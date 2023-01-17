Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Palz Tap House

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1902 County Line Rd

Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006

Popular Items

LG Plain
Wings (10)
Chicken Fingers

SOUPS

French Onion

$4.99

Traditional French Onion Soup

Chowder

$4.00

Creamy Tomato Seafood Chowder

Stew

$4.50

Slow Roasted Prime Rib and Hearty Vegetables in a Savory Wine Broth

Soup du jour

$5.50

Soup of the day

STARTERS

Boneless Wings (12)

$12.99

Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (24)

$17.99

Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (50)

$31.99

Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce

Buffalo Fingers

$9.99

Served with Celery & Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Wing Sauce with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Celery

Calamari

$12.99

Golden Fried Calamari Rings Tossed in Our Spicy Chili Sauce

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Jersey fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce

Chili

$6.99

With Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese & Tortilla Chips

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Served with French Fries & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Clams - PUB

$12.99

Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Bacon in a Belgian White Beer Bath

Clams - RED

$11.99

Traditional Red Sauce

Clams - WHITE

$11.99

Traditional White Sauce

Egg Roll - Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Crispy Egg Roll with Buffalo Style Chopped Chicken & Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Egg Roll - Steak

$11.99

Crispy Egg Roll with Buffalo Style Chopped Chicken & Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Football Fries

$9.99

Fries, Cheese Sauce, Bacon and Ranch

French Fries

$5.99

Crispy Jersey Shore Fries

Fried Cheese

$7.99

Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Fries Old Bay

$5.99

Mussels - PUB

$12.99

Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Bacon in a Belgian White Beer Bath

Mussels - RED

$11.49

Traditional Red Sauce

Mussels - WHITE

$11.49

Traditional White Sauce

Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Diced Tomatoes & Jalapenos, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings, Served with Our Secret Dipping Sauce

Palz Chips

$6.99

Homemade chips served with our horseradish dipping sauce

Palz Fries

$9.99

Topped with Chili, Cheese Sauce & Jalapenos with a Side of Sour Cream

Palz Prawns

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp Served in a Bath of Lager & Our Chef’s Secret Spices

Pretzel Rods

$9.49

Warm Soft Pretzel Rods, Served with Cheese & Honey Mustard Sauce

Ranchero Chicken Fries

$12.49

Crispy Chicken Fries topped with Bacon, Cheese Sauce & Ranch Dressing

Steak Bites

$11.99

Steak Bites Resting on Mashed Potatoes with Our Peppercorn Steak Sauce Topped with Crispy Onion Strings

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$7.49

Crispy Tater Tots, Served with Our Special Dipping Sauce

Wings (10)

$12.25

Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce

Wings (18)

$21.99

Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce

Wings (24)

$27.99

Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce

Wings (50)

$57.99

Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce

Wing DIngs (10)

$13.25

Breaded bone in Chicken Wings, Served with Your Choice of Sauce

SALADS

Caesar

$8.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing

Capri

$11.99

Ripe Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with a Balsamic Drizzle

Chef Salad

$11.99

Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Ham, Turkey American Cheese

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.99

House Made Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes & Red Onions

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber & Bacon, Served with Our House Vinaigrette Dressing

Edwin's Favorite

$15.99

Grilled Salmon Over Caesar Salad with Bruschetta Mix & Fresh Mozzarella

Honey Mustard Salad

$12.99

Greens, Bruschetta, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon & Honey Mustard Glazed Crispy Chicken, Served with Honey Mustard Dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Greens Topped with Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots & Croutons

Lettuce Wedge

$9.49

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce Wedge Topped with Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Crispy Onion Straws

Palz Favorite

$13.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella & Bruschetta Over Romaine with Croutons & Parmigiana

San Jose

$9.99

Roasted Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes & Crispy Tortilla Strips Served on a Bed of Greens with a Creamy Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

A Bed of Crisp Lettuce, Bruschetta & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl with Your Choice of Dressing

Antipasta Salad

$11.50

Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onion, Egg, Roasted Red Peppers, Ham, Salami, Provolone

Turkey Salad

$11.49

Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey American Cheese

SANDWICHES

Black & Blue

$11.99

Blackened with Bacon, Caramelized Onions & Bleu Cheese

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo

Buffalo Steak

$12.49

STEAK Choice of Chicken or Steak Drenched in Buffalo Sauce Topped with Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Burger

