Burritos
- Torta
Toasted Bread, Mayo, Crispy Cheese, Choice of Meat , Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico & Jalapeños, Served with Fries$9.95
- Torta Cubana
Toasted Bread, Mayo, Crispy Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico & Jalapeños, Served with Fries$10.95
- Torta Ham
Toasted Bread, Mayo, Crispy Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico & Jalapeños, Served with Fries$9.49
- Torta Hawaiian
Toasted Bread, Mayo, Crispy Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico & Jalapeños, Served with Fries$10.95
- Cali burrito
Choice of Meat, Crispy Fries, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac, & Pico$10.95
- Mexicana Burrito
Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice Guac, & Pico$9.95
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.50
- Hot Cheeto Burrito
Choice of Meat, Fries, Hot cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream$11.49
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla
14" Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Choice of Meat$10.95
- Cheese Quesadilla
14" Flour Tortilla, Cheese$6.50
- Small Meat Quesadilla
10" Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Choice of Meat$7.50
- Small Cheese Quesadilla
10" Flour Tortillam Cheese$4.50
- Mini Cheese Quesadilla
Small Corn or Flour Tortilla with Cheese$1.75
- Hot Cheeto Quesadilla
Choice of Meat, Large Flour tortilla, Cheese, Hot Cheetos, Served with nacho Cheese and Sour Cream$12.49
- Mini Cheesy Quesa
Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas with Cheese$2.50
Hot Cheetos
- Hot Cheeto Fries Small
Small - Crispy Fries, Choice of Meat, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream$9.49
- Hot Cheeto Fries Regular
Large - Crispy Fries, Choice of Meat, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream$13.99
- Hot Cheeto Burrito$11.49
- Hot Cheeto Quesadilla
Choice of Meat, Large Flour tortilla, Cheese, Hot Cheetos, Served with nacho Cheese and Sour Cream$12.49
- Hot Cheeto Pizza
Double Flour Tortillas, Cheese, choice of meat, Hot cheetos, Sour Cream, Served with Consome & Nacho Cheese.$32.99
Munchies
Sides
Kids
- Kids Chicken Nuggets
CHOICE OF: 1 item plus 1 Side- Choice of : Fries, Rice, Beans, Fruit or Rice&Beans Served with1 drink: juice box, Soda or agua fresca$7.95
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla
CHOICE OF: 1 item plus 1 Side- Choice of : Fries, Rice, Beans, Fruit or Rice&Beans Served with1 drink: juice box, Soda or agua fresca$7.95
- Kids Street Taco
CHOICE OF: 1 item plus 1 Side- Choice of : Fries, Rice, Beans, Fruit or Rice&Beans Served with1 drink: juice box, Soda or agua fresca$7.95
- Kids B&C Burrito
CHOICE OF: 1 item plus 1 Side- Choice of : Fries, Rice, Beans, Fruit or Rice&Beans Served with1 drink: juice box, Soda or agua fresca$7.95
- Kids B&C Burrito Only$4.50
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla Only$4.50
Corn
- Corn Cup 8oz
Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge$4.00
- Corn Cup 16oz
Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge$5.50
- Corn Cup 8oz with Hot Cheetos
Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge with crushed Hot Cheetos$3.00
- Corn Cup 16oz with Hot Cheetos
Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge with crushed Hot Cheetos$6.50
- Tostielote Classic
Choice of Chips, Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge.$7.99
- Tostielote Classic. Loaded
Choice of Chips, Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, sour cream, nacho cheese, jalapenos, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge.$8.99
- Hot Cheeto Cheesy Corn Cup
Layered Corn with mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, Nacho Cheese, Crushed Hot Cheetos, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge.$7.49
- Hot Cheeto Elote Ramen
Ramen, Corn, mayo, margarine, cotija cheese, Nacho Cheese, Hot Cheetos, valentina, chile powder, lime wedge.$11.00
Meat by the Pound
- Meat by the Pound:
- Birria 2LB
2Lb - Serves 3-4, (12) corn or flour Tortillas$24.99
- Birria 5LB
5Lb - Serves 8-10, (30) corn or flour Tortillas$59.98
- 1lb Carne Asada
1lb. Serves 3-4 , (12) corn or flour Tortillas - included: Onions, Cilantro, Red & Green Salsas, Guac, and Tortillas$29.99
- 1lb Pollo
