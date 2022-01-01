Paluca Trattoria

A map showing the location of Paluca TrattoriaView gallery

Starters/Appetizers

Appetizer Small Caesar

$12.00

Appetizer Lg Caesar

$19.00

Appetizer Small Fig & Greens

$14.00

Appetizer Lg Fig & Greens

$22.00

Sicilian Meatballs

$22.00

Bruschetta Gamberoni

$24.00

Bruschetta Tomato & Herbed Ricotta

$19.00

Calabrian Prawns

$22.00

Calamari Fritti

$22.00

Artichoke Hearts

$20.00

Caprese Appetizer

$22.00

Creamy Butter Garlic Clams

$20.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$12.00

French Fries

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$14.00

Fried Prawns

$20.00

VIP Free Calamari

VIP Free Appetizer (1/2 Calamari & 1/2 Pomodoro Bruchetta)

Soup & Salad

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Breadbowl with Clam Chowder

$16.95

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Caesar Large - Entee

$19.00

Caesar Small - Entree

$12.00

Caesar with Fish of Day

$29.00

Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$24.00

Caesar with Prawns

$27.00

Caprese Salad - Entree

$22.00

Fig & Greens Large - Entree

$22.00

Fig & Greens Small - Entree

$14.00

Fig & Greens with Fish of Day

$29.00

Fig & Greens with Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Fig & Greens with Prawns

$29.00

Main Plates

Aglio Olio Linguini

$24.00

Aglio Olio Linguini - Vegan (no cheese)

$24.00

Aglio Olio with Prawns

$29.00

Alfredo Linguini (Adult)

$24.00

Artichoke & Mascarpone Ravioli in Tomato Cream

$28.00

Ashelina Pomodoro Linguini

$26.00

Ashelina Pomodoro Linguini (Vegan - No Ricotta/No Parmesan)

$26.00

Bolognese Pappardelle

$28.00

Carbonara

$25.00

Carbonara with Prawns

$29.00

Chicken Alfredo Linguini (Adult)

$26.00

Chicken Marinara Linguini (Adult)

$26.00

Creamy Pesto Pappardelle

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Gamberoni

$30.00

Linguini alla Arrabiata

$30.00

Linguini Vongole (Clams)

$28.00

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Marinara Linguine (Adult)

$24.00

Meatball Linguini

$28.00

Puttanesca

$26.00

Short Rib Ravioli in Mushroom Garlic Cream

$29.00

Dinner Specials

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Halibut & Prawn creamy picatta pasta

$39.00

Linguini Agio Olio Rock Cod

$37.00

Linguini Agio Olio Rock Cod

$37.00

Salmon Special

$38.00

Scallop Special

$38.00

Sand Dabs

$29.00

Sea Bass & Picata Special

$39.00
Seafood Pasta with Fish

Seafood Pasta with Fish

$39.00

Mussels, clams, prawns in a white wine butter garlic sauce over linguini

Seafood Pasta with Lobster

Seafood Pasta with Lobster

$55.00

Mussels, clams, prawns in a white wine butter garlic sauce over linguini

Seafood Pasta with Scallop

Seafood Pasta with Scallop

$45.00

Mussels, clams, prawns in a white wine butter garlic sauce over linguini

Swordfish

$35.00

Lobster over Ravioli

$42.00

Kids Menu

Alfredo Chicken Kids Pasta

$16.00

Alfredo Meatballs Kids Pasta

$16.00

Alfredo Pasta Kids

$8.00

Butter Chicken Kids Pasta

$14.00

Butter Kids Pasta

$6.00

Butter Meatballs Kids Pasta

$14.00

Marinara Meatball Kids Pasta

$16.00

Marinara Chicken Kids Pasta

$16.00

Marinara Kids Pasta

$8.00

Plain Linguini Kids

$6.00

Plain Linguini with Chicken Kids

$14.00

Plain Linguini with Meatballs Kids

$14.00

Milk - Kids (under 6)

$2.00

Orange Juice Kids (under 6)

$2.00

Apple Juice Kids (under 6)

$2.00

Kid's Coke (under 6)

$2.00

Kid's Diet Coke (under 6)

$2.00

Kid's Sprite (under 6)

$2.00

Kid's Pesto Cream Linguini

$8.00

Kid's Pesto Cream Linguini with Chicken

$16.00

Kid's Pesto Cream Linguini with Meatballs

$16.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00
Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Affogato

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Kid's Gelato

$5.00

Birthday Desert - Kid's Gelato

Birthday Dessert - Affogato

Birthday Dessert - Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Birthday Dessert - Tiramisu

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$22.00

Meatball Sandwich

$22.00

Sides

Side 2 Grilled Prawns

$6.00

Side 3 Meatballs (no sauce)

$8.00

Side 4 Grilled Prawns

$10.00

Side 6 Grilled Prawns

$12.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Blood Orange Italian Soda

$4.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino Lg

$9.00

Sprite

$3.75

Hot Drinks

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$7.50

Espresso - Single

$3.00

Espresso - Double

$4.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Hazelnut Latte

$7.50

Latte

$7.00

Mocha

$7.00

Vanilla Latte

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

Tasting Plate Options

1 Pomodoro Ricotta Bruschetta & 3 Lobster Ravioli

1 Pomodoro Ricotta Bruschetta & 3 Short Rib Ravioli

Vegetarian: 1 Pomodoro Ricotta Bruschetta & 3 Artichoke Ravioli

1 Pomodoro Ricotta Bruschetta & Half Order Bolognese

Vegan: 1 Pomodoro Bruschetta (no cheese/no ricotta) & Half Portion Ashelina Pomodoro (no cheese/no ricotta)

Tasting Wine Options

1/2 Glass Sauvignon Blanc

1/2 Glass Pinot Grigio

1/2 Glass Vermentino

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your host & chef, Sal Tedesco, was born in Sicily and grew up in Monterey as the son of a Sicilian fisherman. Quaint atmosphere with coastal chic-inspired decor, Paluca Trattoria is the perfect seaside getaway!

Website

Location

6D Old Fishermans Wharf, Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

Gallery