$9.50

Plain Burger

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Romaine, grilled chicken and caesar dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

Grilled chicken

Cheesesteak

$11.49

Chipped Rib-Eye Steak with Melted American Cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato and onion

Chick Capri Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and a Balsamic Spread on Your Choice of bread Grilled Bread

Chick Cutlet Hoagie

$11.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chick Italiano

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese

Chick Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Chick Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Shredded Roasted Chicken Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on a Brioche Roll

Chick Steak Hoagie

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato and onion

Chick Steak Florentine

$11.99

Chicken Cheese Steak with Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Chopped Spinach & Melted Provolone Cheese

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Roast Beef or Turkey with Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Toasted Bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded Lump Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions, Served on a Brioche Roll with a Side of Roasted Garlic Tarter Sauce

Egg Parm Sandwich

$10.99

Fried eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on a long roll

El Diablo

$12.99

Jalapeno Peppers, Crispy Onions & Tai Chili Sauce

French Dip

$12.49

Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Angus Beef Dipped in Rosemary Infused Au Jus with Provolone Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese on your choice of grilled bread

Hot Delight

$11.99

Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce

Meatball Parm Sandiwch

$11.49

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Steak

$11.99

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Burger

$11.99

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Hickory BBQ Pork, Honey Infused Coleslaw and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Shaved Cold Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Peppers and Our Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Served on Your Choice of Bread

Sausage Pepper Sandwich

$10.99

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$11.49

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Smokehouse

$13.49

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Crispy Onion Strings

Soft Tacos

$11.99

Soft Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Finished with Palz Signature Sauces

Special Cheesesteak

$13.49

Chipped Rib-Eye Topped with Applewood Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Crispy Onion Strings

Texan

$12.99

Sauce, Apple Wood Bacon & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Tilapia Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Tilapia Drizzled with Red Pepper Aioli Topped with Lettuce & Tomato, Served on a Crispy Roll

Traditional

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo & Shredded Lettuce on Your Choice of Bread

Turkey Bacon

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato & Choice of Russian Dressing

Valley Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Strips with Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and a Balsamic Reduction, Served on a Toasted Roll

Hoagie - Italian

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Cappicola & Provolone Cheese

Hoagie - American

$9.99

Ham, Salami & American Cheese

Hoagie - Ham

$9.99

Hoagie - Chicken Salad

$9.99

Hoagie - Tuna Hoagie

$9.99

Hoagie - Roast Beef

$9.99

Hoagie - Turkey

$9.99

ENTREES

Cup of French Onion

$4.25

Baked Ravioli

$11.99

Ravioli, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Brushed with BBQ Sauce, Served with Fries & Coleslaw

BBQ Combo

$20.99

½ Rack Ribs, BBQ Grilled Chicken, French Fries and ColeSlaw

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Ravioli, Marinara Sauce

Cheese Tortellini

$12.99

Tortellini, Marinara Sauce

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella Tossed with Pasta in a Light Olive Oil Sauce

Chicken Parm

$16.99

Golden Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Served with a Side of Pasta

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.99

Seared Chicken Breast Tossed with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Marinara Sauce, Served over a Bed of Pasta

Chicken Fracaise

$16.99

Egg Battered Chicken Breast Topped with a Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Served with a Side of Rice & Vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Pan Seared Boneless Chicken Breast & Mushrooms Sauteed in a Savory Marsala Sauce, Served over a Bed of Pasta

Crab Cakes

$25.99

Twin Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Pepper Aioli, French Fries & Coleslaw

Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Golden Fried Eggplant Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella cheese, Served with a Side of Pasta

Fish N Chips

$15.99

Beer Battered Cod & French Fries, Served with Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Fries and Cole Slaw Served with Tartar Sauce

Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Sweet & Spicy Tai Chili Sauce, Served over Rice with a Side of Seasonal Vegetables

Grilled Salmon Tomato

$20.99

Grilled Salmon Topped with a Fresh Tomato Salsa, Served with Our House Rice & Fresh Vegetables

Grilled Sirloin

$21.99

Grilled Sirloin Steak Topped with a Guinness Stout Peppercorn Sauce, Served with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables

Lemon Basil Salmon

$20.99

Pan Seared Salmon with a Lemon Basil Butter Glaze, Served with Rice & Fresh Vegetables