1lb. Serves 3-4 , (12) corn or flour Tortillas - included: Onions, Cilantro, Red & Green Salsas, Guac, and Tortillas$29.99
- 1lb Al Pastor
1lb. Serves 3-4 , (12) corn or flour Tortillas - included: Onions, Cilantro, Red & Green Salsas, Guac, and Tortillas$29.99
- 2lb Carne Asada
2lb. Serves 7-8, (24) corn or flour Tortillas - included: Onions, Cilantro, Red & Green Salsas, Guac, and Tortillas$59.99
- 2lb Pollo
2lb. Serves 7-8, (24) corn or flour Tortillas - included: Onions, Cilantro, Red & Green Salsas, Guac, and Tortillas$59.99
- 2lb Al Pastor
2lb. Serves 7-8, (24) corn or flour Tortillas - included: Onions, Cilantro, Red & Green Salsas, Guac, and Tortillas$59.99
Nachos
- Paloma Nachos Small
Small - House made Chips, Choice of Meat, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Gauc, Pico, Jalapeños$8.99
- Paloma Nachos Regular
Large - House made Chips, Choice of Meat, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Gauc, Pico, Jalapeños$13.49
- Nachos Cheese & Jalapeños$6.00
- Cheesy Chips
Choice of (Bagged Chips) Nacho Cheese & Jalapeños$5.49
- Walking Taco
Choice of (Bagged Chips) , Nacho Cheese, Choice of Meat, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico & Jalapeños$9.50
Sweets
Desserts
Milkshakes
- Cookie Monster
Made with Milk & Cookies & Cream Ice Cream. Chocolate Syrup & Whipped Topping$5.00
- Mazapan Dream
Made with Milk, Mazapan (Peanuts/Nuts) & Vanilla Ice Cream. Caramel & Whipped Topping$7.49
- Ganzito attack
Made with Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Ganzito, Strawberry & Chocolate Syrup & Whipped Topping$5.00
- Cinnamon Churro
Made with Milk, Cinnamon/Sugar, Caramel, Whipped Topping and a Churro$7.49
Drinks
Drinks
- Aguas Fresca 16oz only for Taco Tuesday
Refreshing Fruit Drink made with natural fresh fruit and cane sugar.$4.00
- Agua Fresca 24oz
Refreshing Fruit Drink made with natural fresh fruit and cane sugar.$4.50
- Agua Fresca 32oz
Refreshing Fruit Drink made with natural fresh fruit and cane sugar.$5.00
- Fountain Drink 16oz (Does not need to show online)$2.49
- Fountain Drink 24oz$2.89
- Fountain Drink 32oz$3.29
- Canned Soda$1.25
- Juice box$1.00
- Glass Bottled Drink$3.00
- Medio Litro Coke$3.50
- Bottled Tea$2.50
- Bottled Water$1.25
- Cup of Water
- Agua Refill$1.50
Specialty Drinks
- Mango Attack
Blended Mango, Cane Sugar, Mango Chunks, Japanese Peanuts, Spicy Candy, Chamoy & Tajin$8.00
- Mango Attack Barrilito
Blended Mango, Cane Sugar, Mango Chunks, Japanese Peanuts, Spicy Candy, Chamoy & Tajin$14.00
- Horchata Madness
House made Horchata, Fresh Strawberries, Whipped Topping, Caramel$6.47
- Horchata Madness Barrilito
House made Horchata, Fresh Strawberries, Whipped Topping, Caramel in Barrilito$12.00
- Agua Loca
Add a little spice to our Agua Frescas. Chamoy, tajin, fresh fruit and Spicy Candy$8.00
- Agua Loca Barrilito
Add a little spice to our Agua Frescas. Chamoy, tajin, fresh fruit and Spicy Candy$12.00
- La Paloma
Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Squirt, Pineapple & Mango Chunks, Spicy Candy, Chamoy & Tajin$8.00
- La Paloma Barrilito
Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Squirt, Pineapple & Mango Chunks, Spicy Candy, Chamoy & Tajin in Barrilito$12.00
- La Toxica
Clamato, Lime Juice, Mineral Water, Paloma Salsa Mix, Cucumber, Japanese Peanuts, Spicy Candy, Valentina, Chamoy & Tajin$8.00
- La Toxica Barrilito
Clamato, Lime Juice, Mineral Water, Paloma Salsa Mix, Cucumber, Japanese Peanuts, Spicy Candy, Valentina, Chamoy & Tajin$12.00
- Sm Licua
Your Choice of Agua Fresca, Agua Loca, La Paloma, La Toxica, Horchata Madness or Mango Attack$14.00
- Lg Licua
Your Choice of Agua Fresca, Agua Loca, La Paloma, La Toxica, Horchata Madness or Mango Attack$16.00
- Pelon
Your Choice of Agua Fresca, Agua Loca, La Paloma, La Toxica, Horchata Madness or Mango Attack$18.00
- Pelon with Munchies
Your Choice of Agua Fresca, Agua Loca, La Paloma, La Toxica, Horchata Madness or Mango Attack, With Spicy or Cheesy Munchies$25.00
- Hello Kitty
Your Choice of Agua Fresca, Agua Loca, La Paloma, La Toxica, Horchata Madness or Mango Attack$16.00
- Hello kitty can
Your Choice of Agua Fresca, Agua Loca, La Paloma, La Toxica, Horchata Madness or Mango Attack$14.00
Snacks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy! We appreciate you!
