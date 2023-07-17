Food

Appetizer

Risotto Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Risotto Stuffed Portobello

$11.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Olives and Nuts

$8.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Hazelnut & Pear Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Palominos House Salad

$12.00

Burgers and Sandos

Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Palominos Burger

$18.00

Mains

Risotto

$20.00

Duck

$45.00

Scallops

$39.00

Rack of Lamb

$34.00

Steelhead

$36.00

The New York

$44.00

The Ribeye

$52.00

Truffle Pasta

$22.00

Happy Hour

Bowl Sweet Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Bowl of French Fries

$8.00

Steak Sando

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$10.00

Momma's Tacos

$10.00

Palomino Burger

$10.00

Brunch

Steak Benedict

$16.00

Gnocchi Hash

$18.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$12.00

Orange Cream French Toast

$13.00

Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy

$12.00Out of stock

Specialty Syrup

Side of Bavarian Cream

$1.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Eggs

$2.00

A La Carte Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Hazelnut Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

A La Carte Scallop

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

6 oz Steak

$10.00

Dessert

Cherrie Jubilee

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$11.00

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Soda

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grape Juice

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Caviar

Smoked Trout Roe

$18.00

1 oz

White Sturgeon

$50.00+

Kaluga Hybrid

$60.00+

Imperial Osetra

$70.00+

Wine

White

Sweet Cheeks Pino Gris '21

$9.00

Trinity Pino Noir Blanc '20

$12.00

Iterum Sauvignon Blanc '21

$14.00

Red

Parra Wine 80 Tempranillo 20 Pinot Noir '22

$12.00

Saving Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon '20

$15.00

Noemia A Lisa Malbec '21

$14.00

Iterum Pino Noir '19

$16.00

Beer

Beer

Victoria

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifica

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Laurelwood Pilsner

$6.00

Crux Fermentation Island Pilz Pilsner

$6.00

Fort George 3way IPA

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Cider

Incline - The Tropics

$5.00

Two Towns - Ruby Revelry

$5.00

Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Crux Fermentation No MO

$5.00