Linguini Plate

$10.99

Linguini with choice of sauce

Meatball Parm Plate

$12.99

Meatballs, Linguini, Melted Provolone Cheese

Penne Alfredo

$14.49

Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce

Penne Vodka

$14.49

Penne Pasta Tossed in a Vodka Cream Sauce

Quesadilla

Grilled with Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Salsa & Sour Cream, Served with Rice on Side

Ribs - Half Rack

$15.99

Baby Back Ribs Slow Cooked in Root Beer, Glazed with Our Honey BBQ Sauce, Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Ribs - Full Rack

$20.99

Baby Back Ribs Slow Cooked in Root Beer, Glazed with Our Honey BBQ Sauce, Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Sausage Cacciatore

$14.99

Seafood Combo

$19.99

Fresh Mussels, Clams & Shrimp in a Spicy Sauce, Served over Spaghetti

Seafood Lover

$19.99

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels & Imported Pasta Tossed in a Light Rose Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Sauteed Shrimp, Linguini, Garlic Sauce Served over Pasta

Sirloin Sicilian

$20.99

Grilled Sirloin Steak Topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms Tossed in Marinara Sauce with Melted Fresh Mozzarella Served with Seasonal Vegetables & Mashed Potatoes

Sorento

$16.99

Sauteed Chicken Strips & Mushrooms Tossed in a Vodka Cream Sauce, Served over Linguini Finished with Melted Provolone Cheese

Tilapia Francaise

$16.99

Egg Battered Tilapia Topped with a Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Served with Rice & Fresh Vegetables

Ziti

$12.99

Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Prime Rib

$24.99

Served with Baked potato and vegetables. ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - FRIDAY - SATURDAY. AFTER 5PM

GF ENTREES

GF - Beef Marsala

$16.49

Beef Medallions sautéed in a savory Marsala Wine Sauce with Mushrooms served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables

GF - Chicken Griglia

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast dusted with our Chefs secret ingredients served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables

GF - Chicken Roma

$16.99

Sautéed Chicken Breast topped with a Plum Tomato and Garlic Sauce and melted fresh Mozzarella Cheese served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables

GF - Lemon Tilapia

$16.99

Sautéed Tilapia topped with Lemon Basil Sauce served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables

GF - Salmon Capri

$19.99

Grilled Salmon topped with a Tomato, Onion, Basil and Olive Oil Salsa served with a side of Seasonal Vegetables

PIZZA

Sm Plain

$7.75

Sm Alfredo

$12.00

Broccoli or Chicken & Alfredo Sauce

Sm BBQ Pie

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella

Sm Big Country Pie

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing

Sm Bruschetta Pie

$12.00

Diced Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese

Sm Buffalo Pie

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

Sm Cali Pie

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Sm Chick Bruschetta Pie

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Mix

Sm Chick Cacciatore Pie

$12.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

Sm Steak Pie

$12.00

Pizza Suace and American cheese

Sm Florentine

$12.00

Sm Griglia Pie

$12.00

Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Oil

Sm Hawaiian Pie

$12.00

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

Sm Margherita Pie

$12.00

Plum Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil

Sm Master Red Pie

$12.00

(Choice of Red or White) Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

Sm Master White Pie

$12.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

Sm Meatlover Pie

$12.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon and Ham

Sm Palz Fav. Pie

$12.00

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fried Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

Sm Pierogi Pie

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

Sm Pizza Man Pie

$12.00

(White) Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Parsley

Sm Primavera Pie

$12.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Sm Rustic Pie

$12.00

(White) Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese

Sm Sausage Cacciatore Pie

$12.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

Sm Taco Pie

$12.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

Sm Veggie Pie

$12.00

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese

Sm White Pie

$12.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

LG Plain

$12.49

LG Alfredo

$20.00

Broccoli or Chicken & Alfredo Sauce

LG BBQ Pie

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella

LG Big Country Pie

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing

LG Bruschetta Pie

$20.00

Diced Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese

LG Buffalo Pie

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

LG Cali Pie

$20.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

LG Chick Bruschetta Pie

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Mix

LG Chick Cacciatore Pie

$20.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

LG Steak Pie

$20.00

Pizza Suace and American cheese

LG Grandma Pie

$20.00

The Original Tomato Pie with Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

LG Griglia Pie

$20.00

Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Oil

LG Hawaiian Pie

$20.00

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

LG Margherita Pie

$20.00

Plum Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil

LG Master Red Pie

$20.00

(Choice of Red or White) Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

LG Master White Pie

$20.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

LG Meatlover Pie

$20.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon and Ham

LG Palz Fav. Pie

$20.00

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fried Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

LG Pierogi Pie

$20.00

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

LG Pizza Man Pie

$20.00

(White) Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Parsley

LG Primavera Pie

$20.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

LG Rustic Pie

$20.00

(White) Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese

LG Sausage Cacciatore Pie

$20.00

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

LG Taco Pie

$20.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

LG Veggie Pie

$20.00

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese

LG White Pie

$20.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

HEART PIZZA

$14.00

28" Plain

$34.99

28" Alfredo

$44.99

Broccoli or Chicken & Alfredo Sauce

28" BBQ Pie

$44.99

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella

28" Big Country Pie

$44.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing

28" Bruschetta Pie

$44.99

Diced Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan Cheese

28" Buffalo Pie

$44.99

Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

28" Cali Pie

$44.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

28" Chicken Bruschetta Pie

$44.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Mix

28" Chicken Cacciatore Pie

$44.99

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

28" Steak Pie

$44.99

Pizza Suace and American cheese

28" Griglia Pie

$44.99

Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, Garlic, Oil

28" Hawaiian Pie

$44.99

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

28" Margherita Pie

$44.99

Plum Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil

28" Master Red Pie

$44.99

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

28" Master White Pie

$44.99

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

28" Meatlover Pie

$44.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon and Ham

28" Palz Fav. Pie

$44.99

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fried Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

28" Pierogi Pie

$44.99

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

28" Pizza Man Pie

$44.99

(White) Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Parsley

28" Primavera Pie

$44.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

28" Rustic Pie

$44.99

(White) Spinach, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese

28" Sausage Cacciatore Pie

$44.99

Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

28" Taco Pie

$44.99

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

28" Veggie Pie

$44.99

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese

28" White Pie

$34.99

Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

CALZONE

Plain Calzone

$12.50

Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.50

Buff Chicken Calzone

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

Ham Calzone

$13.50

Italian Calzone

$13.50

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Sauce

Meat Calzone

$13.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham

Meatball Calzone

$13.50

Panzarotti

$13.50

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.50

Sausage Calzone

$13.50

Special Calzone

$13.50

Steak Calzone

$13.50

Mozzarella, Sauce, Fried Onions

Veggie Calzone

$13.50

Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic

STROMBOLI

Panzarotti

$10.50

Sm BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$13.50

LG BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$20.00

Sm Buffalo Stromboli

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

LG Buffalo Stromboli

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

Sm Steak Stromboli

$13.50

Mozzarella, Sauce, Fried Onions

LG Steak Stromboli

$20.00

Mozzarella, Sauce, Fried Onions

Sm Ham Stromboli

$13.50

LG Ham Stromboli

$20.00

Sm Italian Stromboli

$13.50

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Sauce

LG Italian Stromboli

$20.00

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Sauce

Sm Meat Stromboli

$13.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham

LG Meat Stromboli

$20.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham

Sm Plain Stromboli

$13.50

Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

LG Plain Stromboli

$16.25

Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Sm Sausage Stromboli

$13.50

LG Sausage Stromboli

$20.00

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$13.50

Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic

LG Veggie Stromboli

$20.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic

Sm Special Stromboli

$13.50

Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

LG Special Stromboli

$20.00

Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Parm

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Penne

$7.99

Kids Penne & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Molten Cake

$6.75

Special Dessert

Wednesday Specials

$6.50 Boneless Wings

$6.50

Basket Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Football Fries

$5.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

T/O 2 Small Pie

$9.99

Take Out Specials

2 Large Pies

$19.99

F-2 LG Pies/24 Wings

$32.99Out of stock

F-4 Cheesesteaks

$32.00

F-4 Hoagies

$32.00

F-BBQ Ribs & Chicken

$39.00

F-Chicken Marsala

$38.00

F-Chicken Parmesan

$38.00

F-Eggplant

$34.00

F-Penne Meatball

$32.00

F-Pizza/2cheesesteaks/Fries

$27.99

F-Ziti and Meatball

$34.00

F-Ziti and Sausage

$34.00

F-24 Wings/Large STK Stromboli

$39.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006

