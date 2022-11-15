Pal Indian Cuisine imageView gallery

Pal Indian Cuisine 2620 SW 6th St

review star

No reviews yet

2620 SW 6th St

Topeka, KS 66606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki

$5.00

Spiced fried potato patties

Cheese Pakora

$6.50

Fried homemade cheese, breaded in chickpea batter and spices

Chicken 65

$9.00

Spiced deep fried chicken sauteed in curry leaf, mustard seed

Gobhi Manchurian

$8.00

Cauliflower fritter breaded and fried with Manchurian sauce,

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Breaded and fried with potatoes, peas and spices

Veggie Pakoras

$5.50

Vegetable fritters made with potato, onion, carrot and spinach

Salads

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Greens and veggies with raita dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Tandoori chicken breast on a bed of lettuce and veggies with Raita yogurt dressing

Jerk Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken thigh meat on fresh lettuce and veggies with roasted pineapple jerk seasoning dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken thigh meat on lettuce and veggies with a spiracha, sesame oil, rice vinegar dressing

Tandoori Grill

Tandoori Chicken

$15.00

Chicken leg marinated in yogurt and Indian spices. Grilled in Indian clay oven

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$15.50

Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt and Indian spices. Grilled in Clay oven.

Malai Kebab

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken thigh marinated in yogurt and almond paste. Grilled in Clay oven.

Naan

$3.75

Garlic Naan

$4.75

Onion Naan

$5.00

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Vegetable Entrees

Dal Makhani

$14.00

Black lentils cooked in spices,ginger and heavy cream

Karahi Paneer

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, bell pepper

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Cheese and vegetable fritters cooked in a spiced cashew sauce

Methi Matar Malai

$16.00

Green Peas , Fenugreek in a spiced cashew sauce

Mushroom Jalfarazi

$14.50

Muttar Paneer

$15.00

Green Peas and homemade cheese cooked with spices

Nawabi Paneer

$16.00

Cheese cube in Indian white sauce

Palak Kofta

$16.00

Spinach fritters cooked in a spiced cashew sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Cheese cubes in masala sauce

Saag Paneer

$15.00

Mustard greens with homemade cheese cooked in ginger and garlic

Vegetable Briyani

$14.00

Rice and vegetables baked in Indian spices

Vegetable Korma

$15.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in heavy cream and spices with nuts

Paneer Vindaloo

$15.00

Vegan Entrees

Aloo Gobhi

$14.00

Potatos and cauliflower sauteed in spices

Baingan Bharta

$13.50

Roasted eggplant with tomatos, onion and spices

Bhindi masala

$14.00

Fried okra sauteed with onion, tomato and spices

Chana Masala

$13.00

Chickpeas cooked in tomatos, ginger, garlic and spices

Dal Tarka

$14.00

Yellow lentils cooked in ginger, garlic and spices

Karahi Mushroom

$13.50

Mushrooms cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, bell pepper

Mixed Veggie

$14.00

Veggies, onion and spiced gravy

Mung Dal

$13.00Out of stock

Green lentils cooked in ginger, garlic and spices

Muttar Mushroom

$13.50

Green Peas and mushrooms cooked in spices

Palak Chana

$13.00

Chickpeas, spinach, tomato, ginger, garlic and spices

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Cubed chicken in onion, curry tomato cream sauce

Mango Chicken

$15.00

Onion, tomato sauce with mango flavor

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Cubed chicken in onion, curry tomato cream sauce

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Cubed chicken thigh in butter sauce

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Rice and chicken baked in Indian spices

Achar Chicken

$16.00

Whole pickel spices with Achar masala

Chettinad Chicken

$16.00

Marinated in yogurt, tumeric, red chilies and coconut

Chicken Jalfarazi

$16.00

Chicken and vegetables

Chicken Korma

$16.00

Chicken in heavy cream and spices with nuts

Chicken Madras

$16.00

Coconut, curry leaf mustard seed sauce

Chicken Methi

$16.00

Cubed chicken , Fenugreek in a spiced cashew sauce

Chicken Mushroom

$16.00

Onion sauce with heavy cream

Chicken Saag

$16.00

Chicken and mustard greens cooked in ginger and garlic

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Cubed chicken in Pal's fresh Vindaloo sauce

Karahi Chicken

$16.00

Chicken cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, bell pepper

Laal Maas

$14.00Out of stock

Traditional Rajasthani dish with red chilies and spices

Dessert

Mango Ice Cream

$4.00

Pistachio Kulfi

$4.25Out of stock

Reduced whole milk, sugar pistachio and cardamin

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Dried milk, heavy cream deep fried with sugar syrup

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Beef and Lamb Entrees

Beef Biryani

$16.00

Beef Curry

$16.00

Cubed beef in onion, tomato and curry spices

Beef Saag

$16.00

Beef Tikka Masala

$16.00

Beef Vindaloo

$16.00

Cubed beef in Pal's fresh Vindaloo sauce

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Rice and lamb baked in Indian spices

Lamb Curry

$17.00

Cubed lamb in onion, tomato and curry spices

Lamb Saag

$17.00

Lamb and mustard greens cooked in ginger and garlic

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Cubed lamb in onion, curry tomato cream sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Cubed lamb in Pal's fresh Vindaloo sauce

Beef Korma

$16.00

Lamb Korma

$17.00

Extras

Rice

$2.50

mixed pickle

$2.50

mint chutney

$2.50

mango chutney

$3.00

red onion chutney

$2.50

raita/yogurt

$2.75

Tamarind

$2.50

Onion and Chili

$1.50

Beverage

Soda

$2.25

Coffee

$1.50Out of stock

Masala Chai

$2.25

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Mango Jumex

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Guava Jumex

$2.50

Straw Banana Jumex

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2620 SW 6th St, Topeka, KS 66606

Directions

Gallery
Pal Indian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Celtic Fox - 118 SW 8th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
118 SW 8th Ave # 202 Topeka, KS 66612
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Happy Basset Brewing - 29th St
orange starNo Reviews
6044 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Topeka

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 2,299
5330 Southwest 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Sheridan's Frozen Custards - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 669
5937 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 37 - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 379
2121 SW Wanamaker Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 177
2200 Southeast 29th St Topeka, KS 66605
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Topeka
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston