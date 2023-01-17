- Home
Palz Tap House
1902 County Line Rd
Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006
Popular Items
SOUPS
STARTERS
Boneless Wings (12)
Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce
Boneless Wings (24)
Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce
Boneless Wings (50)
Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce
Buffalo Fingers
Served with Celery & Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Wing Sauce with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Celery
Calamari
Golden Fried Calamari Rings Tossed in Our Spicy Chili Sauce
Cheese Fries
Jersey fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce
Chili
With Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese & Tortilla Chips
Chicken Fingers
Served with French Fries & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Clams - PUB
Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Bacon in a Belgian White Beer Bath
Clams - RED
Traditional Red Sauce
Clams - WHITE
Traditional White Sauce
Egg Roll - Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Egg Roll with Buffalo Style Chopped Chicken & Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Egg Roll - Steak
Crispy Egg Roll with Buffalo Style Chopped Chicken & Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Football Fries
Fries, Cheese Sauce, Bacon and Ranch
French Fries
Crispy Jersey Shore Fries
Fried Cheese
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Fries Old Bay
Mussels - PUB
Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Bacon in a Belgian White Beer Bath
Mussels - RED
Traditional Red Sauce
Mussels - WHITE
Traditional White Sauce
Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Diced Tomatoes & Jalapenos, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings, Served with Our Secret Dipping Sauce
Palz Chips
Homemade chips served with our horseradish dipping sauce
Palz Fries
Topped with Chili, Cheese Sauce & Jalapenos with a Side of Sour Cream
Palz Prawns
Jumbo Shrimp Served in a Bath of Lager & Our Chef’s Secret Spices
Pretzel Rods
Warm Soft Pretzel Rods, Served with Cheese & Honey Mustard Sauce
Ranchero Chicken Fries
Crispy Chicken Fries topped with Bacon, Cheese Sauce & Ranch Dressing
Steak Bites
Steak Bites Resting on Mashed Potatoes with Our Peppercorn Steak Sauce Topped with Crispy Onion Strings
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Crispy Tater Tots, Served with Our Special Dipping Sauce
Wings (10)
Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce
Wings (18)
Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce
Wings (24)
Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce
Wings (50)
Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce
Wing DIngs (10)
Breaded bone in Chicken Wings, Served with Your Choice of Sauce
SALADS
Caesar
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing
Capri
Ripe Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with a Balsamic Drizzle
Chef Salad
Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Ham, Turkey American Cheese
Chicken Salad Platter
House Made Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes & Red Onions
Cobb Salad
Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber & Bacon, Served with Our House Vinaigrette Dressing
Edwin's Favorite
Grilled Salmon Over Caesar Salad with Bruschetta Mix & Fresh Mozzarella
Honey Mustard Salad
Greens, Bruschetta, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon & Honey Mustard Glazed Crispy Chicken, Served with Honey Mustard Dressing
House Salad
Greens Topped with Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots & Croutons
Lettuce Wedge
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce Wedge Topped with Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Crispy Onion Straws
Palz Favorite
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella & Bruschetta Over Romaine with Croutons & Parmigiana
San Jose
Roasted Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes & Crispy Tortilla Strips Served on a Bed of Greens with a Creamy Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Taco Salad
A Bed of Crisp Lettuce, Bruschetta & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl with Your Choice of Dressing
Antipasta Salad
Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onion, Egg, Roasted Red Peppers, Ham, Salami, Provolone
Turkey Salad
Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey American Cheese
SANDWICHES
Black & Blue
Blackened with Bacon, Caramelized Onions & Bleu Cheese
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo
Buffalo Steak
STEAK Choice of Chicken or Steak Drenched in Buffalo Sauce Topped with Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Buffalo Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Burger
Plain Burger
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, grilled chicken and caesar dressing
Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken
Cheesesteak
Chipped Rib-Eye Steak with Melted American Cheese
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato and onion
Chick Capri Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and a Balsamic Spread on Your Choice of bread Grilled Bread
Chick Cutlet Hoagie
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Chick Italiano
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese
Chick Parm Sandwich
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Chick Salad Sandwich
Shredded Roasted Chicken Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on a Brioche Roll
Chick Steak Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato and onion
Chick Steak Florentine
Chicken Cheese Steak with Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Chopped Spinach & Melted Provolone Cheese
Club Sandwich
Roast Beef or Turkey with Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Toasted Bread
Crab Cake Sandwich
Breaded Lump Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions, Served on a Brioche Roll with a Side of Roasted Garlic Tarter Sauce
Egg Parm Sandwich
Fried eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on a long roll
El Diablo
Jalapeno Peppers, Crispy Onions & Tai Chili Sauce
French Dip
Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Angus Beef Dipped in Rosemary Infused Au Jus with Provolone Cheese
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread
Hot Delight
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce
Meatball Parm Sandiwch
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Steak
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Burger
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Pork Sandwich
Hickory BBQ Pork, Honey Infused Coleslaw and Cheddar Jack Cheese
Roast Beef Sandwich
Shaved Cold Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Peppers and Our Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Served on Your Choice of Bread
Sausage Pepper Sandwich
Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Sausage Parm Sandwich
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Smokehouse
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Crispy Onion Strings
Soft Tacos
Soft Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Finished with Palz Signature Sauces
Special Cheesesteak
Chipped Rib-Eye Topped with Applewood Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Crispy Onion Strings
Texan
Sauce, Apple Wood Bacon & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Tilapia Sandwich
Grilled Tilapia Drizzled with Red Pepper Aioli Topped with Lettuce & Tomato, Served on a Crispy Roll
Traditional
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo & Shredded Lettuce on Your Choice of Bread
Turkey Bacon
Lettuce, Tomato & Choice of Russian Dressing
Valley Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Strips with Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and a Balsamic Reduction, Served on a Toasted Roll
Hoagie - Italian
Ham, Salami, Cappicola & Provolone Cheese
Hoagie - American
Ham, Salami & American Cheese
Hoagie - Ham
Hoagie - Chicken Salad
Hoagie - Tuna Hoagie
Hoagie - Roast Beef
Hoagie - Turkey
ENTREES
Cup of French Onion
Baked Ravioli
Ravioli, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Brushed with BBQ Sauce, Served with Fries & Coleslaw
BBQ Combo
½ Rack Ribs, BBQ Grilled Chicken, French Fries and ColeSlaw
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli, Marinara Sauce
Cheese Tortellini
Tortellini, Marinara Sauce
Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella Tossed with Pasta in a Light Olive Oil Sauce
Chicken Parm
Golden Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Served with a Side of Pasta
Chicken Cacciatore
Seared Chicken Breast Tossed with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Marinara Sauce, Served over a Bed of Pasta
Chicken Fracaise
Egg Battered Chicken Breast Topped with a Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Served with a Side of Rice & Vegetables
Chicken Marsala
Pan Seared Boneless Chicken Breast & Mushrooms Sauteed in a Savory Marsala Sauce, Served over a Bed of Pasta
Crab Cakes
Twin Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Pepper Aioli, French Fries & Coleslaw
Eggplant Parm
Golden Fried Eggplant Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella cheese, Served with a Side of Pasta
Fish N Chips
Beer Battered Cod & French Fries, Served with Tartar Sauce
Fried Shrimp
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Fries and Cole Slaw Served with Tartar Sauce
Glazed Salmon
Sweet & Spicy Tai Chili Sauce, Served over Rice with a Side of Seasonal Vegetables
Grilled Salmon Tomato
Grilled Salmon Topped with a Fresh Tomato Salsa, Served with Our House Rice & Fresh Vegetables
Grilled Sirloin
Grilled Sirloin Steak Topped with a Guinness Stout Peppercorn Sauce, Served with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables
Lemon Basil Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon with a Lemon Basil Butter Glaze, Served with Rice & Fresh Vegetables
Linguini Plate
Linguini with choice of sauce
Meatball Parm Plate
Meatballs, Linguini, Melted Provolone Cheese
Penne Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce
Penne Vodka
Penne Pasta Tossed in a Vodka Cream Sauce
Quesadilla
Grilled with Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Salsa & Sour Cream, Served with Rice on Side
Ribs - Half Rack
Baby Back Ribs Slow Cooked in Root Beer, Glazed with Our Honey BBQ Sauce, Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Ribs - Full Rack
Baby Back Ribs Slow Cooked in Root Beer, Glazed with Our Honey BBQ Sauce, Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Sausage Cacciatore
Seafood Combo
Fresh Mussels, Clams & Shrimp in a Spicy Sauce, Served over Spaghetti
Seafood Lover
Shrimp, Clams, Mussels & Imported Pasta Tossed in a Light Rose Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp, Linguini, Garlic Sauce Served over Pasta
Sirloin Sicilian
Grilled Sirloin Steak Topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms Tossed in Marinara Sauce with Melted Fresh Mozzarella Served with Seasonal Vegetables & Mashed Potatoes
Sorento
Sauteed Chicken Strips & Mushrooms Tossed in a Vodka Cream Sauce, Served over Linguini Finished with Melted Provolone Cheese
Tilapia Francaise
Egg Battered Tilapia Topped with a Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Served with Rice & Fresh Vegetables
Ziti
Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
Prime Rib
Served with Baked potato and vegetables. ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - FRIDAY - SATURDAY. AFTER 5PM
GF ENTREES
GF - Beef Marsala
Beef Medallions sautéed in a savory Marsala Wine Sauce with Mushrooms served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables
GF - Chicken Griglia
Grilled Chicken Breast dusted with our Chefs secret ingredients served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables
GF - Chicken Roma
Sautéed Chicken Breast topped with a Plum Tomato and Garlic Sauce and melted fresh Mozzarella Cheese served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables
GF - Lemon Tilapia
Sautéed Tilapia topped with Lemon Basil Sauce served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables
GF - Salmon Capri
Grilled Salmon topped with a Tomato, Onion, Basil and Olive Oil Salsa served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables
PIZZA
Sm Plain
Sm Alfredo
Broccoli or Chicken & Alfredo Sauce
Sm BBQ Pie
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella
Sm Big Country Pie
Pepperoni, Sausage, Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing
Sm Bruschetta Pie
Diced Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese
Sm Buffalo Pie
Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese
Sm Cali Pie
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Sm Chick Bruschetta Pie
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Mix
Sm Chick Cacciatore Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
Sm Steak Pie
Pizza Suace and American cheese
Sm Florentine
Sm Griglia Pie
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Oil
Sm Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham
Sm Margherita Pie
Plum Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil
Sm Master Red Pie
(Choice of Red or White) Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
Sm Master White Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
Sm Meatlover Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon and Ham
Sm Palz Fav. Pie
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fried Onions & Mozzarella Cheese
Sm Pierogi Pie
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese
Sm Pizza Man Pie
(White) Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Parsley
Sm Primavera Pie
Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Sm Rustic Pie
(White) Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese
Sm Sausage Cacciatore Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
Sm Taco Pie
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream
Sm Veggie Pie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese
Sm White Pie
Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
LG Plain
LG Alfredo
Broccoli or Chicken & Alfredo Sauce
LG BBQ Pie
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella
LG Big Country Pie
Pepperoni, Sausage, Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing
LG Bruschetta Pie
Diced Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese
LG Buffalo Pie
Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese
LG Cali Pie
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
LG Chick Bruschetta Pie
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Mix
LG Chick Cacciatore Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
LG Steak Pie
Pizza Suace and American cheese
LG Grandma Pie
The Original Tomato Pie with Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
LG Griglia Pie
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Oil
LG Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham
LG Margherita Pie
Plum Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil
LG Master Red Pie
(Choice of Red or White) Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
LG Master White Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
LG Meatlover Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon and Ham
LG Palz Fav. Pie
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fried Onions & Mozzarella Cheese
LG Pierogi Pie
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese
LG Pizza Man Pie
(White) Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Parsley
LG Primavera Pie
Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
LG Rustic Pie
(White) Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese
LG Sausage Cacciatore Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
LG Taco Pie
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream
LG Veggie Pie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese
LG White Pie
Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
HEART PIZZA
28" Plain
28" Alfredo
Broccoli or Chicken & Alfredo Sauce
28" BBQ Pie
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella
28" Big Country Pie
Pepperoni, Sausage, Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing
28" Bruschetta Pie
Diced Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese
28" Buffalo Pie
Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese
28" Cali Pie
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
28" Chicken Bruschetta Pie
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Mix
28" Chicken Cacciatore Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
28" Steak Pie
Pizza Suace and American cheese
28" Griglia Pie
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Oil
28" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham
28" Margherita Pie
Plum Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil
28" Master Red Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
28" Master White Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
28" Meatlover Pie
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon and Ham
28" Palz Fav. Pie
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fried Onions & Mozzarella Cheese
28" Pierogi Pie
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese
28" Pizza Man Pie
(White) Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Parsley
28" Primavera Pie
Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
28" Rustic Pie
(White) Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese
28" Sausage Cacciatore Pie
Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
28" Taco Pie
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream
28" Veggie Pie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese
28" White Pie
Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
CALZONE
Plain Calzone
Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buff Chicken Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese
Ham Calzone
Italian Calzone
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Sauce
Meat Calzone
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham
Meatball Calzone
Panzarotti
Pepperoni Calzone
Sausage Calzone
Special Calzone
Steak Calzone
Mozzarella, Sauce, Fried Onions
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic
STROMBOLI
Panzarotti
Sm BBQ Chicken Stromboli
LG BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Sm Buffalo Stromboli
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese
LG Buffalo Stromboli
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese
Sm Steak Stromboli
Mozzarella, Sauce, Fried Onions
LG Steak Stromboli
Mozzarella, Sauce, Fried Onions
Sm Ham Stromboli
LG Ham Stromboli
Sm Italian Stromboli
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Sauce
LG Italian Stromboli
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Sauce
Sm Meat Stromboli
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham
LG Meat Stromboli
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham
Sm Plain Stromboli
Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
LG Plain Stromboli
Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Sm Sausage Stromboli
LG Sausage Stromboli
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic
LG Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic
Sm Special Stromboli
Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
LG Special Stromboli
Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
KIDS MENU
Take Out Specials
2 Large Pies
F-2 LG Pies/24 Wings
F-4 Cheesesteaks
F-4 Hoagies
F-BBQ Ribs & Chicken
F-Chicken Marsala
F-Chicken Parmesan
F-Eggplant
F-Penne Meatball
F-Pizza/2cheesesteaks/Fries
F-Ziti and Meatball
F-Ziti and Sausage
F-24 Wings/Large STK Stromboli
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006