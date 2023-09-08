Pals Restaurant and Lounge 254 Auburn Ave NE
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
4th generation family owned Pals Restaurant & Lounge has been serving the community for over 40 years.
Location
254 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Gallery
